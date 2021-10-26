NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Interceptions Per Game

G InG Yds TD IPG Z.Greene, Purdue 1 1 0 0 1.0 T.Hatfield, Ball St. 1 1 0 0 1.0 K.Markham, Arizona St. 1 1 2 0 1.0 D.McCuin, TCU 1 1 0 0 1.0 J.Minkins, Louisville 1 1 4 0 1.0 G.Nyakwol, Rice 2 2 8 0 1.0 Q.Riley, Middle Tennessee 3 3 82 0 1.0 K. Roach, Marshall 1 1 20 0 1.0 Q.Schulte, Iowa 1 1 42 0 1.0 H.Truitt, Miami (Ohio) 1 1 20 0 1.0 B.Williams, Oregon 3 3 92 1 1.0 M.Williams, California 1 1 0 0 1.0 J.Waller, Virginia Tech 5 4 55 1 0.8 D.Jerkins, Vanderbilt 4 3 -1 0 0.8 T.LeBeauf, Boise St. 4 3 128 1 0.8 R.Moss, Iowa 6 4 85 2 0.7 S.Oladipo, Boise St. 3 2 83 0 0.7 N.Smith, Rice 3 2 7 0 0.7 R.Vaden, E. Michigan 3 2 1 0 0.7 J.Foster, South Carolina 8 5 39 0 0.6 J.Carlies, Missouri 5 3 36 0 0.6 S.Dumas, New Mexico St. 5 3 50 0 0.6 V.McKinley, Oregon 7 4 1 0 0.6 J.McMillian, East Carolina 7 4 40 1 0.6 M.Banks, Alabama 2 1 0 0 0.5 D.Branch, San Diego St. 2 1 27 0 0.5 A.Carter, Utah St. 4 2 0 0 0.5 P.Echols, North Carolina 2 1 17 0 0.5 M.Edwards, W. Kentucky 2 1 23 0 0.5 I.Essissima, Nevada 2 1 0 0 0.5 C.Fagan, NC State 2 1 16 0 0.5 M.Hankins, Iowa 6 3 41 0 0.5 K.Harris, Arkansas St. 2 1 35 0 0.5 D.Henley, Nevada 6 3 9 0 0.5 R.Johnson, Old Dominion 4 2 15 0 0.5 J.Jones, Air Force 2 1 18 0 0.5 C.Jones, Army 2 1 0 0 0.5 K.Lassiter, Georgia 2 1 0 0 0.5 H.Livingston, BYU 2 1 0 0 0.5 Z.March, N. Illinois 2 1 59 1 0.5 G.McKinstry, Alabama 2 1 0 0 0.5 M.Melton, Rutgers 4 2 46 1 0.5 M.Moore, BYU 6 3 23 0 0.5 D.Pace, Cincinnati 6 3 70 0 0.5 T.Palmer, Troy 2 1 -8 0 0.5 T.Redd, Wake Forest 6 3 83 1 0.5 J.Rice, Utah St. 6 3 46 0 0.5 B.Sebastian, Boston College 6 3 0 0 0.5 K.Sherald, Kent St. 6 3 5 0 0.5 D.Stanley, Middle Tennessee 2 1 23 0 0.5 S.Thomas, Oregon St. 2 1 26 0 0.5 B.Washington, Oklahoma 2 1 37 0 0.5 H.West, North Texas 2 1 23 0 0.5 D.Williams, Nebraska 8 4 31 0 0.5 C.Young, Ohio St. 4 2 88 1 0.5 C.Allen, Purdue 7 3 9 0 0.4 J.Brown, Penn St. 7 3 25 0 0.4 A.Bush, Cincinnati 7 3 7 0 0.4 D.Butler, Arizona St. 7 3 0 0 0.4 K.Clark, Louisville 7 3 2 0 0.4 E.Forbes, Mississippi St. 7 3 33 0 0.4 K.Hamilton, Notre Dame 7 3 0 0 0.4 E.Hines, Kent St. 7 3 51 0 0.4 D.Scott, California 7 3 6 1 0.4 D.Carter, E. Michigan 5 2 115 1 0.4 T.Franklin, Louisville 5 2 32 0 0.4 C.Gray, North Carolina 5 2 21 0 0.4 K.Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St. 5 2 1 0 0.4 P.Hill, UNLV 5 2 0 0 0.4 A.Hogan, Houston 5 2 91 1 0.4 R.Jibunor, Troy 5 2 25 0 0.4 L.Johnson, Duke 5 2 30 0 0.4 D.Lester, UCF 5 2 34 0 0.4 J.Lewis, Duke 5 2 35 0 0.4 R.Mickens, Clemson 5 2 37 0 0.4 H.Nelson, Hawaii 5 2 2 0 0.4 T.Nubin, Minnesota 5 2 22 0 0.4 W.Saba, East Carolina 5 2 31 0 0.4 M.Shorts, Southern Miss. 5 2 13 0 0.4 I.Slade-Matautia, SMU 5 2 27 0 0.4 K.Smith, Mississippi 5 2 1 0 0.4 C.Smith, Georgia 5 2 94 1 0.4 D.Staley, South Carolina 5 2 62 1 0.4 D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech 5 2 9 0 0.4 A.Turner, Washington 5 2 26 0 0.4 R.Yeast, Kansas St. 5 2 8 0 0.4 C.Amankwaa, Akron 8 3 38 0 0.4 K.Bethley, Hawaii 8 3 106 1 0.4 M.Brown, Arkansas 8 3 2 0 0.4 K.Joseph, Illinois 8 3 0 0 0.4 J.McCollough, Tennessee 8 3 45 0 0.4 M.Miller, Kent St. 8 3 3 0 0.4 C.Taylor, Air Force 8 3 21 0 0.4 J.Alexander, Charlotte 6 2 41 1 0.3 J.Anderson, Bowling Green 6 2 0 0 0.3 D.Anthony, Liberty 3 1 2 0 0.3 E.Barr, Vanderbilt 6 2 17 0 0.3 M.Bell, Uconn 3 1 10 0 0.3 D.Belton, Iowa 6 2 0 0 0.3 J.Bennett, Maryland 6 2 0 0 0.3 S.Bond, Utah St. 6 2 0 0 0.3 D.Boyles, South Florida 6 2 2 0 0.3 A.Brathwaite, W. Kentucky 3 1 5 0 0.3 J.Brisker, Penn St. 6 2 39 0 0.3 M.Broughton, Army 6 2 24 0 0.3 C.Bryant, Cincinnati 6 2 95 1 0.3 D.Burton, Wisconsin 3 1 6 0 0.3 J.Catalon, Arkansas 6 2 83 0 0.3 M.Chavis, Arkansas 3 1 3 0 0.3 A.Clark, Rutgers 3 1 0 0 0.3 J.Conley, North Carolina 6 2 0 0 0.3 J.DeBerry, Boston College 6 2 -7 0 0.3 K.Elam, Florida 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Fleming, East Carolina 3 1 0 0 0.3 B.Foster, Texas 6 2 9 0 0.3 T.Frizzell, Appalachian St. 3 1 17 0 0.3 T.Fuller, Tulsa 6 2 44 0 0.3 A.Gardner, Cincinnati 6 2 4 0 0.3 B.Garner, W. Michigan 3 1 2 0 0.3 Z.Gilbert, FAU 6 2 3 0 0.3 S.Gilmore, Marshall 6 2 15 0 0.3 K.Gordon, Washington 6 2 0 0 0.3 G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 6 2 -23 0 0.3 N.Greer, Wake Forest 3 1 14 0 0.3 A.Grier, South Florida 6 2 69 1 0.3 J.Harris, NC State 3 1 0 0 0.3 T.Harris, Troy 6 2 36 0 0.3 T.Hawkins, San Diego St. 6 2 34 0 0.3 T.Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 6 2 29 1 0.3 L.Hudgens, Buffalo 3 1 8 0 0.3 J.Jackson, Southern Cal 3 1 0 0 0.3 D.James, Oregon 6 2 19 0 0.3 T.Jones, Boise St. 6 2 21 0 0.3 J.Jones, Georgia St. 3 1 0 0 0.3 K.Kaniho, Boise St. 3 1 0 0 0.3 K.Kelly, Stanford 6 2 31 1 0.3 J.Koerner, Iowa 6 2 18 0 0.3 M.LaPointe, South Florida 6 2 50 0 0.3 T.Lindsey, Memphis 3 1 0 0 0.3 D.Lloyd, Utah 6 2 0 0 0.3 J.Lucien, Uconn 6 2 0 0 0.3 D.Mathis, Pittsburgh 6 2 50 1 0.3 C.McCoy, Marshall 6 2 65 0 0.3 J.McVea, Baylor 3 1 0 0 0.3 C.Muma, Wyoming 6 2 68 2 0.3 B.Nichols, South Florida 3 1 38 0 0.3 I.Nwokobia, SMU 6 2 19 0 0.3 T.Odom, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 