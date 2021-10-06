On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 6, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70 0-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 1-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85 1-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102 0-2-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 0-1-0
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

