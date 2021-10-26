NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Interceptions Per Game
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Z.Greene, Purdue
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|T.Hatfield, Ball St.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|K.Markham, Arizona St.
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1.0
|D.McCuin, TCU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|J.Minkins, Louisville
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1.0
|G.Nyakwol, Rice
|2
|2
|8
|0
|1.0
|Q.Riley, Middle Tennessee
|3
|3
|82
|0
|1.0
|K. Roach, Marshall
|1
|1
|20
|0
|1.0
|Q.Schulte, Iowa
|1
|1
|42
|0
|1.0
|H.Truitt, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|20
|0
|1.0
|B.Williams, Oregon
|3
|3
|92
|1
|1.0
|M.Williams, California
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|J.Waller, Virginia Tech
|5
|4
|55
|1
|0.8
|D.Jerkins, Vanderbilt
|4
|3
|-1
|0
|0.8
|T.LeBeauf, Boise St.
|4
|3
|128
|1
|0.8
|R.Moss, Iowa
|6
|4
|85
|2
|0.7
|S.Oladipo, Boise St.
|3
|2
|83
|0
|0.7
|N.Smith, Rice
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0.7
|R.Vaden, E. Michigan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0.7
|J.Foster, South Carolina
|8
|5
|39
|0
|0.6
|J.Carlies, Missouri
|5
|3
|36
|0
|0.6
|S.Dumas, New Mexico St.
|5
|3
|50
|0
|0.6
|V.McKinley, Oregon
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0.6
|J.McMillian, East Carolina
|7
|4
|40
|1
|0.6
|M.Banks, Alabama
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|D.Branch, San Diego St.
|2
|1
|27
|0
|0.5
|A.Carter, Utah St.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0.5
|P.Echols, North Carolina
|2
|1
|17
|0
|0.5
|M.Edwards, W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|23
|0
|0.5
|I.Essissima, Nevada
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|C.Fagan, NC State
|2
|1
|16
|0
|0.5
|M.Hankins, Iowa
|6
|3
|41
|0
|0.5
|K.Harris, Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|35
|0
|0.5
|D.Henley, Nevada
|6
|3
|9
|0
|0.5
|R.Johnson, Old Dominion
|4
|2
|15
|0
|0.5
|J.Jones, Air Force
|2
|1
|18
|0
|0.5
|C.Jones, Army
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|K.Lassiter, Georgia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|H.Livingston, BYU
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|Z.March, N. Illinois
|2
|1
|59
|1
|0.5
|G.McKinstry, Alabama
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|M.Melton, Rutgers
|4
|2
|46
|1
|0.5
|M.Moore, BYU
|6
|3
|23
|0
|0.5
|D.Pace, Cincinnati
|6
|3
|70
|0
|0.5
|T.Palmer, Troy
|2
|1
|-8
|0
|0.5
|T.Redd, Wake Forest
|6
|3
|83
|1
|0.5
|J.Rice, Utah St.
|6
|3
|46
|0
|0.5
|B.Sebastian, Boston College
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0.5
|K.Sherald, Kent St.
|6
|3
|5
|0
|0.5
|D.Stanley, Middle Tennessee
|2
|1
|23
|0
|0.5
|S.Thomas, Oregon St.
|2
|1
|26
|0
|0.5
|B.Washington, Oklahoma
|2
|1
|37
|0
|0.5
|H.West, North Texas
|2
|1
|23
|0
|0.5
|D.Williams, Nebraska
|8
|4
|31
|0
|0.5
|C.Young, Ohio St.
|4
|2
|88
|1
|0.5
|C.Allen, Purdue
|7
|3
|9
|0
|0.4
|J.Brown, Penn St.
|7
|3
|25
|0
|0.4
|A.Bush, Cincinnati
|7
|3
|7
|0
|0.4
|D.Butler, Arizona St.
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0.4
|K.Clark, Louisville
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0.4
|E.Forbes, Mississippi St.
|7
|3
|33
|0
|0.4
|K.Hamilton, Notre Dame
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0.4
|E.Hines, Kent St.
|7
|3
|51
|0
|0.4
|D.Scott, California
|7
|3
|6
|1
|0.4
|D.Carter, E. Michigan
|5
|2
|115
|1
|0.4
|T.Franklin, Louisville
|5
|2
|32
|0
|0.4
|C.Gray, North Carolina
|5
|2
|21
|0
|0.4
|K.Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St.
