NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

Punt Returns
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|T.Shavers, San Diego St.
|7
|1
|86
|86.0
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|5
|1
|81
|81.0
|M.Logan-Green, New Mexico
|4
|2
|85
|42.5
|L.Musgrave, Oregon St.
|7
|1
|37
|37.0
|R.White, Arizona St.
|7
|1
|36
|36.0
|M.Hook, Toledo
|8
|1
|35
|35.0
|D.Wilson, W. Kentucky
|3
|2
|68
|34.0
|A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina
|7
|2
|67
|33.5
|R.Bell, Michigan
|1
|1
|31
|31.0
|M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina
|2
|1
|31
|31.0
|R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest
|7
|1
|28
|28.0
|D.Novil, North Texas
|7
|1
|27
|27.0
|B.Stephens, Arkansas
|4
|1
|27
|27.0
|D.Vele, Utah
|6
|1
|27
|27.0
|C.Jackson, Syracuse
|8
|1
|25
|25.0
|B.Joseph, Northwestern
|7
|5
|123
|24.6
|M.McMorris, Navy
|7
|1
|24
|24.0
|G.Cash, UAB
|7
|2
|47
|23.5
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|7
|9
|210
|23.3
|C.Austin, Memphis
|8
|6
|139
|23.2
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|23
|23.0
|J.Hensley, Wake Forest
|1
|1
|23
|23.0
|S.Williams, Old Dominion
|4
|1
|23
|23.0
|N.Bombata, Arizona
|1
|1
|21
|21.0
|I.Taylor, Arizona
|1
|1
|21
|21.0
|D.Matthews, Indiana
|4
|4
|83
|20.8
|N.Pierre, Indiana
|5
|1
|20
|20.0
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|6
|8
|153
|19.1
|J.Brooks, Alabama
|2
|1
|19
|19.0
|T.Chambers, FIU
|7
|1
|19
|19.0
|B.Lester, Auburn
|3
|1
|19
|19.0
|C.Newton, Auburn
|4
|1
|19
|19.0
|W.Steiner, Auburn
|6
|1
|19
|19.0
|C.Wooden, Auburn
|7
|1
|19
|19.0
|J.Lane, Middle Tennessee
|6
|4
|75
|18.8
|M.Price, Texas Tech
|8
|2
|37
|18.5
|C.Bostic, San Jose St.
|4
|1
|18
|18.0
|A.Kaho, UCLA
|7
|1
|18
|18.0
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|7
|2
|36
|18.0
|B.Covey, Utah
|7
|14
|248
|17.7
|P.Day, Bowling Green
|5
|1
|17
|17.0
|R.Niro, Northwestern
|6
|4
|68
|17.0
|D.Overshown, Texas
|6
|1
|17
|17.0
|C.Kolesar, Michigan
|5
|2
|33
|16.5
|K.Philips, UCLA
|7
|6
|97
|16.2
|D.Bangura, Kent St.
|2
|1
|16
|16.0
|R.Delancy, Toledo
|3
|2
|32
|16.0
|J.McDowell, South Carolina
|7
|1
|16
|16.0
|C.Penry, Colorado
|6
|1
|16
|16.0
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|8
|5
|80
|16.0
|X.Worthy, Texas
|7
|3
|47
|15.7
|B.Sanders, Mississippi
|6
|2
|31
|15.5
|K.Marion, Uconn
|9
|8
|123
|15.4
|J.Watkins, Louisville
|7
|3
|46
|15.3
|J.Brown, South Carolina
|4
|1
|15
|15.0
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|5
|1
|15
|15.0
|D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|15
|15.0
|M.Jones, Houston
|7
|17
|255
|15.0
|C.Smith, Houston
|3
|1
|15
|15.0
|C.Stoever, UTSA
|3
|1
|15
|15.0
|D.Stubbs, Liberty
|6
|2
|30
|15.0
|J.Walker, Miami (Ohio)
|8
|2
|30
|15.0
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|6
|9
|134
|14.9
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|8
|18
|257
|14.3
|K.Shakir, Boise St.
|7
|4
|57
|14.2
|M.Melton, Rutgers
|4
|1
|14
|14.0
|M. Pope, Miami
|1
|1
|14
|14.0
|D.Taylor, Arizona St.
