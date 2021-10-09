NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Alfred St. 35, SUNY Maritime 20
Brown 31, Colgate 10
California (Pa.) 38, Gannon 17
Castleton 21, Dean 13
Charleston (WV) 20, Glenville St. 9
Cortland 31, Brockport 10
Duquesne 39, Bryant 34
Elon 33, Maine 23
Gallaudet 34, Keystone 14
Ithaca 37, Rochester 14
Lafayette 27, Bucknell 0
Marist 34, Stetson 3
Michigan St. 31, Rutgers 13
New Haven 56, St. Anselm 7
Penn 20, Lehigh 0
Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28
RPI 24, Buffalo St. 16
Rhode Island 22, Delaware 15
Seton Hill 19, Mercyhurst 17
Wilkes 31, Albright 28
SOUTH
Bowie St. 14, Chowan 3
Catawba 33, Carson-Newman 27
Fayetteville St. 15, Shaw 12
Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0
Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27
Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51
Newberry 37, Virginia-Wise 14
Shenandoah 52, Guilford 25
Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20
Winston-Salem 26, Johnson C. Smith 12
MIDWEST
Akron 35, Bowling Green 20
Davenport 18, N. Michigan 13
N. Illinois 22, Toledo 20
Notre Dame (Ohio) 23, Frostburg St. 21
Ohio St. 66, Maryland 17
San Diego 52, Butler 21
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 45, West Virginia 20
Oklahoma 55, Texas 48