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0.4
|P.Hill, UNLV
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0.4
|A.Hogan, Houston
|5
|2
|91
|1
|0.4
|R.Jibunor, Troy
|5
|2
|25
|0
|0.4
|L.Johnson, Duke
|5
|2
|30
|0
|0.4
|D.Lester, UCF
|5
|2
|34
|0
|0.4
|J.Lewis, Duke
|5
|2
|35
|0
|0.4
|R.Mickens, Clemson
|5
|2
|37
|0
|0.4
|H.Nelson, Hawaii
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0.4
|T.Nubin, Minnesota
|5
|2
|22
|0
|0.4
|W.Saba, East Carolina
|5
|2
|31
|0
|0.4
|M.Shorts, Southern Miss.
|5
|2
|13
|0
|0.4
|I.Slade-Matautia, SMU
|5
|2
|27
|0
|0.4
|K.Smith, Mississippi
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0.4
|C.Smith, Georgia
|5
|2
|94
|1
|0.4
|D.Staley, South Carolina
|5
|2
|62
|1
|0.4
|D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
|5
|2
|9
|0
|0.4
|A.Turner, Washington
|5
|2
|26
|0
|0.4
|R.Yeast, Kansas St.
|5
|2
|8
|0
|0.4
|C.Amankwaa, Akron
|8
|3
|38
|0
|0.4
|K.Bethley, Hawaii
|8
|3
|106
|1
|0.4
|M.Brown, Arkansas
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0.4
|K.Joseph, Illinois
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0.4
|J.McCollough, Tennessee
|8
|3
|45
|0
|0.4
|M.Miller, Kent St.
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0.4
|C.Taylor, Air Force
|8
|3
|21
|0
|0.4
|J.Alexander, Charlotte
|6
|2
|41
|1
|0.3
|J.Anderson, Bowling Green
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Anthony, Liberty
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.3
|E.Barr, Vanderbilt
|6
|2
|17
|0
|0.3
|M.Bell, Uconn
|3
|1
|10
|0
|0.3
|D.Belton, Iowa
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Bennett, Maryland
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|S.Bond, Utah St.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Boyles, South Florida
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0.3
|A.Brathwaite, W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0.3
|J.Brisker, Penn St.
|6
|2
|39
|0
|0.3
|M.Broughton, Army
|6
|2
|24
|0
|0.3
|C.Bryant, Cincinnati
|6
|2
|95
|1
|0.3
|D.Burton, Wisconsin
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0.3
|J.Catalon, Arkansas
|6
|2
|83
|0
|0.3
|M.Chavis, Arkansas
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0.3
|A.Clark, Rutgers
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Conley, North Carolina
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.DeBerry, Boston College
|6
|2
|-7
|0
|0.3
|K.Elam, Florida
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Fleming, East Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|B.Foster, Texas
|6
|2
|9
|0
|0.3
|T.Frizzell, Appalachian St.
|3
|1
|17
|0
|0.3
|T.Fuller, Tulsa
|6
|2
|44
|0
|0.3
|A.Gardner, Cincinnati
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0.3
|B.Garner, W. Michigan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.3
|Z.Gilbert, FAU
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0.3
|S.Gilmore, Marshall
|6
|2
|15
|0
|0.3
|K.Gordon, Washington
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|G.Grate, Middle Tennessee
|6
|2
|-23
|0
|0.3
|N.Greer, Wake Forest
|3
|1
|14
|0
|0.3
|A.Grier, South Florida
|6
|2
|69
|1
|0.3
|J.Harris, NC State
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|T.Harris, Troy
|6
|2
|36
|0
|0.3
|T.Hawkins, San Diego St.
|6
|2
|34
|0
|0.3
|T.Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
|6
|2
|29
|1
|0.3
|L.Hudgens, Buffalo
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0.3
|J.Jackson, Southern Cal
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.James, Oregon
|6
|2
|19
|0
|0.3
|T.Jones, Boise St.
|6
|2
|21
|0
|0.3
|J.Jones, Georgia St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|K.Kaniho, Boise St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|K.Kelly, Stanford
|6
|2
|31
|1
|0.3
|J.Koerner, Iowa
|6
|2
|18
|0
|0.3
|M.LaPointe, South Florida
|6
|2
|50
|0
|0.3
|T.Lindsey, Memphis
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Lloyd, Utah
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Lucien, Uconn
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Mathis, Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|50
|1
|0.3
|C.McCoy, Marshall
|6
|2
|65
|0
|0.3
|J.McVea, Baylor
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|C.Muma, Wyoming
|6
|2
|68
|2
|0.3
|B.Nichols, South Florida
|3
|1
|38
|0
|0.3
|I.Nwokobia, SMU
|6
|2
|19
|0
|0.3
|T.Odom, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0.3
|C.Oliver, UNLV
|6
|2
|45
|0
|0.3
|J.Pitre, Baylor
|6
|2
|20
|0
|0.3
|C.Poole, Liberty
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0.3
|J.Powell, East Carolina
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0.3
|K.Smith, FAU
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0.3
|O.Speights, Oregon St.
|6
|2
|-3
|0
|0.3
|K.Swanson, Troy
|3
|1
|33
|1
|0.3
|G.Taylor, Rice
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|C.Thomas, Georgia Tech
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|N.Thompson, Duke
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Turner-Yell, Oklahoma
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Walker, Temple
|6
|2
|7
|1
|0.3
|S.Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Williams, Wyoming
|3
|1
|10
|0
|0.3
|M.Williams, Navy
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0.3
|Z.Williams, Troy
|6
|2
|38
|1
|0.3
|J.Williams, Southern Cal
|3
|1
|14
|0
|0.3
|T.Wilson, UTEP
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|T.Wortham, Uconn
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|T.Young, South Alabama
|6
|2
|40
|0
|0.3
|K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Barnes, UTEP
|7
|2
|27
|0
|0.3
|J.Blount, Virginia
|7
|2
|27
|0
|0.3
|C.Carson, Wake Forest
|7
|2
|30
|0
|0.3
|N.Cross, Maryland
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0.3
|T.Drake, Ohio
|7
|2
|23
|0
|0.3
|C.Hart, Notre Dame
|7
|2
|32
|0
|0.3
|R.Hickman, Ohio St.
|7
|2
|65
|1
|0.3
|D.Hill, Michigan
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Inyang, UTEP
|7
|2
|23
|0
|0.3
|T.Jay, Florida St.
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Jones, Arizona St.
|7
|2
|-1
|1
|0.3
|C.Kelly, North Carolina
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0.3
|J.Mahoney, Vanderbilt
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|C.Mayfield, UTSA
|7
|2
|49
|1
|0.3
|R.McCreary, Auburn
|7
|2
|35
|1
|0.3
|F.Peters, Mississippi St.
|7
|2
|12
|0
|0.3
|J.Shaw, UCLA
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0.3
|D.Thomas, NC State
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|T.Thompson, San Diego St.
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0.3
|B.Williamson, Louisiana Tech
|7
|2
|62
|1
|0.3
|J.Woods, Baylor
|7
|2
|20
|1
|0.3
|T.Young, FAU
|7
|2
|22
|1
|0.3
|I.Young, Iowa St.
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0.3
|J.Armour-Davis, Alabama
|8
|2
|51
|0
|0.2
|J.Battle, Alabama
|8
|2
|69
|1
|0.2
|B.Bishop, Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|1
|11
|0
|0.2
|L.Boykin, Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|30
|0
|0.2
|B.Bresee, Clemson
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Brooks, South Alabama
|4
|1
|56
|0
|0.2
|D.Chestnut, Syracuse
|8
|2
|23
|0
|0.2
|L.Cine, Georgia
|4
|1
|8
|0
|0.2
|T.Combs, New Mexico
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0.2
|C.Davis, Wake Forest
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Denson, Kansas St.
|4
|1
|26
|0
|0.2
|J.Dolphin, N. Illinois
|4
|1
|59
|1
|0.2
|J.Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
|4
|1
|20
|1
|0.2
|R.Floyd, Colorado St.
|4
|1
|62
|0
|0.2
|D.Harmon, Texas A&M
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Hellams, Alabama
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0.2
|R.Huff, Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Irvin, Washington
|4
|1
|34
|0
|0.2
|T.Johnson, Mississippi
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Jones, Kentucky
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|A.Julian, Oregon St.
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|A.Kincade, W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|29
|0
|0.2
|K.Lockhart, Rice
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Luter, South Alabama
|4
|1
|19
|0
|0.2
|K.Markham, Arizona St.
