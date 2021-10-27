New England 1, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New England
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, New England, Buchanan, 8 (Buksa), 74th minute.
Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.
Yellow Cards_Abubakar, Colorado, 15th; Rubio, Colorado, 53rd; Esteves, Colorado, 90th+2.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Ian McKay, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_John Griggs.
___
Lineups
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Steven Beitashour (Braian Galvan, 78th), Lucas Esteves, Drew Moor, Auston Trusty; Cole Bassett (Dominique Badji, 79th), Collen Warner; Nicolas Mezquida (Mark-Anthony Kaye, 58th), Diego Rubio (Michael Barrios, 69th), Andre Shinyashiki (Jonathan Lewis, 58th).
New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil (Arnor Traustason, 88th), Tommy McNamara (Emmanuel Boateng, 65th), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou (Maciel, 88th+1), Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.
Comments