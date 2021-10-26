NCAA FBS Individual Field Goals

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Field Goals
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|K.Woodill, N. Illinois
|1
|3
|3
|1.000
|3.00
|C.Camper, Colorado St.
|7
|18
|23
|.783
|2.57
|J.Dalmas, Boise St.
|7
|15
|17
|.882
|2.14
|A.Beckham, North Texas
|1
|2
|3
|.667
|2.00
|G.Brkic, Oklahoma
|8
|16
|19
|.842
|2.00
|J.Moody, Michigan
|7
|14
|16
|.875
|2.00
|B.Talton, Nevada
|7
|14
|18
|.778
|2.00
|C.Legg, West Virginia
|7
|13
|14
|.929
|1.86
|N.Needham, Bowling Green
|8
|14
|14
|1.000
|1.75
|S.Small, Texas A&M
|8
|14
|18
|.778
|1.75
|G.Baechle, UTEP
|7
|12
|15
|.800
|1.71
|A.Carlson, Auburn
|7
|12
|15
|.800
|1.71
|C.Coles, Utah St.
|7
|12
|17
|.706
|1.71
|A.Mevis, Iowa St.
|7
|12
|14
|.857
|1.71
|B.Narveson, W. Kentucky
|7
|12
|14
|.857
|1.71
|N.Sciba, Wake Forest
|7
|12
|12
|1.000
|1.71
|C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|12
|16
|.750
|1.71
|A.Montano, Fresno St.
|3
|5
|5
|1.000
|1.67
|T.Cluckey, Toledo
|8
|13
|20
|.650
|1.62
|H.Duplessis, UTSA
|8
|13
|17
|.765
|1.62
|J.Richardson, N. Illinois
|8
|13
|14
|.929
|1.62
|B.Farrell, Virginia
|5
|8
|9
|.889
|1.60
|B.Grupe, Arkansas St.
|7
|11
|14
|.786
|1.57
|D.Gutierrez, UNLV
|7
|11
|12
|.917
|1.57
|P.Lewis, Southern Cal
|7
|11
|13
|.846
|1.57
|C.Shudak, Iowa
|7
|11
|13
|.846
|1.57
|C.Staton, Appalachian St.
|7
|11
|11
|1.000
|1.57
|J.Stout, Penn St.
|7
|11
|15
|.733
|1.57
|A.Glass, Kent St.
|8
|12
|16
|.750
|1.50
|M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan
|8
|12
|17
|.706
|1.50
|C.Campbell, Indiana
|7
|10
|12
|.833
|1.43
|M.Coghlin, Michigan St.
|7
|10
|15
|.667
|1.43
|M.Fineran, Purdue
|7
|10
|12
|.833
|1.43
|S.Johnson, Ohio
|7
|10
|14
|.714
|1.43
|C.Larsh, Wisconsin
|7
|10
|12
|.833
|1.43
|J.Podlesny, Georgia
|7
|10
|13
|.769
|1.43
|N.Rice, Old Dominion
|7
|10
|12
|.833
|1.43
|C.Little, Arkansas
|8
|11
|14
|.786
|1.38
|J.McCourt, Illinois
|8
|11
|16
|.688
|1.38
|C.Silva, Fresno St.
|6
|8
|10
|.800
|1.33
|M.Araiza, San Diego St.
|7
|9
|13
|.692
|1.29
|J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech
|7
|9
|12
|.750
|1.29
|A.Borregales, Miami
|7
|9
|12
|.750
|1.29
|B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech
|7
|9
|13
|.692
|1.29
|O.Daffer, East Carolina
|7
|9
|11
|.818
|1.29
|J.Doerer, Notre Dame
|7
|9
|13
|.692
|1.29
|C.Dunn, NC State
|7
|9
|13
|.692
|1.29
|S.Keller, Texas State
|7
|9
|10
|.900
|1.29
|Z.Long, Tulsa
|7
|9
|9
|1.000
|1.29
|B.Nichols, Navy
|7
|9
|12
|.750
|1.29
|J.Petrino, Maryland
|7
|9
|12
|.750
|1.29
|S.Shrader, South Florida
|7
|9
|9
|1.000
|1.29
|J.Turner, Louisville
|7
|9
|13
|.692
|1.29
|E.Albertson, New Mexico St.