|5
|12
|166
|13.8
|B.Sanders, Nevada
|6
|4
|55
|13.8
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|6
|5
|67
|13.4
|X.Weaver, South Florida
|7
|8
|107
|13.4
|T.Robinson, Virginia Tech
|7
|16
|213
|13.3
|S.Jones, UTSA
|8
|20
|262
|13.1
|A.Barner, Indiana
|4
|1
|13
|13.0
|S.Dabney, Bowling Green
|7
|1
|13
|13.0
|R.Donaldson, Army
|5
|1
|13
|13.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|5
|2
|26
|13.0
|D.Williams, North Texas
|4
|1
|13
|13.0
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|7
|9
|115
|12.8
|D.Davis, TCU
|7
|5
|63
|12.6
|D.Robertson, Auburn
|6
|5
|62
|12.4
|R.Dames, FIU
|6
|3
|37
|12.3
|J.Johnson, Auburn
|5
|3
|37
|12.3
|D.Maddox, Toledo
|8
|6
|74
|12.3
|D.Stanley, Colorado
|6
|10
|123
|12.3
|K.Lassiter, Kansas
|7
|4
|49
|12.2
|C.Dremel, Rutgers
|2
|1
|12
|12.0
|J.Getzinger, E. Michigan
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|M.Irby, UCLA
|8
|1
|12
|12.0
|D.Rucker, Tennessee
|3
|1
|12
|12.0
|B.Smith, Louisville
|5
|5
|60
|12.0
|K.Taylor, Wyoming
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|8
|4
|48
|12.0
|L.Loya, UCLA
|3
|3
|35
|11.7
|T.Richie, N. Illinois
|8
|4
|46
|11.5
|V.Jones, Tennessee
|8
|11
|125
|11.4
|N.Parodi, Arkansas
|7
|14
|155
|11.1
|C.Braswell, Alabama
|4
|1
|11
|11.0
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|8
|8
|88
|11.0
|T.Milton, Iowa St.
|7
|1
|11
|11.0
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|7
|12
|132
|11.0
|J.Nathan, Utah St.
|7
|8
|88
|11.0
|D.Parish, Houston
|6
|1
|11
|11.0
|C.Ross, Uconn
|2
|2
|22
|11.0
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|4
|1
|11
|11.0
|C.Jones, Iowa
|7
|20
|217
|10.8
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|6
|6
|65
|10.8
|D.Jamison, Texas
|7
|6
|64
|10.7
|W.Taylor, Clemson
|5
|6
|64
|10.7
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|7
|14
|148
|10.6
|J.Blackwell, Duke
|7
|6
|63
|10.5
|D.Guice, Auburn
|3
|2
|21
|10.5
|A.Henning, Michigan
|7
|14
|147
|10.5
|J.Downs, North Carolina
|7
|11
|114
|10.4
|J.Embry, Bowling Green
|8
|6
|62
|10.3
|R.Cray, Old Dominion
|5
|8
|82
|10.2
|A.Rey, Georgia Tech
|6
|4
|41
|10.2
|T.Harris, Washington St.
|8
|10
|102
|10.2
|C.Charles, Tennessee
|4
|1
|10
|10.0
|M.Davis, Air Force
|8
|2
|20
|10.0
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|7
|15
|150
|10.0
|G.Howard, Charlotte
|6
|1
|10
|10.0
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|7
|7
|70
|10.0
|M.Pittman, Oregon
|7
|8
|80
|10.0
|S.Thomas, UAB
|8
|7
|70
|10.0
|T.Stevenson, Miami
|7
|6
|59
|9.8
|T.Ebner, Baylor
|7
|11
|108
|9.8
|R.Montgomery, Cincinnati
|7
|15
|146
|9.7
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|8
|11
|106
|9.6
|T.Thomas, NC State
|7
|12
|114
|9.5
|S.Berryhill, Arizona
|7
|11
|103
|9.4
|N.Williams, UNLV
|6
|3
|28
|9.3
|T.Pannunzio, Colorado St.
|6
|9
|83
|9.2
|T.Bradford, Oregon St.
|7
|5
|46
|9.2
|C.Alexander, New Mexico
|7
|3
|27
|9.0
|E.Collins, Umass
|7
|4
|36
|9.0
|J.George, Miami
|4
|6
|54
|9.0
|J.Harris, Arizona
|4
|1
|9
|9.0
|J.Jefferson, Northwestern
|2
|1
|9
|9.0
|M.Nunnery, Houston
|5
|1
|9
|9.0
|N.Okpala, Boston College
|1
|1
|9
|9.0
|Z.Pope, Fresno St.
|7
|1
|9
|9.0
|A.Williams, Mississippi St.
|7
|2
|18
|9.0
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|7
|9
|80
|8.9
|A.Anderson, Temple
|6
|5
|44
|8.8
|J.Kerley, SMU
|6
|7
|61
|8.7
|S.Garrett, San Jose St.
|8
|10
|86
|8.6
|N.Remigio, California
|7
|8
|68
|8.5
|X.Henderson, Florida
|7
|13
|110
|8.5
|J.Vann, South Carolina
|8
|5
|41
|8.2
|S.Bolden, Alabama
|8
|6
|49
|8.2
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|7
|6
|49
|8.2
|S.Boylan, Duke
|6
|9
|73
|8.1
|D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss.
