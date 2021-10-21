Trending:
New York visits Columbus after 3 straight shutout wins

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 3:05 am
New York Red Bulls (11-11-7) vs. Columbus Crew (10-12-8)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +136, New York +184, Draw +229; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York comes into a matchup with Columbus after recording three straight shutout wins.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall and 10-1-0 at home during the 2020 season. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.

The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-5-4 in road matches. New York scored 31 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

New York: Lucas Monzon (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

