Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127 0-4-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177 0-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123 3-0-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111 2-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144 2-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152 0-3-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 0-1-0
Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 0-1-0
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-3-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136 2-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 2-1-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 1-0-0
Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109 2-0-0 4-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 0-2-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-3-0 0-2-0
Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 23, Miami 20, London, UK

Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6

Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11

Green Bay 24, Chicago 14

Indianapolis 31, Houston 3

Kansas City 31, Washington 13

L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11

Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT

Arizona 37, Cleveland 14

Dallas 35, New England 29, OT

Las Vegas 34, Denver 24

Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