|8
|10
|14
|.714
|1.25
|N.Barr-Mira, UCLA
|8
|10
|14
|.714
|1.25
|J.Bulovas, Vanderbilt
|8
|10
|15
|.667
|1.25
|J.Garibay, Texas Tech
|8
|10
|10
|1.000
|1.25
|J.Redding, Utah
|4
|5
|8
|.625
|1.25
|W.Reichard, Alabama
|8
|10
|12
|.833
|1.25
|M.Shipley, Hawaii
|8
|10
|11
|.909
|1.25
|C.Ham, Duke
|6
|7
|11
|.636
|1.17
|A.Raynor, Georgia Southern
|6
|7
|8
|.875
|1.17
|C.Dicker, Texas
|7
|8
|10
|.800
|1.14
|D.Guajardo, South Alabama
|7
|8
|12
|.667
|1.14
|L.Havrisik, Arizona
|7
|8
|11
|.727
|1.14
|G.Kell, TCU
|7
|8
|10
|.800
|1.14
|H.Mevis, Missouri
|7
|8
|8
|1.000
|1.14
|M.Trickett, Minnesota
|7
|8
|14
|.571
|1.14
|P.White, South Carolina
|8
|9
|10
|.900
|1.12
|C.York, LSU
|8
|9
|10
|.900
|1.12
|J.McFadden, Uconn
|9
|10
|14
|.714
|1.11
|K.Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|5
|7
|.714
|1.00
|V.Ambrosio, Rutgers
|7
|7
|10
|.700
|1.00
|R.Bell, Temple
|7
|7
|9
|.778
|1.00
|R.Casey, UCF
|1
|1
|1
|1.000
|1.00
|S.Ciucci, Marshall
|5
|5
|6
|.833
|1.00
|C.Costa, Mississippi
|7
|7
|9
|.778
|1.00
|I.Hankins, Baylor
|7
|7
|8
|.875
|1.00
|J.Karty, Stanford
|7
|7
|10
|.700
|1.00
|C.Lewis, Oregon
|7
|7
|7
|1.000
|1.00
|D.Longhetto, California
|7
|7
|9
|.778
|1.00
|T.Loop, Arizona
|3
|3
|3
|1.000
|1.00
|C.Lowery, Cincinnati
|1
|1
|1
|1.000
|1.00
|B.Mazza, SMU
|7
|7
|10
|.700
|1.00
|N.McCord, Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|7
|.571
|1.00
|C.McGrath, Tennessee
|8
|8
|10
|.800
|1.00
|A.McNulty, Buffalo
|8
|8
|14
|.571
|1.00
|M.Mercurio, San Jose St.
|8
|8
|10
|.800
|1.00
|E.Mooney, North Texas
|6
|6
|7
|.857
|1.00
|G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
|8
|8
|11
|.727
|1.00
|B.Noel, Tulane
|1
|1
|1
|1.000
|1.00
|J.Oldroyd, BYU
|6
|6
|9
|.667
|1.00
|J.Pinegar, Penn St.
|1
|1
|1
|1.000
|1.00
|B.Potter, Clemson
|7
|7
|8
|.875
|1.00
|M.Quinn, UAB
|8
|8
|13
|.615
|1.00
|N.Ruggles, Ohio St.
|7
|7
|7
|1.000
|1.00
|B.Ruiz, Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|5
|.800
|1.00
|C.Ryland, E. Michigan
|8
|8
|11
|.727
|1.00
|A.Shelley, New Mexico
|7
|7
|10
|.700
|1.00
|A.Stadthaus, Southern Cal
|2
|2
|2
|1.000
|1.00
|T.Winkel, Kansas St.
|7
|7
|9
|.778
|1.00
|J.Doyle, Memphis
|8
|7
|10
|.700
|.88
|D.Janikowski, Washington St.
|8
|7
|8
|.875
|.88
|N.Mihalic, W. Michigan
|8
|7
|7
|1.000
|.88
|A.Szmyt, Syracuse
|8
|7
|12
|.583
|.88
|C.Assalley, Iowa St.
|7
|6
|6
|1.000
|.86
|G.Atkins, North Carolina
|7
|6
|10
|.600
|.86
|R.Fitzgerald, Florida St.
|7
|6
|8
|.750
|.86
|J.Romo, Virginia Tech
|7
|6
|8
|.750
|.86
|N.Ruiz, Georgia St.
