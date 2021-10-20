Trending:
New England 3, D.C. United 2

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 9:49 pm
New England 0 3 3
D.C. United 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, D.C. United, Robertha, 4, 51st minute; 2, New England, Buksa, 14 (McNamara), 61st; 3, New England, Gil, 4 (Bou), 64th; 4, New England, Bou, 15 (Buksa), 79th; 5, D.C. United, Abila, 3 (Paredes), 90th+4.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Martins, D.C. United, 17th; Polster, New England, 42nd.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil (Emmanuel Boateng, 87th), Tommy McNamara (Scott Caldwell, 89th), Matt Polster (Luis Caicedo, 46th); Gustavo Bou (Teal Bunbury, 86th), Tajon Buchanan (Arnor Traustason, 81st), Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Joseph Mora (Kevin Paredes, 68th), Chris Odoi-Atsem (Tony Alfaro, 81st), Donovan Pines; Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins, Russell Canouse (Junior Moreno, 73rd), Drew Skundrich (Adrien Perez, 68th); Ola Kamara (Ramon Abila, 82nd), Nigel Robertha.

