NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

Punt Returns

G PRYd Yds Avg T.Shavers, San Diego St. 7 1 86 86.0 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 5 1 81 81.0 M.Logan-Green, New Mexico 4 2 85 42.5 L.Musgrave, Oregon St. 7 1 37 37.0 R.White, Arizona St. 7 1 36 36.0 M.Hook, Toledo 8 1 35 35.0 D.Wilson, W. Kentucky 3 2 68 34.0 A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina 7 2 67 33.5 R.Bell, Michigan 1 1 31 31.0 M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina 2 1 31 31.0 R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest 7 1 28 28.0 D.Novil, North Texas 7 1 27 27.0 B.Stephens, Arkansas 4 1 27 27.0 D.Vele, Utah 6 1 27 27.0 C.Jackson, Syracuse 8 1 25 25.0 B.Joseph, Northwestern 7 5 123 24.6 M.McMorris, Navy 7 1 24 24.0 G.Cash, UAB 7 2 47 23.5 J.Reed, Michigan St. 7 9 210 23.3 C.Austin, Memphis 8 6 139 23.2 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 3 1 23 23.0 J.Hensley, Wake Forest 1 1 23 23.0 S.Williams, Old Dominion 4 1 23 23.0 N.Bombata, Arizona 1 1 21 21.0 I.Taylor, Arizona 1 1 21 21.0 D.Matthews, Indiana 4 4 83 20.8 N.Pierre, Indiana 5 1 20 20.0 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 6 8 153 19.1 J.Brooks, Alabama 2 1 19 19.0 T.Chambers, FIU 7 1 19 19.0 B.Lester, Auburn 3 1 19 19.0 C.Newton, Auburn 4 1 19 19.0 W.Steiner, Auburn 6 1 19 19.0 C.Wooden, Auburn 7 1 19 19.0 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 6 4 75 18.8 M.Price, Texas Tech 8 2 37 18.5 C.Bostic, San Jose St. 4 1 18 18.0 A.Kaho, UCLA 7 1 18 18.0 K.Williams, Wake Forest 7 2 36 18.0 B.Covey, Utah 7 14 248 17.7 P.Day, Bowling Green 5 1 17 17.0 R.Niro, Northwestern 6 4 68 17.0 D.Overshown, Texas 6 1 17 17.0 C.Kolesar, Michigan 5 2 33 16.5 K.Philips, UCLA 7 6 97 16.2 D.Bangura, Kent St. 2 1 16 16.0 R.Delancy, Toledo 3 2 32 16.0 J.McDowell, South Carolina 7 1 16 16.0 C.Penry, Colorado 6 1 16 16.0 L.Wysong, New Mexico 8 5 80 16.0 X.Worthy, Texas 7 3 47 15.7 B.Sanders, Mississippi 6 2 31 15.5 K.Marion, Uconn 9 8 123 15.4 J.Watkins, Louisville 7 3 46 15.3 J.Brown, South Carolina 4 1 15 15.0 B.Farrell, Stanford 5 1 15 15.0 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 15 15.0 M.Jones, Houston 7 17 255 15.0 C.Smith, Houston 3 1 15 15.0 C.Stoever, UTSA 3 1 15 15.0 D.Stubbs, Liberty 6 2 30 15.0 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 8 2 30 15.0 C.Filkins, Stanford 6 9 134 14.9 A.Smith, Texas A&M 8 18 257 14.3 K.Shakir, Boise St. 7 4 57 14.2 M.Melton, Rutgers 4 1 14 14.0 M. Pope, Miami 1 1 14 14.0 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 5 12 166 13.8 B.Sanders, Nevada 6 4 55 13.8 R.Doubs, Nevada 6 5 67 13.4 X.Weaver, South Florida 7 8 107 13.4 T.Robinson, Virginia Tech 7 16 213 13.3 S.Jones, UTSA 8 20 262 13.1 A.Barner, Indiana 4 1 13 13.0 S.Dabney, Bowling Green 7 1 13 13.0 R.Donaldson, Army 5 1 13 13.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 2 26 13.0 D.Williams, North Texas 4 1 13 13.0 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 7 9 115 12.8 D.Davis, TCU 7 5 63 12.6 D.Robertson, Auburn 6 5 62 12.4 R.Dames, FIU 6 3 37 12.3 J.Johnson, Auburn 5 3 37 12.3 D.Maddox, Toledo 8 6 74 12.3 D.Stanley, Colorado 6 10 123 12.3 K.Lassiter, Kansas 7 4 49 12.2 C.Dremel, Rutgers 2 1 12 12.0 J.Getzinger, E. Michigan 1 1 12 12.0 M.Irby, UCLA 8 1 12 12.0 D.Rucker, Tennessee 3 1 12 12.0 B.Smith, Louisville 5 5 60 12.0 K.Taylor, Wyoming 1 1 12 12.0 Q.Williams, Buffalo 8 4 48 12.0 L.Loya, UCLA 3 3 35 11.7 T.Richie, N. Illinois 8 4 46 11.5 V.Jones, Tennessee 8 11 125 11.4 N.Parodi, Arkansas 7 14 155 11.1 C.Braswell, Alabama 4 1 11 11.0 J.Hall, Ball St. 8 8 88 11.0 T.Milton, Iowa St. 7 1 11 11.0 T.Morin, Wake Forest 7 12 132 11.0 J.Nathan, Utah St. 7 8 88 11.0 D.Parish, Houston 6 1 11 11.0 C.Ross, Uconn 2 2 22 11.0 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 4 1 11 11.0 C.Jones, Iowa 7 20 217 10.8 T.Potts, Minnesota 6 6 65 10.8 D.Jamison, Texas 7 6 64 10.7 W.Taylor, Clemson 5 6 64 10.7 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 7 14 148 10.6 J.Blackwell, Duke 7 6 63 10.5 D.Guice, Auburn 3 2 21 10.5 A.Henning, Michigan 7 14 147 10.5 J.Downs, North Carolina 7 11 114 10.4 J.Embry, Bowling Green 8 6 62 10.3 R.Cray, Old Dominion 5 8 82 10.2 A.Rey, Georgia Tech 6 4 41 10.2 T.Harris, Washington St. 8 10 102 10.2 C.Charles, Tennessee 4 1 10 10.0 M.Davis, Air Force 8 2 20 10.0 D.Douglas, Liberty 7 15 150 10.0 G.Howard, Charlotte 6 1 10 10.0 J.Jackson, Tulane 7 7 70 10.0 M.Pittman, Oregon 7 8 80 10.0 S.Thomas, UAB 8 7 70 10.0 T.Stevenson, Miami 7 6 59 9.8 T.Ebner, Baylor 7 11 108 9.8 R.Montgomery, Cincinnati 7 15 146 9.7 H.Nyberg, BYU 8 11 106 9.6 T.Thomas, NC State 7 12 114 9.5 S.Berryhill, Arizona 7 11 103 9.4 N.Williams, UNLV 6 3 28 9.3 T.Pannunzio, Colorado St. 6 9 83 9.2 T.Bradford, Oregon St. 7 5 46 9.2 C.Alexander, New Mexico 7 3 27 9.0 E.Collins, Umass 7 4 36 9.0 J.George, Miami 4 6 54 9.0 J.Harris, Arizona 4 1 9 9.0 J.Jefferson, Northwestern 2 1 9 9.0 M.Nunnery, Houston 5 1 9 9.0 N.Okpala, Boston College 1 1 9 9.0 Z.Pope, Fresno St. 7 1 9 9.0 A.Williams, Mississippi St. 7 2 18 9.0 I.Paige, Old Dominion 7 9 80 8.9 A.Anderson, Temple 6 5 44 8.8 J.Kerley, SMU 6 7 61 8.7 S.Garrett, San Jose St. 8 10 86 8.6 N.Remigio, California 7 8 68 8.5 X.Henderson, Florida 7 13 110 8.5 J.Vann, South Carolina 8 5 41 8.2 S.Bolden, Alabama 8 6 49 