On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Newcastle loses 3-2 to Tottenham in gloomy start to new era

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 5:55 pm
1 min read
      

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — New owners. Same old problems.

Callum Wilson headed Newcastle in front only 107 seconds into the new era under Saudi ownership before the hosts lost 3-2 to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

It leaves Newcastle with three points from eight games, stuck in the relegation zone and with no ability to spend on new players until the January transfer window.

Tanguy Ndombele began Tottenham’s comeback in the 17th minute after Sergio Reguilon rolled the ball across the penalty area. The visitors went into the lead five minutes later when Harry Kane scored his first league goal of the season after lifting a shot over goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

The game was suspended just before halftime for 20 minutes when a supporter required medical treatment. The players left the field before returning to complete the first half.

Son Heung-min got on the end of Kane’s cross to extend the lead in first-half stoppage time.

A further blow came for Newcastle in the 83rd when Jonjo Shelvey, a 60th-minute replacement for Sean Longstaff, was sent off for a second bookable offense after tripping Reguilon.

Newcastle was handed a surprise lifeline when Eric Dier headed into his own net but Tottenham held on for a second consecutive win.

Tottenham is on 15 points in fifth place, four points behind leader Chelsea.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 Swing for Scholarships Golf and Tennis...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing