New England 25, Houston 22

New England 0 9 6 10 — 25 Houston 6 9 7 0 — 22

First Quarter

Hou_Auclair 11 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 4:54.

Second Quarter

NE_Harris 1 run (kick failed), 14:17.

Hou_C.Moore 67 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 12:56.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 33, 1:37.

NE_FG Folk 52, :02.

Third Quarter

Hou_Conley 37 pass from D.Mills (Fairbairn kick), 13:31.

NE_FG Folk 52, 8:25.

NE_FG Folk 32, 1:50.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Henry 13 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 9:31.

NE_FG Folk 21, :15.

___

NE Hou First downs 21 14 Total Net Yards 352 361 Rushes-yards 30-126 24-67 Passing 226 294 Punt Returns 1-13 1-11 Kickoff Returns 3-65 3-70 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-30-1 21-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 3-19 Punts 1-58.0 3-33.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 4-27 8-70 Time of Possession 30:32 29:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 14-58, Bolden 2-25, Stevenson 11-23, Bourne 1-12, Smith 1-5, M.Jones 1-3. Houston, Ingram 16-41, Lindsay 5-19, D.Johnson 2-5, Mills 1-2.

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 23-30-1-231. Houston, Mills 21-29-0-313.

RECEIVING_New England, Henry 6-75, Meyers 4-56, Bolden 4-6, Agholor 3-32, Bourne 3-26, Smith 2-27, Harry 1-9. Houston, C.Moore 5-109, D.Johnson 5-46, Cooks 4-31, Conley 2-77, Brown 2-22, Akins 2-17, Auclair 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 56.

