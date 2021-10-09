On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
NCAA Football Scores

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 3:00 pm
EAST

Alfred St. 35, SUNY Maritime 20

Brown 31, Colgate 10

California (Pa.) 38, Gannon 17

Castleton 21, Dean 13

Charleston (WV) 20, Glenville St. 9

Cortland 31, Brockport 10

Duquesne 39, Bryant 34

Elon 33, Maine 23

Gallaudet 34, Keystone 14

Ithaca 37, Rochester 14

Lafayette 27, Bucknell 0

Marist 34, Stetson 3

Michigan St. 31, Rutgers 13

New Haven 56, St. Anselm 7

Penn 20, Lehigh 0

Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28

RPI 24, Buffalo St. 16

Rhode Island 22, Delaware 15

Seton Hill 19, Mercyhurst 17

Wilkes 31, Albright 28

SOUTH

Bowie St. 14, Chowan 3

Catawba 33, Carson-Newman 27

Fayetteville St. 15, Shaw 12

Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27

Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51

Newberry 37, Virginia-Wise 14

Shenandoah 52, Guilford 25

Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

Winston-Salem 26, Johnson C. Smith 12

MIDWEST

Akron 35, Bowling Green 20

Davenport 18, N. Michigan 13

N. Illinois 22, Toledo 20

Notre Dame (Ohio) 23, Frostburg St. 21

Ohio St. 66, Maryland 17

San Diego 52, Butler 21

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 45, West Virginia 20

Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

