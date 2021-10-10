New Orleans 33, Washington 22

|New Orleans
|7
|13
|0
|13
|—
|33
|Washington
|6
|7
|3
|6
|—
|22
First Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 45, 12:27.
NO_Harris 72 pass from J.Winston (Parkey kick), 11:13.
Was_FG Hopkins 23, 4:55.
Second Quarter
Was_Gibson 5 run (Hopkins kick), 14:16.
NO_Kamara 23 run (kick failed), 10:58.
NO_Callaway 49 pass from J.Winston (Parkey kick), :00.
Third Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 24, 1:53.
Fourth Quarter
NO_Callaway 12 pass from J.Winston (Parkey kick), 12:12.
Was_Gibson 1 run (pass failed), 7:51.
NO_Kamara 19 pass from J.Winston (kick failed), 3:15.
___
|
|NO
|Was
|First downs
|18
|26
|Total Net Yards
|369
|373
|Rushes-yards
|23-98
|33-131
|Passing
|271
|242
|Punt Returns
|3-29
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-30-1
|20-41-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|2-6
|Punts
|5-53.6
|3-51.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|5-37
|Time of Possession
|23:34
|36:26
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 16-71, J.Winston 6-26, Stills 1-1. Washington, Gibson 20-60, Heinicke 5-40, Patterson 4-13, Carter 1-11, Samuel 1-8, McKissic 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_New Orleans, J.Winston 15-30-1-279. Washington, Heinicke 20-41-2-248.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 5-51, Callaway 4-85, Trautman 2-43, Stills 2-17, Harris 1-72, Hill 1-11. Washington, Seals-Jones 5-41, Carter 4-62, McLaurin 4-46, Humphries 3-73, Gibson 2-12, McKissic 1-8, Milne 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