|7
|6
|7
|.857
|.86
|S.Scarton, Pittsburgh
|7
|6
|6
|1.000
|.86
|D.Witherspoon, Houston
|7
|6
|12
|.500
|.86
|M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
|5
|4
|4
|1.000
|.80
|J.Duenkel, Virginia
|5
|4
|6
|.667
|.80
|J.Chanove, Ball St.
|8
|6
|8
|.750
|.75
|C.Culp, Nebraska
|8
|6
|12
|.500
|.75
|A.Rodriguez, Air Force
|4
|3
|5
|.600
|.75
|C.Becker, Colorado
|7
|5
|8
|.625
|.71
|J.Borcila, Kansas
|7
|5
|9
|.556
|.71
|B.Bourgeois, Southern Miss.
|7
|5
|8
|.625
|.71
|T.Brown, Oklahoma St.
|7
|5
|7
|.714
|.71
|C.Gabriel, FIU
|7
|5
|7
|.714
|.71
|E.Hayes, Oregon St.
|7
|5
|6
|.833
|.71
|P.Henry, Washington
|7
|5
|7
|.714
|.71
|J.Hoyland, Wyoming
|7
|5
|7
|.714
|.71
|J.Lewis, Ball St.
|6
|4
|6
|.667
|.67
|C.Lytton, Boston College
|6
|4
|5
|.800
|.67
|C.Zendejas, Arizona St.
|6
|4
|5
|.800
|.67
|B.Buce, Troy
|7
|4
|4
|1.000
|.57
|C.Carson, Umass
|7
|4
|6
|.667
|.57
|J.Cruz, Charlotte
|7
|4
|7
|.571
|.57
|C.Kuhbander, Northwestern
|7
|4
|9
|.444
|.57
|D.Obarski, UCF
|7
|4
|5
|.800
|.57
|Z.Rankin, Middle Tennessee
|7
|4
|5
|.800
|.57
|M.Ruffolo, Kentucky
|7
|4
|6
|.667
|.57
|A.Shahriari, FAU
|7
|4
|6
|.667
|.57
|B.Beck, Liberty
|4
|2
|3
|.667
|.50
|Q.Maretzki, Army
|2
|1
|1
|1.000
|.50
|A.Sanders, Marshall
|6
|3
|5
|.600
|.50
|Z.Schmit, Oklahoma
|2
|1
|1
|1.000
|.50
|C.Smigel, Akron
|8
|4
|6
|.667
|.50
|C.Smith, Cincinnati
|6
|3
|8
|.375
|.50
|A.Stack, Hawaii
|2
|1
|1
|1.000
|.50
|J.Christmann, Florida
|7
|3
|4
|.750
|.43
|C.Talley, Army
|7
|3
|4
|.750
|.43
|B.Williams, Georgia Southern
|7
|3
|3
|1.000
|.43
|A.Hale, Oklahoma St.
|5
|2
|5
|.400
|.40
|P.Sampson, W. Michigan
|5
|2
|6
|.333
|.40
|C.VanSickle, Rice
|5
|2
|2
|1.000
|.40
|M.Dapore, Air Force
|8
|3
|4
|.750
|.38
|H.Beattie, Maryland
|3
|1
|1
|1.000
|.33
|L.Gray, Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|2
|.500
|.33
|E.Ornstein, UTSA
|3
|1
|1
|1.000
|.33
|M.Ramos, UTEP
|3
|1
|1
|1.000
|.33
|J.Smith, BYU
|3
|1
|2
|.500
|.33
|D.Longman, Boston College
|7
|2
|2
|1.000
|.29
|J.Noyes, Utah
|7
|2
|3
|.667
|.29
|J.Hagee, Ball St.
|4
|1
|2
|.500
|.25
|C.Howard, Florida
|4
|1
|1
|1.000
|.25
|C.Riccitelli, Rice
|4
|1
|4
|.250
|.25
|T.Schive, San Jose St.
|8
|2
|2
|1.000
|.25
|J.Baltar, Buffalo
|6
|1
|1
|1.000
|.17
|M.Glover, Tulane
|6
|1
|1
|1.000
|.17
|T.Vandenberg, Ohio
|6
|1
|3
|.333
|.17
|A.Bales, Cincinnati
|7
|1
|1
|1.000
|.14
|K.Colahan, Coastal Carolina
|7
|1
|1
|1.000
|.14
|R.Sanborn, Stanford
|7
|1
|1
|1.000
|.14
|A.Atkins, LSU
|8
|1
|1
|1.000
|.12
|A.Barbir, Liberty
|8
|1
|4
|.250
|.12
|M.Ference, N. Illinois
|8
|1
|1
|1.000
|.12
|T.Ajian, Kentucky
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Angilau, Texas
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Annexstad, Minnesota
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|C.Baah, Tulsa
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|D.Baldwin, Umass
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|G.Bell, San Diego St.
