New York Red Bulls 1, Montreal 0

|Montreal
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New York Red Bulls
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Fabio, 6 (Clark), 90th+2 minute.
Goalies_Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_Reyes, New York Red Bulls, 81st.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Jeffrey Swartzel, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
A_16,344.
Lineups
Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Zachary Brault-Guillard (Zorhan Bassong, 81st), Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman (Ahmed Hamdi, 90th+3); Mathieu Choiniere, Maciel (Bjorn Johnsen, 90th+3), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette, Joaquin Torres; Sunusi Ibrahim (Lassi Lappalainen, 72nd).
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards (Caden Clark, 67th), Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; Wikelman Carmona (Fabio, 46th), Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Frankie Amaya, 83rd), Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood (Youba Diarra, 87th); Patryk Klimala.
