New York Red Bulls 1, Miami 0

Miami 0 0 — 0 New York Red Bulls 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 8 (Gutman), 25th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Miami, Nick Marsman, John McCarthy; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 64th; Guediri, Miami, 74th.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Diego Blas, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

___

Lineups

Miami_Nick Marsman; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Kelvin Leerdam (Federico Higuain, 83rd), Aime Mabika; Jay Chapman, Blaise Matuidi (Indiana Vassilev, 66th), Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Brek Shea (Sami Fouad Guediri, 66th); Gonzalo Higuain, Robbie Robinson (Julian Carranza, 77th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards, Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis; Frankie Amaya (John Tolkin, 68th), Wikelman Carmona (Cameron Harper, 86th), Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Caden Clark, 72nd), Dru Yearwood; Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 85th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.