|6
|9
|72
|8.0
|D.Blankumsee, Toledo
|5
|1
|8
|8.0
|J.Dunn, Wisconsin
|5
|2
|16
|8.0
|D.Jackson, Georgia
|5
|1
|8
|8.0
|C.Johnson, Vanderbilt
|8
|5
|40
|8.0
|J.Johnson, Louisville
|7
|1
|8
|8.0
|E.Monroe, Texas Tech
|8
|2
|16
|8.0
|N.Renalds, Marshall
|3
|1
|8
|8.0
|O.Singleton, Akron
|5
|1
|8
|8.0
|R.Taylor, Indiana
|6
|4
|32
|8.0
|T.Sheffield, Purdue
|6
|11
|86
|7.8
|R.Burns, North Texas
|7
|4
|31
|7.8
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|7
|17
|131
|7.7
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|8
|6
|46
|7.7
|B.Annexstad, Minnesota
|5
|2
|15
|7.5
|J.Conner, Ohio
|4
|2
|15
|7.5
|T.Johnson, Troy
|7
|5
|37
|7.4
|A.Young, Rutgers
|7
|3
|22
|7.3
|J.Barden, Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|58
|7.2
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|7
|10
|72
|7.2
|T.Snead, East Carolina
|7
|7
|50
|7.1
|K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan
|8
|8
|57
|7.1
|J.Earle, Alabama
|8
|9
|64
|7.1
|A.Cook, Washington
|6
|1
|7
|7.0
|D.Ferguson, Bowling Green
|8
|2
|14
|7.0
|J.Hunter, California
|7
|1
|7
|7.0
|T.Jackson, Tennessee
|6
|2
|14
|7.0
|R.Moten, Michigan
|6
|1
|7
|7.0
|K.Nixon, Southern Cal
|6
|3
|21
|7.0
|T.Robinson, Army
|7
|6
|42
|7.0
|I.Spencer, Old Dominion
|6
|1
|7
|7.0
|J.Virgil, Appalachian St.
|6
|1
|7
|7.0
|T.Walton, Ohio
|8
|4
|28
|7.0
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|7
|8
|55
|6.9
|A.Frye, Texas Tech
|6
|4
|27
|6.8
|A.Johnson, UCF
|7
|7
|47
|6.7
|L.McConkey, Georgia
|7
|3
|20
|6.7
|T.Palmer, LSU
|7
|7
|46
|6.6
|J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
|7
|7
|45
|6.4
|L.Wester, FAU
|7
|12
|77
|6.4
|B.Kemp, Virginia
|8
|15
|95
|6.3
|J.Ali, Kentucky
|5
|1
|6
|6.0
|B.Bohanon, Tulane
|3
|2
|12
|6.0
|J.Garrett, UTEP
|7
|7
|42
|6.0
|K.Jackson, Georgia
|7
|12
|72
|6.0
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|7
|6
|36
|6.0
|O.Martin, Nebraska
|4
|1
|6
|6.0
|M.Mathison, Akron
|8
|3
|18
|6.0
|D.Snider, Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|6
|6.0
|C.Warren, Navy
|7
|9
|54
|6.0
|M.Mims, Oklahoma
|8
|7
|41
|5.9
|G.Bryant, Southern Cal
|6
|8
|46
|5.8
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|7
|12
|69
|5.8
|B.Singleton, FIU
|7
|7
|40
|5.7
|S.Fresch, Rice
|7
|5
|28
|5.6
|J.Jones, Maryland
|6
|2
|11
|5.5
|N.Brooks, Southern Miss.
|4
|7
|38
|5.4
|D.Wright, Colorado St.
|4
|3
|16
|5.3
|A.Beale, Toledo
|1
|4
|21
|5.2
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|7
|16
|84
|5.2
|M.Mannix, Texas Tech
|6
|4
|21
|5.2
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|7
|13
|68
|5.2
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|7
|9
|47
|5.2
|N.Alftin, California
|2
|1
|5
|5.0
|L.Dixon, New Mexico St.
|5
|2
|10
|5.0
|R.Downs, New Mexico St.
|6
|4
|20
|5.0
|G.Grate, Middle Tennessee
|6
|1
|5
|5.0
|T.Hill, Arizona St.
|5
|1
|5
|5.0
|L.Jones, Arkansas St.
|5
|1
|5
|5.0
|G.Malashevich, West Virginia
|3
|2
|10
|5.0
|T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF
|7
|5
|25
|5.0
|D.Navarro, Illinois
|8
|11
|55
|5.0
|N.Reed, Colorado
|2
|1
|5
|5.0
|J.Walley, Mississippi St.
