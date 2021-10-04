Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Results

The Associated Press
October 4, 2021 5:00 pm
< a min read
      

Monday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 117 laps, 104.7 rating, 50 points.

2. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 117, 112.5, 52.

3. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 117, 108.9, 51.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 117, 104.6, 42.

5. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 117, 104.0, 38.

6. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 117, 103.9, 46.

7. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 117, 90.9, 34.

8. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 117, 116.1, 39.

9. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 117, 90.4, 30.

10. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 117, 73.9, 28.

11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 117, 75.3, 26.

        Read more: Sports News

12. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 117, 84.5, 25.

13. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 117, 94.0, 24.

14. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 117, 58.1, 23.

15. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 117, 94.8, 27.

16. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 117, 74.9, 21.

17. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 117, 57.4, 20.

18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 117, 89.2, 23.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 117, 69.4, 18.

20. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 117, 64.3, 0.

21. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 117, 46.5, 16.

22. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 117, 58.6, 15.

23. (18) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 117, 45.3, 14.

24. (40) Landon Cassill, Toyota, 117, 48.8, 0.

25. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 117, 39.0, 0.

26. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 117, 52.2, 11.

27. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 117, 65.7, 10.

28. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 117, 44.4, 0.

29. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 117, 31.3, 0.

30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 117, 37.1, 0.

31. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 117, 32.0, 6.

32. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 116, 58.6, 5.

33. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 116, 63.4, 7.

34. (39) James Davison, Toyota, 116, 29.6, 3.

35. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, accident, 115, 46.8, 2.

36. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 115, 64.3, 1.

37. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 113, 60.8, 1.

38. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 74.2, 2.

39. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 58.1, 7.

40. (33) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 55, 44.5, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks