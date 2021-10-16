NASCAR-Xfinity Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 Results

Saturday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 points.

2. (3) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 200, 44.

3. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 45.

4. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

5. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 42.

6. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

7. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 41.

8. (8) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 33.

9. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

10. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 27.

11. (13) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

12. (20) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 30.

13. (11) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 32.

14. (22) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 23.

15. (32) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

16. (26) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

17. (39) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

18. (24) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (15) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (21) Austin Hill, Toyota, 199, 0.

21. (12) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (30) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (23) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

24. (16) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (25) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 199, 12.

26. (38) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 198, 11.

27. (35) Mason Massey, Toyota, 196, 10.

28. (28) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

29. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 196, 11.

30. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 195, 7.

31. (34) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 195, 6.

32. (31) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 193, 5.

33. (18) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, accident, 171, 5.

34. (36) David Starr, Ford, engine, 152, 3.

35. (40) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, suspension, 145, 2.

36. (19) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, electrical, 108, 1.

37. (27) Tanner Berryhill, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 1.

38. (29) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, accident, 100, 1.

39. (17) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, accident, 81, 1.

40. (33) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, engine, 37, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

