NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Oct. 10
1. AJ Allmendinger, 3050 (5).
2. Austin Cindric, 3044 (5).
3. Justin Allgaier, 3021 (2).
4. Noah Gragson, 3017 (2).
5. Daniel Hemric, 3016 (0).
6. Justin Haley, 3015 (1).
7. Harrison Burton, 3008 (0).
8. Brandon Jones, 3003 (0).
9. Jeb Burton, 2082 (1).
10. Myatt Snider, 2075 (1).
11. Jeremy Clements, 2046 (0).
12. Riley Herbst, 2037 (0).
13. Ty Gibbs, 589 (3).
14. Brandon Brown, 574 (1).
15. Ryan Sieg, 557 (0).
16. Michael Annett, 534 (0).
17. Josh Berry, 525 (2).
18. Josh Williams, 471 (0).
19. Tommy Joe Martins, 450 (0).
20. Alex Labbe, 449 (0).
21. Landon Cassill, 421 (0).
22. Jade Buford, 409 (0).
23. Brett Moffitt, 393 (0).
24. Kyle Weatherman, 299 (0).
25. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 286 (0).
26. Ryan Vargas, 257 (0).
27. Joe Graf Jr, 243 (0).
28. Ty Dillon, 242 (0).
29. Matt Mills, 238 (0).
30. David Starr, 232 (0).
31. JJ Yeley, 228 (0).
32. Colby Howard, 225 (0).
33. Sam Mayer, 218 (0).
34. Jesse Little, 202 (0).
35. Gray Gaulding, 139 (0).
36. Andy Lally, 127 (0).
37. Santino Ferrucci, 122 (0).
38. Stefan Parsons, 116 (0).
39. Preston Pardus, 108 (0).
40. Mason Massey, 105 (0).
41. Brandon Gdovic, 101 (0).
42. Blaine Perkins, 92 (0).
43. Cody Ware, 92 (0).
44. Colin Garrett, 60 (0).
45. Jason White, 59 (0).
46. Chad Finchum, 57 (0).
47. Ryan Ellis, 53 (0).
48. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).
49. Matt Jaskol, 51 (0).
50. Sage Karam, 50 (0).
51. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).
52. Garrett Smithley, 43 (0).
53. Will Rodgers, 40 (0).
54. Caesar Bacarella, 37 (0).
55. Carson Ware, 36 (0).
56. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).
57. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).
58. Stephen Leicht, 29 (0).
59. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).
60. Joey Gase, 24 (0).
61. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 23 (0).
62. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
63. Loris Hezemans, 18 (0).
64. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).
65. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
66. Patrick Emerling, 12 (0).
67. Cj McLaughlin, 11 (0).
68. Boris Said, 6 (0).
69. Dave Smith, 4 (0).
70. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
71. Michael Munley, 2 (0).
72. Josh Bilicki, 1 (0).