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0.2
|D.McCullough, New Mexico St.
|8
|2
|56
|0
|0.2
|T.McDonald, Tennessee
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0.2
|C.McDonald, Toledo
|8
|2
|59
|1
|0.2
|J.Moody, Alabama
|4
|1
|13
|0
|0.2
|T.Morris-Brash, UCF
|4
|1
|13
|0
|0.2
|D.Moss, FAU
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Muse, Boston College
|4
|1
|22
|1
|0.2
|L.O’Neal, Texas A&M
|8
|2
|85
|1
|0.2
|J.Oliver, Tulsa
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Patterson, Middle Tennessee
|4
|1
|33
|0
|0.2
|J.Pickle, Kansas St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Prince, Mississippi
|4
|1
|15
|0
|0.2
|G.Randolph, Baylor
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0.2
|K.Reid, Utah
|4
|1
|13
|0
|0.2
|T.Roberts, Iowa
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|L.Robinson, Tulane
|4
|1
|13
|0
|0.2
|N.Rutchena, California
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0.2
|J.Sam, UTSA
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0.2
|M.Slusher, Arkansas
|4
|1
|11
|0
|0.2
|J.Smith, Southern Cal
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|M.Sori-Marin, Minnesota
|4
|1
|10
|0
|0.2
|L.Stewart, Colorado St.
|4
|1
|8
|0
|0.2
|K.Swoopes, UAB
|8
|2
|66
|1
|0.2
|J.Thomas, Ball St.
|8
|2
|24
|0
|0.2
|S.Thomas, UAB
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0.2
|M.Waters, Texas Tech
|4
|1
|72
|1
|0.2
|R.Watts, Ohio St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|E.Williams, Fresno St.
|8
|2
|28
|0
|0.2
|M.Wingo, Missouri
|4
|1
|40
|1
|0.2
|C.Woods, West Virginia
|4
|1
|32
|0
|0.2
|M.Abraham, Marshall
|5
|1
|35
|0
|0.2
|T.Ajian, Kentucky
|5
|1
|95
|1
|0.2
|N.Bolden, Kent St.
|5
|1
|28
|0
|0.2
|K.Brennan, Navy
|5
|1
|15
|0
|0.2
|J.Brown, Arkansas St.
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0.2
|A.Carter, Miami
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|R.Cray, Old Dominion
|5
|1
|16
|0
|0.2
|C.Cromartie, SMU
|5
|1
|-16
|0
|0.2
|F.Cypress, Virginia
|5
|1
|66
|0
|0.2
|L.Daniel, Southern Miss.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Davis, Georgia Southern
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|T.Dean, Florida
|5
|1
|12
|0
|0.2
|D.Doyle, Baylor
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0.2
|T.Faumuina-Brown, Uconn
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Gallmon, South Alabama
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Glenn, Navy
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|J.Grant, Oregon St.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|B.Green, Oklahoma St.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|L.Hall, Nevada
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Hardy, Penn St.
|5
|1
|-1
|0
|0.2
|N.Heaukulani, Oregon
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0.2
|W.Ignont, W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Johns, Kent St.
|5
|1
|22
|0
|0.2
|N.Johnson, Marshall
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|G.Johnson, Southern Cal
|5
|1
|37
|1
|0.2
|L.Jones, Arkansas St.
|5
|1
|12
|0
|0.2
|J.Jones, Florida St.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|M.Lee, Ball St.
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|T.Lefeged, Texas State
|5
|1
|25
|0
|0.2
|D.Lindsey, Umass
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0.2
|C.Lockridge, Hawaii
|5
|1
|48
|0
|0.2
|C.Martial, Troy
|5
|1
|14
|0
|0.2
|C.Martinez, Ohio St.
|5
|1
|61
|1
|0.2
|B.Massey, SMU
|5
|1
|48
|0
|0.2
|E.McAllister, Vanderbilt
|5
|1
|-3
|0
|0.2
|T.McCalister, Oklahoma St.
|5
|1
|13
|0
|0.2
|D.Miller, UAB
|5
|1
|21
|0
|0.2
|S.Oliver, Memphis
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|K.Paul, Temple
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|C.Rias, South Alabama
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Ringo, Georgia
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|S.Robinson, Missouri
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|E.Robinson, Georgia Southern
|5
|1
|31
|0
|0.2
|T.Roof, Appalachian St.
|5
|1
|90
|0
|0.2
|A.Ross, FAU
|5
|1
|20
|0
|0.2
|M.Shawcroft, San Diego St.
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0.2
|J.Solomon, Troy
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Swinney, Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0.2
|J.Taylor, Oklahoma St.
|5
|1
|85
|1
|0.2
|N.Turner, Clemson
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0.2
|S.Williams, Florida St.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|Q.Williams, Georgia Southern
|5
|1
|22
|1
|0.2
|D.Young, Iowa St.
|5
|1
|15
|0
|0.2
Comments