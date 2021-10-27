Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New England 1, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 9:15 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado 0 0 0
New England 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New England, Buchanan, 8 (Buksa), 74th minute.

Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Abubakar, Colorado, 15th; Rubio, Colorado, 53rd; Esteves, Colorado, 90th+2.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Ian McKay, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_John Griggs.

___

Lineups

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Steven Beitashour (Braian Galvan, 78th), Lucas Esteves, Drew Moor, Auston Trusty; Cole Bassett (Dominique Badji, 79th), Collen Warner; Nicolas Mezquida (Mark-Anthony Kaye, 58th), Diego Rubio (Michael Barrios, 69th), Andre Shinyashiki (Jonathan Lewis, 58th).

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil (Arnor Traustason, 88th), Tommy McNamara (Emmanuel Boateng, 65th), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou (Maciel, 88th+1), Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 2021 Undersea Warfare Technology Fall...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Navy visits USS Ronald Reagan, announces ship’s sailors of the year