8.2 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 7 6 49 8.2 S.Boylan, Duke 6 9 73 8.1 D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss. 6 9 72 8.0 D.Blankumsee, Toledo 5 1 8 8.0 J.Dunn, Wisconsin 5 2 16 8.0 D.Jackson, Georgia 5 1 8 8.0 C.Johnson, Vanderbilt 8 5 40 8.0 J.Johnson, Louisville 7 1 8 8.0 E.Monroe, Texas Tech 8 2 16 8.0 N.Renalds, Marshall 3 1 8 8.0 O.Singleton, Akron 5 1 8 8.0 R.Taylor, Indiana 6 4 32 8.0 T.Sheffield, Purdue 6 11 86 7.8 R.Burns, North Texas 7 4 31 7.8 T.Pena, Syracuse 7 17 131 7.7 C.Turner, Hawaii 8 6 46 7.7 B.Annexstad, Minnesota 5 2 15 7.5 J.Conner, Ohio 4 2 15 7.5 T.Johnson, Troy 7 5 37 7.4 A.Young, Rutgers 7 3 22 7.3 J.Barden, Pittsburgh 7 8 58 7.2 J.Dotson, Penn St. 7 10 72 7.2 T.Snead, East Carolina 7 7 50 7.1 K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 8 8 57 7.1 J.Earle, Alabama 8 9 64 7.1 A.Cook, Washington 6 1 7 7.0 D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 8 2 14 7.0 J.Hunter, California 7 1 7 7.0 T.Jackson, Tennessee 6 2 14 7.0 R.Moten, Michigan 6 1 7 7.0 K.Nixon, Southern Cal 6 3 21 7.0 T.Robinson, Army 7 6 42 7.0 I.Spencer, Old Dominion 6 1 7 7.0 J.Virgil, Appalachian St. 6 1 7 7.0 T.Walton, Ohio 8 4 28 7.0 K.Williams, Notre Dame 7 8 55 6.9 A.Frye, Texas Tech 6 4 27 6.8 A.Johnson, UCF 7 7 47 6.7 L.McConkey, Georgia 7 3 20 6.7 T.Palmer, LSU 7 7 46 6.6 J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 7 7 45 6.4 L.Wester, FAU 7 12 77 6.4 B.Kemp, Virginia 8 15 95 6.3 J.Ali, Kentucky 5 1 6 6.0 B.Bohanon, Tulane 3 2 12 6.0 J.Garrett, UTEP 7 7 42 6.0 K.Jackson, Georgia 7 12 72 6.0 C.Lacy, South Alabama 7 6 36 6.0 O.Martin, Nebraska 4 1 6 6.0 M.Mathison, Akron 8 3 18 6.0 D.Snider, Miami (Ohio) 2 1 6 6.0 C.Warren, Navy 7 9 54 6.0 M.Mims, Oklahoma 8 7 41 5.9 G.Bryant, Southern Cal 6 8 46 5.8 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 7 12 69 5.8 B.Singleton, FIU 7 7 40 5.7 S.Fresch, Rice 7 5 28 5.6 J.Jones, Maryland 6 2 11 5.5 N.Brooks, Southern Miss. 4 7 38 5.4 D.Wright, Colorado St. 4 3 16 5.3 A.Beale, Toledo 1 4 21 5.2 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 7 16 84 5.2 M.Mannix, Texas Tech 6 4 21 5.2 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 7 13 68 5.2 J.Noel, Iowa St. 7 9 47 5.2 N.Alftin, California 2 1 5 5.0 L.Dixon, New Mexico St. 5 2 10 5.0 R.Downs, New Mexico St. 6 4 20 5.0 G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 6 1 5 5.0 T.Hill, Arizona St. 5 1 5 5.0 L.Jones, Arkansas St. 5 1 5 5.0 G.Malashevich, West Virginia 3 2 10 5.0 T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF 7 5 25 5.0 D.Navarro, Illinois 8 11 55 5.0 N.Reed, Colorado 2 1 5 5.0 J.Walley, Mississippi St. 7 8 40 5.0 D.Engram, Wisconsin 7 12 58 4.8 K.Helton, Florida St. 7 6 29 4.8 K.Mumpfield, Akron 8 3 14 4.7 T.Keaton, Marshall 4 5 23 4.6 D.Drummond, Mississippi 7 2 9 4.5 P.