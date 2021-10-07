New York faces Inter Miami CF after 3 straight home draws

Inter Miami CF (9-13-5) vs. New York Red Bulls (9-11-7)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -159, Inter Miami CF +428, Draw +288; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Inter Miami CF after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall a season ago while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 2-10-1 on the road a season ago. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 4-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Lucas Monzon (injured), Fabio (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

