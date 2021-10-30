NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44
Colgate 33, Bucknell 10
Dartmouth 20, Harvard 17
Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10
Holy Cross 31, Lehigh 12
Lafayette 24, Georgetown 23
Maine 45, Rhode Island 24
Maryland 38, Indiana 35
Penn 45, Brown 17
Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35
UCF 49, Temple 7
William & Mary 31, Villanova 18
Yale 37, Columbia 30
SOUTH
Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12
Liberty 62, Umass 17
Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Texas State 0
Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17
MIDWEST
Dayton 38, Butler 31
Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33
Rutgers 20, Illinois 14
Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 31, Texas 24
