Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New Orleans 13, Seattle 10

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 11:25 pm
< a min read
      
New Orleans 0 10 0 3 13
Seattle 7 0 3 0 10

First Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 84 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 10:08.

Second Quarter

NO_FG B.Johnson 21, 4:23.

NO_Kamara 13 pass from J.Winston (B.Johnson kick), :47.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 50, :14.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG B.Johnson 33, 1:56.

___

NO Sea
First downs 21 14
Total Net Yards 304 219
Rushes-yards 31-94 28-90
Passing 210 129
Punt Returns 1-2 2-19
Kickoff Returns 1-33 3-53
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-35-0 12-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 5-38
Punts 6-47.5 5-48.4
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-90 6-53
Time of Possession 32:49 27:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 20-51, J.Winston 8-40, Montgomery 1-4, Armah 1-2, Ozigbo 1-(minus 3). Seattle, Collins 16-35, Homer 1-14, Everett 1-12, Smith 3-12, Penny 6-9, Swain 1-8.

PASSING_New Orleans, J.Winston 19-35-0-222. Seattle, Smith 12-22-0-167.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 10-128, Trautman 3-36, Callaway 3-32, Smith 1-11, J.Johnson 1-8, Ozigbo 1-7. Seattle, Swain 4-39, Everett 3-11, Metcalf 2-96, Lockett 2-12, Collins 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 53, Myers 44.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars