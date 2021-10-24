Trending:
New England 2, Orlando City 2

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 10:08 pm
New England 0 2 2
Orlando City 1 1 2

First Half_1, Orlando City, Nani, 10 (Moutinho), 39th minute.

Second Half_2, Orlando City, Dike, 7 (penalty kick), 50th; 3, New England, Buksa, 15 (Bou), 81st; 4, New England, Buksa, 16 (Jones), 90th+3.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Mueller, Orlando City, 47th; Gil, New England, 87th.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Peter Manikowski, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_17,539.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jon Bell, A. J. DeLaGarza (Tajon Buchanan, 64th), Andrew Farrell, Christian Mafla (DeJuan Jones, 65th); Emmanuel Boateng (Adam Buksa, 48th), Luis Caicedo (Carles Gil, 48th), Wilfrid Kaptoum, Maciel, Arnor Traustason (Gustavo Bou, 64th); Teal Bunbury.

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho (Emanuel Mas, 47th), Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Joey Dezart, 90th), Nani (Tesho Akindele, 79th), Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 79th); Daryl Dike, Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 67th).

