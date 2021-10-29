Nashville SC plays Orlando City SC after Leal’s 2-goal game

Nashville SC (12-4-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (12-9-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +121, Nashville SC +226, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC plays Orlando City SC after Randall Leal scored two goals against FC Cincinnati.

Orlando City SC is 11-9-10 against conference opponents. Mauricio Pereyra is eighth in league action with eight assists. Orlando City SC has 34 assists.

Nashville SC is 11-4-15 in Eastern Conference games. Hany Mukhtar is third in Eastern Conference action with 10 assists. Nashville SC has 41 assists.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani leads Orlando City SC with 10 goals. Daryl Dike has five goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Hany Mukhtar has 14 goals and 10 assists for Nashville SC so far this year. Leal has four goals over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 2-5-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Raul Aguilera Jr. (injured), Rio Hope-Gund (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured).

Nashville SC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.