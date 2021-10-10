New England 25, Houston 22

|New England
First Quarter
Hou_Auclair 11 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 4:54.
Second Quarter
NE_Harris 1 run (kick failed), 14:17.
Hou_C.Moore 67 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 12:56.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 33, 1:37.
NE_FG Folk 52, :02.
Third Quarter
Hou_Conley 37 pass from D.Mills (Fairbairn kick), 13:31.
NE_FG Folk 52, 8:25.
NE_FG Folk 32, 1:50.
Fourth Quarter
NE_Henry 13 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 9:31.
NE_FG Folk 21, :15.
|
|NE
|Hou
|First downs
|21
|14
|Total Net Yards
|352
|361
|Rushes-yards
|30-126
|24-67
|Passing
|226
|294
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-65
|3-70
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-30-1
|21-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|3-19
|Punts
|1-58.0
|3-33.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-27
|8-70
|Time of Possession
|30:32
|29:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Harris 14-58, Bolden 2-25, Stevenson 11-23, Bourne 1-12, Smith 1-5, M.Jones 1-3. Houston, Ingram 16-41, Lindsay 5-19, D.Johnson 2-5, Mills 1-2.
PASSING_New England, M.Jones 23-30-1-231. Houston, Mills 21-29-0-313.
RECEIVING_New England, Henry 6-75, Meyers 4-56, Bolden 4-6, Agholor 3-32, Bourne 3-26, Smith 2-27, Harry 1-9. Houston, C.Moore 5-109, D.Johnson 5-46, Cooks 4-31, Conley 2-77, Brown 2-22, Akins 2-17, Auclair 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 56.
