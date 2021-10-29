Trending:
Nathan Chen rebounds at Skate Canada after Las Vegas bronze

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 7:19 pm
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nathan Chen rebounded from a surprising struggle last weekend at Skate America to top the short program Friday at Skate Canada.

Third last week in Las Vegas after winning 14 straight events since March 2018, Chen scored 106.72 points to open the competition at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The 22-year-old American, a three-time world champion who won the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2019, had a whooping technical element score of 60.29.

Fellow American Jason Brown was second at 94.00, and Canada’s Keegan Messing was third at 93.28.

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong led the pairs after the short program at 78.94. Russia’s Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin were a distant second at 69.46. Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc were sixth at 61.68.

The rhythm dance and women’s short program were Friday night.