1 0 0.3 C.Oliver, UNLV 6 2 45 0 0.3 J.Pitre, Baylor 6 2 20 0 0.3 C.Poole, Liberty 3 1 3 0 0.3 J.Powell, East Carolina 3 1 4 0 0.3 K.Smith, FAU 6 2 1 0 0.3 O.Speights, Oregon St. 6 2 -3 0 0.3 K.Swanson, Troy 3 1 33 1 0.3 G.Taylor, Rice 3 1 0 0 0.3 C.Thomas, Georgia Tech 6 2 0 0 0.3 N.Thompson, Duke 3 1 0 0 0.3 D.Turner-Yell, Oklahoma 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Walker, Temple 6 2 7 1 0.3 S.Weatherford, Miami (Ohio) 6 2 0 0 0.3 M.Williams, Wyoming 3 1 10 0 0.3 M.Williams, Navy 3 1 7 0 0.3 Z.Williams, Troy 6 2 38 1 0.3 J.Williams, Southern Cal 3 1 14 0 0.3 T.Wilson, UTEP 3 1 0 0 0.3 T.Wortham, Uconn 6 2 0 0 0.3 T.Young, South Alabama 6 2 40 0 0.3 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 7 2 0 0 0.3 D.Barnes, UTEP 7 2 27 0 0.3 J.Blount, Virginia 7 2 27 0 0.3 C.Carson, Wake Forest 7 2 30 0 0.3 N.Cross, Maryland 7 2 10 0 0.3 T.Drake, Ohio 7 2 23 0 0.3 C.Hart, Notre Dame 7 2 32 0 0.3 R.Hickman, Ohio St. 7 2 65 1 0.3 D.Hill, Michigan 7 2 0 0 0.3 D.Inyang, UTEP 7 2 23 0 0.3 T.Jay, Florida St. 7 2 0 0 0.3 J.Jones, Arizona St. 7 2 -1 1 0.3 C.Kelly, North Carolina 7 2 3 0 0.3 J.Mahoney, Vanderbilt 7 2 0 0 0.3 C.Mayfield, UTSA 7 2 49 1 0.3 R.McCreary, Auburn 7 2 35 1 0.3 F.Peters, Mississippi St. 7 2 12 0 0.3 J.Shaw, UCLA 7 2 3 0 0.3 D.Thomas, NC State 7 2 0 0 0.3 T.Thompson, San Diego St. 7 2 1 0 0.3 B.Williamson, Louisiana Tech 7 2 62 1 0.3 J.Woods, Baylor 7 2 20 1 0.3 T.Young, FAU 7 2 22 1 0.3 I.Young, Iowa St. 7 2 5 0 0.3 J.Armour-Davis, Alabama 8 2 51 0 0.2 J.Battle, Alabama 8 2 69 1 0.2 B.Bishop, Louisiana-Lafayette 4 1 11 0 0.2 L.Boykin, Coastal Carolina 4 1 30 0 0.2 B.Bresee, Clemson 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Brooks, South Alabama 4 1 56 0 0.2 D.Chestnut, Syracuse 8 2 23 0 0.2 L.Cine, Georgia 4 1 8 0 0.2 T.Combs, New Mexico 8 2 1 0 0.2 C.Davis, Wake Forest 4 1 0 0 0.2 T.Denson, Kansas St. 4 1 26 0 0.2 J.Dolphin, N. Illinois 4 1 59 1 0.2 J.Dumas-Johnson, Georgia 4 1 20 1 0.2 R.Floyd, Colorado St. 4 1 62 0 0.2 D.Harmon, Texas A&M 4 1 0 0 0.2 D.Hellams, Alabama 8 2 6 0 0.2 R.Huff, Appalachian St. 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Irvin, Washington 4 1 34 0 0.2 T.Johnson, Mississippi 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Jones, Kentucky 4 1 0 0 0.2 A.Julian, Oregon St. 4 1 1 0 0.2 A.Kincade, W. Kentucky 4 1 29 0 0.2 K.Lockhart, Rice 4 1 0 0 0.2 D.Luter, South Alabama 4 1 19 0 0.2 K.Markham, Arizona St. 4 1 6 0 0.2 D.McCullough, New Mexico St. 8 2 56 0 0.2 T.McDonald, Tennessee 4 1 4 0 0.2 C.McDonald, Toledo 8 2 59 1 0.2 J.Moody, Alabama 4 1 13 0 0.2 