Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Oct. 24

1. Austin Cindric, 3139 (5).

2. AJ Allmendinger, 3139 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 3101 (2).

4. Daniel Hemric, 3099 (0).

5. Justin Haley, 3092 (1).

6. Noah Gragson, 3075 (2).

7. Brandon Jones, 3059 (0).

8. Harrison Burton, 3048 (0).

9. Jeb Burton, 2140 (1).

10. Myatt Snider, 2129 (1).

11. Riley Herbst, 2091 (0).

12. Jeremy Clements, 2077 (0).

13. Ty Gibbs, 645 (4).

14. Ryan Sieg, 612 (0).

15. Michael Annett, 603 (0).

16. Brandon Brown, 602 (1).

17. Josh Berry, 525 (2).

18. Josh Williams, 500 (0).

19. Tommy Joe Martins, 483 (0).

20. Alex Labbe, 466 (0).

21. Brett Moffitt, 447 (0).

22. Landon Cassill, 440 (0).

23. Jade Buford, 411 (0).

24. Kyle Weatherman, 327 (0).

25. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 309 (0).

26. Ryan Vargas, 287 (0).

27. Sam Mayer, 281 (0).

28. Joe Graf Jr, 262 (0).

29. Matt Mills, 255 (0).

30. Ty Dillon, 242 (0).

31. David Starr, 236 (0).

32. JJ Yeley, 229 (0).

33. Colby Howard, 225 (0).

34. Jesse Little, 215 (0).

35. Gray Gaulding, 140 (0).

36. Andy Lally, 127 (0).

37. Santino Ferrucci, 122 (0).

38. Stefan Parsons, 116 (0).

39. Mason Massey, 116 (0).

40. Preston Pardus, 108 (0).

41. Brandon Gdovic, 101 (0).

42. Blaine Perkins, 92 (0).

43. Cody Ware, 92 (0).

44. Garrett Smithley, 62 (0).

45. Colin Garrett, 60 (0).

46. Jason White, 59 (0).

47. Chad Finchum, 57 (0).

48. Ryan Ellis, 53 (0).

49. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).

50. Matt Jaskol, 51 (0).

51. Sage Karam, 50 (0).

52. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).

53. Will Rodgers, 40 (0).

54. Caesar Bacarella, 37 (0).

55. Carson Ware, 36 (0).

56. Joey Gase, 32 (0).

57. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).

58. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).

59. Stephen Leicht, 29 (0).

60. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).

61. Patrick Emerling, 25 (0).

62. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 23 (0).

63. Loris Hezemans, 23 (0).

64. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).

65. Tanner Berryhill, 18 (0).

66. Cj McLaughlin, 13 (0).

67. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).

68. Dylan Lupton, 11 (0).

69. Boris Said, 6 (0).

70. Dave Smith, 4 (0).

71. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).

72. Michael Munley, 2 (0).

73. Josh Bilicki, 1 (0).

