New Orleans 24, Baltimore 23

New Orleans 0 7 0 17 — 24 Baltimore 0 10 7 6 — 23

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 31, 6:04.

NO_Watson 1 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:53.

Bal_Jackson 1 run (Tucker kick), :04.

Third Quarter

Bal_Andrews 8 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 3:30.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Kamara 2 run (Lutz kick), 12:32.

NO_Thomas 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 4:58.

NO_FG Lutz 39, 2:07.

Bal_J.Brown 14 pass from Flacco (kick failed), :24.

A_70,639.

___

NO Bal First downs 26 25 Total Net Yards 339 351 Rushes-yards 39-134 23-77 Passing 205 274 Punt Returns 1-12 1-8 Kickoff Returns 1-16 3-50 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-30-0 24-40-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-10 Punts 2-44.0 3-45.7 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-52 5-54 Time of Possession 33:31 26:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 17-64, T.Hill 6-35, Ingram 12-32, Brees 4-3. Baltimore, Collins 11-38, Snead 1-13, Moore 1-9, Jackson 3-9, Flacco 1-4, Allen 3-3, M.Williams 1-1, Edwards 2-0.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 22-30-0-212. Baltimore, Flacco 23-39-0-279, Jackson 1-1-0-5.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 7-69, Watson 6-43, Smith 3-44, Arnold 2-35, Kamara 2-11, Ingram 2-10. Baltimore, J.Brown 7-134, Crabtree 5-66, Snead 3-23, Allen 3-21, Collins 3-10, Moore 1-14, Andrews 1-8, Boyle 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

