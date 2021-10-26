NCAA FBS Individual Field Goals

Field Goals

G FG FGA Pct PG K.Woodill, N. Illinois 1 3 3 1.000 3.00 C.Camper, Colorado St. 7 18 23 .783 2.57 J.Dalmas, Boise St. 7 15 17 .882 2.14 A.Beckham, North Texas 1 2 3 .667 2.00 G.Brkic, Oklahoma 8 16 19 .842 2.00 J.Moody, Michigan 7 14 16 .875 2.00 B.Talton, Nevada 7 14 18 .778 2.00 C.Legg, West Virginia 7 13 14 .929 1.86 N.Needham, Bowling Green 8 14 14 1.000 1.75 S.Small, Texas A&M 8 14 18 .778 1.75 G.Baechle, UTEP 7 12 15 .800 1.71 A.Carlson, Auburn 7 12 15 .800 1.71 C.Coles, Utah St. 7 12 17 .706 1.71 A.Mevis, Iowa St. 7 12 14 .857 1.71 B.Narveson, W. Kentucky 7 12 14 .857 1.71 N.Sciba, Wake Forest 7 12 12 1.000 1.71 C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe 7 12 16 .750 1.71 A.Montano, Fresno St. 3 5 5 1.000 1.67 T.Cluckey, Toledo 8 13 20 .650 1.62 H.Duplessis, UTSA 8 13 17 .765 1.62 J.Richardson, N. Illinois 8 13 14 .929 1.62 B.Farrell, Virginia 5 8 9 .889 1.60 B.Grupe, Arkansas St. 7 11 14 .786 1.57 D.Gutierrez, UNLV 7 11 12 .917 1.57 P.Lewis, Southern Cal 7 11 13 .846 1.57 C.Shudak, Iowa 7 11 13 .846 1.57 C.Staton, Appalachian St. 7 11 11 1.000 1.57 J.Stout, Penn St. 7 11 15 .733 1.57 A.Glass, Kent St. 8 12 16 .750 1.50 M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan 8 12 17 .706 1.50 C.Campbell, Indiana 7 10 12 .833 1.43 M.Coghlin, Michigan St. 7 10 15 .667 1.43 M.Fineran, Purdue 7 10 12 .833 1.43 S.Johnson, Ohio 7 10 14 .714 1.43 C.Larsh, Wisconsin 7 10 12 .833 1.43 J.Podlesny, Georgia 7 10 13 .769 1.43 N.Rice, Old Dominion 7 10 12 .833 1.43 C.Little, Arkansas 8 11 14 .786 1.38 J.McCourt, Illinois 8 11 16 .688 1.38 C.Silva, Fresno St. 6 8 10 .800 1.33 M.Araiza, San Diego St. 7 9 13 .692 1.29 J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech 7 9 12 .750 1.29 A.Borregales, Miami 7 9 12 .750 1.29 B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech 7 9 13 .692 1.29 O.Daffer, East Carolina 7 9 11 .818 1.29 J.Doerer, Notre Dame 7 9 13 .692 1.29 C.Dunn, NC State 7 9 13 .692 1.29 S.Keller, Texas State 7 9 10 .900 1.29 Z.Long, Tulsa 7 9 9 1.000 1.29 B.Nichols, Navy 7 9 12 .750 1.29 J.Petrino, Maryland 7 9 12 .750 1.29 S.Shrader, South Florida 7 9 9 1.000 1.29 J.Turner, Louisville 7 9 13 .692 1.29 E.Albertson, New Mexico St. 8 10 14 .714 1.25 N.Barr-Mira, UCLA 8 10 14 .714 1.25 J.Bulovas, Vanderbilt 8 10 15 .667 1.25 J.Garibay, Texas Tech 8 10 10 1.000 1.25 J.Redding, Utah 4 5 8 .625 1.25 W.Reichard, Alabama 8 10 12 .833 1.25 M.Shipley, Hawaii 8 10 11 .909 1.25 C.Ham, Duke 6 7 11 .636 1.17 A.Raynor, Georgia Southern 6 7 8 .875 1.17 C.Dicker, Texas 7 8 10 .800 1.14 D.Guajardo, South Alabama 7 8 12 .667 1.14 L.Havrisik, Arizona 7 8 11 .727 1.14 G.Kell, TCU 7 8 10 .800 1.14 H.Mevis, Missouri 7 8 8 1.000 1.14 M.Trickett, Minnesota 7 8 14 .571 1.14 P.White, South Carolina 8 9 10 .900 1.12 C.York, LSU 8 9 10 .900 1.12 J.McFadden, Uconn 9 10 14 .714 1.11 K.Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 5 7 .714 1.00 V.Ambrosio, Rutgers 7 7 10 .700 1.00 R.Bell, Temple 7 7 9 .778 1.00 R.Casey, UCF 1 1 1 1.000 1.00 S.Ciucci, Marshall 5 5 6 .833 1.00 C.Costa, Mississippi 7 7 9 .778 1.00 I.Hankins, Baylor 7 7 8 .875 1.00 J.Karty, Stanford 7 7 10 .700 1.00 C.Lewis, Oregon 7 7 7 1.000 1.00 D.Longhetto, California 7 7 9 .778 1.00 T.Loop, Arizona 3 3 3 1.000 1.00 C.Lowery, Cincinnati 1 1 1 1.000 1.00 B.Mazza, SMU 7 7 10 .700 1.00 N.McCord, Mississippi St. 4 4 7 .571 1.00 C.McGrath, Tennessee 8 8 10 .800 1.00 A.McNulty, Buffalo 8 8 14 .571 1.00 M.Mercurio, San Jose St. 8 8 10 .800 1.00 E.Mooney, North Texas 6 6 7 .857 1.00 G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio) 8 8 11 .727 1.00 B.Noel, Tulane 1 1 1 1.000 1.00 J.Oldroyd, BYU 6 6 9 .667 1.00 J.Pinegar, Penn St. 1 1 1 1.000 1.00 B.Potter, Clemson 7 7 8 .875 1.00 M.Quinn, UAB 8 8 13 .615 1.00 N.Ruggles, Ohio St. 7 7 7 1.000 1.00 B.Ruiz, Mississippi St. 4 4 5 .800 1.00 C.Ryland, E. Michigan 8 8 11 .727 1.00 A.Shelley, New Mexico 7 7 10 .700 1.00 A.Stadthaus, Southern Cal 2 2 2 1.000 1.00 T.Winkel, Kansas St. 7 7 9 .778 1.00 J.Doyle, Memphis 8 7 10 .700 .88 D.Janikowski, Washington St. 8 7 8 .875 .88 N.Mihalic, W. Michigan 8 7 7 1.000 .88 A.Szmyt, Syracuse 8 7 12 .583 .88 C.Assalley, Iowa St. 7 6 6 1.000 .86 G.Atkins, North Carolina 7 6 10 .600 .86 R.Fitzgerald, Florida St. 7 6 8 .750 .86 J.Romo, Virginia Tech 7 6 8 .750 .86 N.Ruiz, Georgia St. 7 6 7 .857 .86 S.Scarton, Pittsburgh 7 6 6 1.000 .86 D.Witherspoon, Houston 7 6 12 .500 .86 M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina 5 4 4 1.000 .80 J.Duenkel, Virginia 5 4 6 .667 .80 J.Chanove, Ball St. 8 6 8 .750 .75 C.Culp, Nebraska 8 6 12 .500 .75 A.Rodriguez, Air Force 4 3 5 .600 .75 C.Becker, Colorado 7 5 8 .625 .71 J.Borcila, Kansas 7 5 9 .556 .71 B.Bourgeois, Southern Miss. 7 5 8 .625 .71 T.Brown, Oklahoma St. 7 5 7 .714 .71 C.Gabriel, FIU 7 5 7 .714 .71 E.Hayes, Oregon St. 7 5 6 .833 .71 P.Henry, Washington 7 5 7 .714 .71 J.Hoyland, Wyoming 7 5 7 .714 .71 J.Lewis, Ball St. 6 4 6 .667 .67 C.Lytton, Boston College 6 4 5 .800 .67 C.Zendejas, Arizona St. 6 4 5 .800 .67 B.Buce, Troy 7 4 4 1.000 .57 C.Carson, Umass 7 4 6 .667 .57 J.Cruz, Charlotte 7 4 7 .571 .57 C.Kuhbander, Northwestern 7 4 9 .444 .57 D.Obarski, UCF 7 4 5 .800 .57 Z.Rankin, Middle Tennessee 7 4 5 .800 .57 M.Ruffolo, Kentucky 7 4 6 .667 .57 A.Shahriari, FAU 7 4 6 .667 .57 B.Beck, Liberty 4 2 3 .667 .50 Q.Maretzki, Army 2 1 1 1.000 .50 A.Sanders, Marshall 6 3 5 .600 .50 Z.Schmit, Oklahoma 2 1 1 1.000 .50 C.Smigel, Akron 8 4 6 .667 .50 C.Smith, Cincinnati 6 3 8 .375 .50 A.Stack, Hawaii 2 1 1 1.000 .50 J.Christmann, Florida 7 3 4 .750 .43 C.Talley, Army 7 3 4 .750 .43 B.Williams, Georgia Southern 7 3 3 1.000 .43 A.Hale, Oklahoma St. 5 2 5 .400 .40 P.Sampson, W. Michigan 5 2 6 .333 .40 C.VanSickle, Rice 5 2 2 1.000 .40 M.Dapore, Air Force 8 3 4 .750 .38 H.Beattie, Maryland 3 1 1 1.000 .33 L.Gray, Coastal Carolina 3 1 2 .500 .33 E.Ornstein, UTSA 3 1 1 1.000 .33 M.Ramos, UTEP 3 1 1 1.000 .33 J.Smith, BYU 3 1 2 .500 .33 D.Longman, Boston College 7 2 2 1.000 .29 J.Noyes, Utah 7 2 3 .667 .29 J.Hagee, Ball St. 4 1 2 .500 .25 C.Howard, Florida 4 1 1 1.000 .25 C.Riccitelli, Rice 4 1 4 .250 .25 T.Schive, San Jose St. 8 2 2 1.000 .25 J.Baltar, Buffalo 6 1 1 1.000 .17 M.Glover, Tulane 6 1 1 1.000 .17 T.Vandenberg, Ohio 6 1 3 .333 .17 A.Bales, Cincinnati 7 1 1 1.000 .14 K.Colahan, Coastal Carolina 7 1 1 1.000 .14 R.Sanborn, Stanford 7 1 1 1.000 .14 A.Atkins, LSU 8 1 1 1.000 .12 A.Barbir, Liberty 8 1 4 .250 .12 M.Ference, N. Illinois 8 1 1 1.000 .12 T.Ajian, Kentucky 5 0 0 .000 .00 J.Angilau, Texas 3 0 0 .000 .00 B.Annexstad, Minnesota 5 0 0 .000 .00 C.Baah, Tulsa 1 0 0 .000 .00 D.Baldwin, Umass 4 0 0 .000 .00 G.Bell, San Diego St. 7 0 0 .000 .00 T.Bentley, Pittsburgh 5 0 0 .000 .00 M.Berry, East Carolina 3 0 0 .000 .00 S.Blair, Arkansas 7 0 0 .000 .00 T.Blount, Fresno St. 4 0 0 .000 .00 J.Boatman, Houston 1 0 0 .000 .00 C.Bobak, Illinois 1 0 0 .000 .00 N.Bolden, Kent St. 5 0 0 .000 .00 A.Brown, Georgia Southern 1 0 0 .000 .00 K.Brown, Coastal Carolina 7 0 0 .000 .00 A.Calabro, Syracuse 2 0 0 .000 .00 B.Cannon, E. Michigan 8 0 0 .000 .00 T.Centeio, Colorado St. 7 0 0 .000 .00 D.Clark, Kent St. 6 0 0 .000 .00 D.Clayton, Arkansas St. 1 0 0 .000 .00 B.Cobbs, Maryland 7 0 0 .000 .00 L.Collins, Georgia 1 0 0 .000 .00 B.Cook, Missouri 1 0 0 .000 .00 T.Cox, Ohio 1 0 0 .000 .00 C.Curry, Utah 4 0 0 .000 .00 B.Daniels, UTSA 5 0 0 .000 .00 N.DeNucci, Boston College 1 0 0 .000 .00 J.Domineck, Georgia Tech 5 0 0 .000 .00 J.Donovan, Arizona 4 0 0 .000 .00 W.Dunkle, San Diego St. 2 0 0 .000 .00 C.Durr, Minnesota 5 0 0 .000 .00 H.Edwards, Houston 1 0 0 .000 .00 K.Eguakun, Florida 2 0 0 .000 .00 N.Eldridge, Oregon St. 1 0 0 .000 .00 B.Evans, Ball St. 1 0 0 .000 .00 C.Flemister, Notre Dame 1 0 0 .000 .00 T.Franklin, Oregon 5 0 0 .000 .00 M.Fuqua, Buffalo 6 0 0 .000 .00 E.Gates, Fresno St. 7 0 0 .000 .00 K.Geiger, Texas Tech 8 0 0 .000 .00 J.Gemmel, North Carolina 6 0 0 .000 .00 J.Genmark Heath, UCLA 8 0 0 .000 .00 M.Grant, Purdue 7 0 0 .000 .00 K.Greenwell, UAB 8 0 0 .000 .00 K.Harris, Georgia Tech 3 0 0 .000 .00 W.Hart, San Jose St. 8 0 0 .000 .00 A.Hawkins, Texas State 5 0 0 .000 .00 R.Height, Auburn 6 0 0 .000 .00 T.Holden, Alabama 7 0 0 .000 .00 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 7 0 0 .000 .00 M.Hornsby, Arkansas 6 0 0 .000 .00 J.Houston, NC State 5 0 0 .000 .00 J.Hubbard, Duke 1 0 0 .000 .00 K.Jarvis, New Mexico 7 0 0 .000 .00 B.Jeresaty, Illinois 1 0 0 .000 .00 T.Johnson, Troy 7 0 0 .000 .00 A.Johnson, Texas State 1 0 0 .000 .00 D.Johnson, Coastal Carolina 2 0 0 .000 .00 V.Jones, NC State 5 0 0 .000 .00 J.Jones, UAB 1 0 0 .000 .00 Z.Knight, NC State 7 0 0 .000 .00 D.Langford, Washington St. 8 0 0 .000 .00 S.Laumea, Utah 1 0 0 .000 .00 D.Lawrence, Mississippi St. 2 0 0 .000 .00 T.Lindsey, Memphis 3 0 0 .000 .00 J.Lingenfelter, Army 1 0 0 .000 .00 J.Luchetti, Boston College 7 0 0 .000 .00 T.Maddox-Williams, Rutgers 6 0 0 .000 .00 A.Mastromanno, Florida St. 7 0 0 .000 .00 S.Mathews, Texas A&M 1 0 0 .000 .00 J.McCain, Old Dominion 1 0 0 .000 .00 C.McCarthy, Uconn 3 0 0 .000 .00 T.McClain, UAB 1 0 0 .000 .00 C.McCormick, Oregon 1 0 0 .000 .00 C.McCrary, North Texas 2 0 0 .000 .00 T.McCullouch, Colorado St. 7 0 0 .000 .00 L.McDougle, UTSA 4 0 0 .000 .00 A.McDuffie, Marshall 1 0 0 .000 .00 J.McGaughy, Ball St. 4 0 0 .000 .00 M.Melton, Rutgers 4 0 0 .000 .00 M.Moody, Tulane 5 0 0 .000 .00 J.Moody, Alabama 4 0 0 .000 .00 J.Moon, Florida 5 0 0 .000 .00 A.Moultrie, UAB 8 0 0 .000 .00 T.Nevens, San Jose St. 7 0 0 .000 .00 P.O’Brien, Washington 1 0 0 .000 .00 S.Oladipo, Boise St. 3 0 0 .000 .00 A.Osteen, UCF 7 0 0 .000 .00 A.Oywak, Washington St. 1 0 0 .000 .00 A.Palczewski, Illinois 1 0 0 .000 .00 H.Parrish, Mississippi 7 0 0 .000 .00 B.Parsons, Stanford 2 0 0 .000 .00 J.Pickle, Kansas St. 4 0 0 .000 .00 K. Pope, Ohio St. 2 0 0 .000 .00 J.Posey, FAU 6 0 0 .000 .00 K.Pryor, Wisconsin 7 0 0 .000 .00 M.Pyper, BYU 5 0 0 .000 .00 T.Reeves, Tulsa 3 0 0 .000 .00 T.Reid, Arizona 1 0 0 .000 .00 B.Roberts, Bowling Green 6 0 0 .000 .00 S.Rocker, Arizona 6 0 0 .000 .00 L.Rogers, Stanford 1 0 0 .000 .00 J.Rolston, Cent. Michigan 8 0 0 .000 .00 J.Ross, Clemson 7 0 0 .000 .00 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 8 0 0 .000 .00 V.Sciury, Toledo 3 0 0 .000 .00 A.Smith, Texas A&M 8 0 0 .000 .00 B.Smith, California 2 0 0 .000 .00 S.Stevens, Duke 4 0 0 .000 .00 L.Stokes, Oklahoma 2 0 0 .000 .00 J.Symonds, Stanford 4 0 0 .000 .00 W.Taulapapa, Virginia 7 0 0 .000 .00 T.Thomas, Utah 7 0 0 .000 .00 D.Thomas, Kansas 1 0 0 .000 .00 S.Thomas, UAB 8 0 0 .000 .00 J.Thompson, Cincinnati 5 0 0 .000 .00 G.Vaughn, Iowa St. 7 0 0 .000 .00 T.Venables, Clemson 6 0 0 .000 .00 D.Villari, Michigan 3 0 0 .000 .00 J.Walker, Southern Miss. 1 0 0 .000 .00 L.Wallace, Tulsa 4 0 0 .000 .00 D.Ward, North Texas 6 0 0 .000 .00 B.Ward, Georgia Tech 1 0 0 .000 .00 J.Warren, Tennessee 8 0 0 .000 .00 S.Wheeler, Kansas St. 4 0 0 .000 .00 J.Williams, Cincinnati 1 0 0 .000 .00 I.Wingfield, Wake Forest 3 0 0 .000 .00 E.Wright, Cincinnati 4 0 0 .000 .00 S.Yondjouen, Georgia Tech 4 0 0 .000 .00 Y.Young, South Florida 2 0 0 .000 .00

