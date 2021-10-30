On Air: This Just In
New York Red Bulls 1, Montreal 0

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 6:19 pm
Montreal 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Fabio, 6 (Clark), 90th+2 minute.

Goalies_Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Reyes, New York Red Bulls, 81st.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Jeffrey Swartzel, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

A_16,344.

Lineups

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Zachary Brault-Guillard (Zorhan Bassong, 81st), Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman (Ahmed Hamdi, 90th+3); Mathieu Choiniere, Maciel (Bjorn Johnsen, 90th+3), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette, Joaquin Torres; Sunusi Ibrahim (Lassi Lappalainen, 72nd).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards (Caden Clark, 67th), Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; Wikelman Carmona (Fabio, 46th), Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Frankie Amaya, 83rd), Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood (Youba Diarra, 87th); Patryk Klimala.