|7
|8
|40
|5.0
|D.Engram, Wisconsin
|7
|12
|58
|4.8
|K.Helton, Florida St.
|7
|6
|29
|4.8
|K.Mumpfield, Akron
|8
|3
|14
|4.7
|T.Keaton, Marshall
|4
|5
|23
|4.6
|D.Drummond, Mississippi
|7
|2
|9
|4.5
|P.Hennigan, Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|9
|4.5
|S.Toure, Nebraska
|8
|2
|9
|4.5
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|8
|5
|22
|4.4
|N.Johnson, Kent St.
|8
|6
|26
|4.3
|E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|9
|37
|4.1
|J.Gill, Uconn
|5
|1
|4
|4.0
|K.Stokes, Tulsa
|4
|5
|20
|4.0
|V.Tucker, Charlotte
|7
|2
|8
|4.0
|A.Walcott, Baylor
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|K.Williams, San Diego St.
|6
|1
|4
|4.0
|T.Levy, Boston College
|7
|8
|30
|3.8
|O.Wilson, Florida St.
|6
|4
|15
|3.8
|H.Beydoun, E. Michigan
|8
|6
|22
|3.7
|T.Still, Maryland
|7
|11
|39
|3.5
|W.Robinson, Kentucky
|7
|5
|17
|3.4
|J.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|6
|20
|3.3
|B.Nunnelly, W. Michigan
|8
|8
|25
|3.1
|Z.Annexstad, Minnesota
|2
|1
|3
|3.0
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|5
|7
|21
|3.0
|J.Buckner, Ohio
|4
|1
|3
|3.0
|L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St.
|7
|3
|9
|3.0
|A.Eberhardt, Wyoming
|7
|9
|27
|3.0
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|7
|1
|3
|3.0
|T.McDuffie, Washington
|5
|6
|18
|3.0
|C.Mobley, Middle Tennessee
|5
|1
|3
|3.0
|K.Orji, Rice
|4
|1
|3
|3.0
|G.Robinson, Colorado St.
|3
|4
|12
|3.0
|D.Williams, South Carolina
|3
|1
|3
|3.0
|I.Esdale, West Virginia
|7
|8
|22
|2.8
|W.Brown, Clemson
|5
|5
|13
|2.6
|G.Jackson, Washington
|7
|5
|13
|2.6
|C.Dollar, Charlotte
|5
|2
|5
|2.5
|R.Groves, Texas State
|4
|2
|5
|2.5
|C.Tucker, N. Illinois
|4
|2
|5
|2.5
|R.Rivers, Fresno St.
|8
|9
|22
|2.4
|J.Gill, Boston College
|4
|3
|7
|2.3
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|7
|6
|14
|2.3
|W.Johnson, Marshall
|7
|9
|21
|2.3
|K.McGowan, Georgia Tech
|6
|4
|9
|2.2
|J.Blue, Temple
|7
|7
|15
|2.1
|K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri
|7
|1
|2
|2.0
|K.Bennett, Arkansas St.
|7
|1
|2
|2.0
|A.Brown, South Carolina
|5
|2
|4
|2.0
|T.Flowers, Tennessee
|7
|2
|4
|2.0
|T.Gunther, BYU
|2
|1
|2
|2.0
|C.Mills, Texas State
|4
|1
|2
|2.0
|K.Nishigaya, Hawaii
|3
|1
|2
|2.0
|Q.White, Georgia St.
|6
|1
|2
|2.0
|K.Reed, San Jose St.
|6
|3
|5
|1.7
|D.Smith, Missouri
|7
|5
|8
|1.6
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|7
|2
|3
|1.5
|D.Drummond, E. Michigan
|8
|4
|6
|1.5
|C.Speights, Texas State
|7
|3
|4
|1.3
|C.Sutherland, South Alabama
|4
|3
|4
|1.3
|C.Amankwaa, Akron
|8
|1
|1
|1.0
|G.Brooks, Arkansas
|7
|2
|2
|1.0
|K.Bullock, Mississippi
|4
|1
|1
|1.0
|A.Clary, Virginia
|6
|1
|1
|1.0
|R.Dames, FIU
|4
|1
|1
|1.0
|T.Kyle, Iowa St.
|2
|1
|1
|1.0
|E.Lewis, Memphis
|7
|1
|1
|1.0
|K.Milton, Georgia
|6
|1
|1
|1.0
|M.Wilson, Penn St.
|3
|1
|1
|1.0
|K.Drake, Memphis
|5
|3
|2
|0.7
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|5
|3
|2
|0.7
|C.Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
|8
|3
|2
|0.7
|J.Record, SMU
|3
|2
|1
|0.5
|T.Hennigan, Appalachian St.
|7
|5
|2
|0.4