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 2 2 9 4.5 S.Toure, Nebraska 8 2 9 4.5 R.Cook, Buffalo 8 5 22 4.4 N.Johnson, Kent St. 8 6 26 4.3 E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette 7 9 37 4.1 J.Gill, Uconn 5 1 4 4.0 K.Stokes, Tulsa 4 5 20 4.0 V.Tucker, Charlotte 7 2 8 4.0 A.Walcott, Baylor 3 1 4 4.0 K.Williams, San Diego St. 6 1 4 4.0 T.Levy, Boston College 7 8 30 3.8 O.Wilson, Florida St. 6 4 15 3.8 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 8 6 22 3.7 T.Still, Maryland 7 11 39 3.5 W.Robinson, Kentucky 7 5 17 3.4 J.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 7 6 20 3.3 B.Nunnelly, W. Michigan 8 8 25 3.1 Z.Annexstad, Minnesota 2 1 3 3.0 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 5 7 21 3.0 J.Buckner, Ohio 4 1 3 3.0 L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St. 7 3 9 3.0 A.Eberhardt, Wyoming 7 9 27 3.0 E.Hull, Northwestern 7 1 3 3.0 T.McDuffie, Washington 5 6 18 3.0 C.Mobley, Middle Tennessee 5 1 3 3.0 K.Orji, Rice 4 1 3 3.0 G.Robinson, Colorado St. 3 4 12 3.0 D.Williams, South Carolina 3 1 3 3.0 I.Esdale, West Virginia 7 8 22 2.8 W.Brown, Clemson 5 5 13 2.6 G.Jackson, Washington 7 5 13 2.6 C.Dollar, Charlotte 5 2 5 2.5 R.Groves, Texas State 4 2 5 2.5 C.Tucker, N. Illinois 4 2 5 2.5 R.Rivers, Fresno St. 8 9 22 2.4 J.Gill, Boston College 4 3 7 2.3 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 7 6 14 2.3 W.Johnson, Marshall 7 9 21 2.3 K.McGowan, Georgia Tech 6 4 9 2.2 J.Blue, Temple 7 7 15 2.1 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 7 1 2 2.0 K.Bennett, Arkansas St. 7 1 2 2.0 A.Brown, South Carolina 5 2 4 2.0 T.Flowers, Tennessee 7 2 4 2.0 T.Gunther, BYU 2 1 2 2.0 C.Mills, Texas State 4 1 2 2.0 K.Nishigaya, Hawaii 3 1 2 2.0 Q.White, Georgia St. 6 1 2 2.0 K.Reed, San Jose St. 6 3 5 1.7 D.Smith, Missouri 7 5 8 1.6 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 7 2 3 1.5 D.Drummond, E. Michigan 8 4 6 1.5 C.Speights, Texas State 7 3 4 1.3 C.Sutherland, South Alabama 4 3 4 1.3 C.Amankwaa, Akron 8 1 1 1.0 G.Brooks, Arkansas 7 2 2 1.0 K.Bullock, Mississippi 4 1 1 1.0 A.Clary, Virginia 6 1 1 1.0 R.Dames, FIU 4 1 1 1.0 T.Kyle, Iowa St. 2 1 1 1.0 E.Lewis, Memphis 7 1 1 1.0 K.Milton, Georgia 6 1 1 1.0 M.Wilson, Penn St. 3 1 1 1.0 K.Drake, Memphis 5 3 2 0.7 A.Hawkins, Texas State 5 3 2 0.7 C.Taylor-Britt, Nebraska 8 3 2 0.7 J.Record, SMU 3 2 1 0.5 T.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 7 5 2 0.4

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.