New England 2, Orlando City 2

|New England
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Orlando City
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Orlando City, Nani, 10 (Moutinho), 39th minute.
Second Half_2, Orlando City, Dike, 7 (penalty kick), 50th; 3, New England, Buksa, 15 (Bou), 81st; 4, New England, Buksa, 16 (Jones), 90th+3.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Mueller, Orlando City, 47th; Gil, New England, 87th.
Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Peter Manikowski, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
A_17,539.
Lineups
New England_Matt Turner; Jon Bell, A. J. DeLaGarza (Tajon Buchanan, 64th), Andrew Farrell, Christian Mafla (DeJuan Jones, 65th); Emmanuel Boateng (Adam Buksa, 48th), Luis Caicedo (Carles Gil, 48th), Wilfrid Kaptoum, Maciel, Arnor Traustason (Gustavo Bou, 64th); Teal Bunbury.
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho (Emanuel Mas, 47th), Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Joey Dezart, 90th), Nani (Tesho Akindele, 79th), Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 79th); Daryl Dike, Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 67th).
