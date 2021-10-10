New Orleans 33, Washington 22

New Orleans 7 13 0 13 — 33 Washington 6 7 3 6 — 22

First Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 45, 12:27.

NO_Harris 72 pass from J.Winston (Parkey kick), 11:13.

Was_FG Hopkins 23, 4:55.

Second Quarter

Was_Gibson 5 run (Hopkins kick), 14:16.

NO_Kamara 23 run (kick failed), 10:58.

NO_Callaway 49 pass from J.Winston (Parkey kick), :00.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 24, 1:53.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Callaway 12 pass from J.Winston (Parkey kick), 12:12.

Was_Gibson 1 run (pass failed), 7:51.

NO_Kamara 19 pass from J.Winston (kick failed), 3:15.

NO Was First downs 18 26 Total Net Yards 369 373 Rushes-yards 23-98 33-131 Passing 271 242 Punt Returns 3-29 1-10 Kickoff Returns 1-27 2-48 Interceptions Ret. 2-0 1-23 Comp-Att-Int 15-30-1 20-41-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 2-6 Punts 5-53.6 3-51.333 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-45 5-37 Time of Possession 23:34 36:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 16-71, J.Winston 6-26, Stills 1-1. Washington, Gibson 20-60, Heinicke 5-40, Patterson 4-13, Carter 1-11, Samuel 1-8, McKissic 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_New Orleans, J.Winston 15-30-1-279. Washington, Heinicke 20-41-2-248.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 5-51, Callaway 4-85, Trautman 2-43, Stills 2-17, Harris 1-72, Hill 1-11. Washington, Seals-Jones 5-41, Carter 4-62, McLaurin 4-46, Humphries 3-73, Gibson 2-12, McKissic 1-8, Milne 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

