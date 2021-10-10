On Air: Federal News Network program
New England 25, Houston 22

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 4:08 pm
< a min read
      
New England 0 9 6 10 25
Houston 6 9 7 0 22

First Quarter

Hou_Auclair 11 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 4:54.

Second Quarter

NE_Harris 1 run (kick failed), 14:17.

Hou_C.Moore 67 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 12:56.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 33, 1:37.

NE_FG Folk 52, :02.

Third Quarter

Hou_Conley 37 pass from D.Mills (Fairbairn kick), 13:31.

NE_FG Folk 52, 8:25.

NE_FG Folk 32, 1:50.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Henry 13 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 9:31.

NE_FG Folk 21, :15.

___

NE Hou
First downs 21 14
Total Net Yards 352 361
Rushes-yards 30-126 24-67
Passing 226 294
Punt Returns 1-13 1-11
Kickoff Returns 3-65 3-70
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-30-1 21-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 3-19
Punts 1-58.0 3-33.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-27 8-70
Time of Possession 30:32 29:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 14-58, Bolden 2-25, Stevenson 11-23, Bourne 1-12, Smith 1-5, M.Jones 1-3. Houston, Ingram 16-41, Lindsay 5-19, D.Johnson 2-5, Mills 1-2.

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 23-30-1-231. Houston, Mills 21-29-0-313.

RECEIVING_New England, Henry 6-75, Meyers 4-56, Bolden 4-6, Agholor 3-32, Bourne 3-26, Smith 2-27, Harry 1-9. Houston, C.Moore 5-109, D.Johnson 5-46, Cooks 4-31, Conley 2-77, Brown 2-22, Akins 2-17, Auclair 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 56.

