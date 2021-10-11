NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 0-3-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 1-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 3-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124 0-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122 3-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 2-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 0-2-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20, London, UK

Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT

Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

New England 25, Houston 22

New Orleans 33, Washington 22

Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18

Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19

Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19

Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9

L.A. Chargers 47, Cleveland 42

Arizona 17, San Francisco 10

Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20

Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

