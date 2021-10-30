NCAA Football Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 3:00 pm
EAST

Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44

Colgate 33, Bucknell 10

Dartmouth 20, Harvard 17

Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10

Holy Cross 31, Lehigh 12

Lafayette 24, Georgetown 23

Maine 45, Rhode Island 24

Maryland 38, Indiana 35

Penn 45, Brown 17

Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35

UCF 49, Temple 7

William & Mary 31, Villanova 18

Yale 37, Columbia 30

SOUTH

Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12

Liberty 62, Umass 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Texas State 0

Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17

MIDWEST

Dayton 38, Butler 31

Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33

Rutgers 20, Illinois 14

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 31, Texas 24

