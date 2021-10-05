NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Oct. 4
1. Austin Cindric, 2131 (5).
2. Justin Allgaier, 2109 (2).
3. Daniel Hemric, 2095 (0).
4. AJ Allmendinger, 2087 (4).
5. Justin Haley, 2078 (1).
6. Brandon Jones, 2075 (0).
7. Noah Gragson, 2072 (2).
8. Harrison Burton, 2062 (0).
9. Jeb Burton, 2054 (1).
10. Myatt Snider, 2038 (1).
11. Riley Herbst, 2030 (0).
12. Jeremy Clements, 2014 (0).
13. Ty Gibbs, 563 (3).
14. Brandon Brown, 559 (1).
15. Ryan Sieg, 552 (0).
16. Josh Berry, 525 (2).
17. Michael Annett, 524 (0).
18. Tommy Joe Martins, 446 (0).
19. Josh Williams, 445 (0).
20. Alex Labbe, 426 (0).
21. Landon Cassill, 401 (0).
22. Brett Moffitt, 392 (0).
23. Jade Buford, 388 (0).
24. Kyle Weatherman, 285 (0).
25. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 269 (0).
26. Ryan Vargas, 256 (0).
27. Joe Graf Jr, 234 (0).
28. David Starr, 232 (0).
29. Ty Dillon, 231 (0).
30. Matt Mills, 231 (0).
31. Colby Howard, 225 (0).
32. JJ Yeley, 210 (0).
33. Jesse Little, 202 (0).
34. Sam Mayer, 190 (0).
35. Gray Gaulding, 138 (0).
36. Andy Lally, 127 (0).
37. Santino Ferrucci, 122 (0).
38. Mason Massey, 105 (0).
39. Stefan Parsons, 103 (0).
40. Brandon Gdovic, 101 (0).
41. Blaine Perkins, 92 (0).
42. Cody Ware, 92 (0).
43. Preston Pardus, 78 (0).
44. Colin Garrett, 60 (0).
45. Jason White, 59 (0).
46. Chad Finchum, 57 (0).
47. Ryan Ellis, 53 (0).
48. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).
49. Matt Jaskol, 51 (0).
50. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).
51. Garrett Smithley, 43 (0).
52. Sage Karam, 38 (0).
53. Caesar Bacarella, 37 (0).
54. Carson Ware, 36 (0).
55. Will Rodgers, 32 (0).
56. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).
57. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).
58. Stephen Leicht, 29 (0).
59. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).
60. Joey Gase, 24 (0).
61. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 23 (0).
62. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
63. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).
64. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).
65. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
66. Patrick Emerling, 12 (0).
67. Cj McLaughlin, 11 (0).
68. Boris Said, 6 (0).
69. Dave Smith, 4 (0).
70. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
71. Michael Munley, 2 (0).