T.Morris-Brash, UCF 4 1 13 0 0.2 D.Moss, FAU 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Muse, Boston College 4 1 22 1 0.2 L.O’Neal, Texas A&M 8 2 85 1 0.2 J.Oliver, Tulsa 4 1 0 0 0.2 D.Patterson, Middle Tennessee 4 1 33 0 0.2 J.Pickle, Kansas St. 4 1 0 0 0.2 D.Prince, Mississippi 4 1 15 0 0.2 G.Randolph, Baylor 4 1 2 0 0.2 K.Reid, Utah 4 1 13 0 0.2 T.Roberts, Iowa 4 1 0 0 0.2 L.Robinson, Tulane 4 1 13 0 0.2 N.Rutchena, California 4 1 6 0 0.2 J.Sam, UTSA 4 1 6 0 0.2 M.Slusher, Arkansas 4 1 11 0 0.2 J.Smith, Southern Cal 4 1 0 0 0.2 M.Sori-Marin, Minnesota 4 1 10 0 0.2 L.Stewart, Colorado St. 4 1 8 0 0.2 K.Swoopes, UAB 8 2 66 1 0.2 J.Thomas, Ball St. 8 2 24 0 0.2 S.Thomas, UAB 8 2 6 0 0.2 M.Waters, Texas Tech 4 1 72 1 0.2 R.Watts, Ohio St. 4 1 0 0 0.2 E.Williams, Fresno St. 8 2 28 0 0.2 M.Wingo, Missouri 4 1 40 1 0.2 C.Woods, West Virginia 4 1 32 0 0.2 M.Abraham, Marshall 5 1 35 0 0.2 T.Ajian, Kentucky 5 1 95 1 0.2 N.Bolden, Kent St. 5 1 28 0 0.2 K.Brennan, Navy 5 1 15 0 0.2 J.Brown, Arkansas St. 5 1 4 0 0.2 A.Carter, Miami 5 1 0 0 0.2 R.Cray, Old Dominion 5 1 16 0 0.2 C.Cromartie, SMU 5 1 -16 0 0.2 F.Cypress, Virginia 5 1 66 0 0.2 L.Daniel, Southern Miss. 5 1 0 0 0.2 T.Davis, Georgia Southern 5 1 1 0 0.2 T.Dean, Florida 5 1 12 0 0.2 D.Doyle, Baylor 5 1 5 0 0.2 T.Faumuina-Brown, Uconn 5 1 0 0 0.2 K.Gallmon, South Alabama 5 1 0 0 0.2 J.Glenn, Navy 5 1 1 0 0.2 J.Grant, Oregon St. 5 1 0 0 0.2 B.Green, Oklahoma St. 5 1 0 0 0.2 L.Hall, Nevada 5 1 0 0 0.2 D.Hardy, Penn St. 5 1 -1 0 0.2 N.Heaukulani, Oregon 5 1 7 0 0.2 W.Ignont, W. Kentucky 5 1 0 0 0.2 K.Johns, Kent St. 5 1 22 0 0.2 N.Johnson, Marshall 5 1 0 0 0.2 G.Johnson, Southern Cal 5 1 37 1 0.2 L.Jones, Arkansas St. 5 1 12 0 0.2 J.Jones, Florida St. 5 1 0 0 0.2 M.Lee, Ball St. 5 1 1 0 0.2 T.Lefeged, Texas State 5 1 25 0 0.2 D.Lindsey, Umass 5 1 5 0 0.2 C.Lockridge, Hawaii 5 1 48 0 0.2 C.Martial, Troy 5 1 14 0 0.2 C.Martinez, Ohio St. 5 1 61 1 0.2 B.Massey, SMU 5 1 48 0 0.2 E.McAllister, Vanderbilt 5 1 -3 0 0.2 T.McCalister, Oklahoma St. 5 1 13 0 0.2 D.Miller, UAB 5 1 21 0 0.2 S.Oliver, Memphis 5 1 1 0 0.2 K.Paul, Temple 5 1 0 0 0.2 C.Rias, South Alabama 5 1 0 0 0.2 K.Ringo, Georgia 5 1 0 0 0.2 S.Robinson, Missouri 5 1 0 0 0.2 E.Robinson, Georgia Southern 5 1 31 0 0.2 T.Roof, Appalachian St. 5 1 90 0 0.2 A.Ross, FAU 5 1 20 0 0.2 M.Shawcroft, San Diego St. 5 1 3 0 0.2 J.Solomon, Troy 5 1 0 0 0.2 K.Swinney, Louisiana-Monroe 5 1 7 0 0.2 J.Taylor, Oklahoma St. 5 1 85 1 0.2 N.Turner, Clemson 5 1 2 0 0.2 S.Williams, Florida St. 5 1 0 0 0.2 Q.Williams, Georgia Southern 5 1 22 1 0.2 D.Young, Iowa St. 5 1 15 0 0.2