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Bentley, Pittsburgh
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|M.Berry, East Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|S.Blair, Arkansas
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Blount, Fresno St.
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Boatman, Houston
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|C.Bobak, Illinois
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|N.Bolden, Kent St.
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Brown, Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|K.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Calabro, Syracuse
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Cannon, E. Michigan
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Centeio, Colorado St.
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|D.Clark, Kent St.
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|D.Clayton, Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Cobbs, Maryland
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|L.Collins, Georgia
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Cook, Missouri
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Cox, Ohio
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|C.Curry, Utah
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Daniels, UTSA
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|N.DeNucci, Boston College
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Domineck, Georgia Tech
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Donovan, Arizona
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|W.Dunkle, San Diego St.
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|C.Durr, Minnesota
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|H.Edwards, Houston
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|K.Eguakun, Florida
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|N.Eldridge, Oregon St.
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Evans, Ball St.
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|C.Flemister, Notre Dame
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|M.Fuqua, Buffalo
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|E.Gates, Fresno St.
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|K.Geiger, Texas Tech
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Gemmel, North Carolina
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Genmark Heath, UCLA
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|M.Grant, Purdue
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|K.Greenwell, UAB
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|K.Harris, Georgia Tech
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|W.Hart, San Jose St.
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|R.Height, Auburn
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Holden, Alabama
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|M.Hornsby, Arkansas
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Houston, NC State
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Hubbard, Duke
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|K.Jarvis, New Mexico
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Jeresaty, Illinois
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Johnson, Troy
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Johnson, Texas State
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|D.Johnson, Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|V.Jones, NC State
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Jones, UAB
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|Z.Knight, NC State
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|D.Langford, Washington St.
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|S.Laumea, Utah
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|D.Lawrence, Mississippi St.
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Lindsey, Memphis
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Lingenfelter, Army
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Luchetti, Boston College
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Maddox-Williams, Rutgers
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Mastromanno, Florida St.
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|S.Mathews, Texas A&M
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.McCain, Old Dominion
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|C.McCarthy, Uconn
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.McClain, UAB
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|C.McCormick, Oregon
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|C.McCrary, North Texas
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.McCullouch, Colorado St.
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|L.McDougle, UTSA
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.McDuffie, Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.McGaughy, Ball St.
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|M.Melton, Rutgers
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|M.Moody, Tulane
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Moody, Alabama
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Moon, Florida
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Moultrie, UAB
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Nevens, San Jose St.
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|P.O’Brien, Washington
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|S.Oladipo, Boise St.
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Osteen, UCF
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Oywak, Washington St.
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Palczewski, Illinois
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|H.Parrish, Mississippi
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Parsons, Stanford
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Pickle, Kansas St.
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|K. Pope, Ohio St.
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Posey, FAU
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|K.Pryor, Wisconsin
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|M.Pyper, BYU
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Reeves, Tulsa
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Reid, Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Roberts, Bowling Green
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|S.Rocker, Arizona
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|L.Rogers, Stanford
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Rolston, Cent. Michigan
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Ross, Clemson
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|V.Sciury, Toledo
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Smith, California
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|S.Stevens, Duke
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|L.Stokes, Oklahoma
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Symonds, Stanford
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|W.Taulapapa, Virginia
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Thomas, Utah
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|D.Thomas, Kansas
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|S.Thomas, UAB
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Thompson, Cincinnati
|5
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|G.Vaughn, Iowa St.
|7
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|T.Venables, Clemson
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|D.Villari, Michigan
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Walker, Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|L.Wallace, Tulsa
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|D.Ward, North Texas
|6
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|B.Ward, Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Warren, Tennessee
|8
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|S.Wheeler, Kansas St.
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|J.Williams, Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|I.Wingfield, Wake Forest
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|E.Wright, Cincinnati
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|S.Yondjouen, Georgia Tech
|4
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
|Y.Young, South Florida
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.00
Comments