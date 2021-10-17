On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 0-3-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 3-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152 0-3-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 0-1-0
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 2-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 0-2-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-3-0 0-2-0
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

Sunday’s Games

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing