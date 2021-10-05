On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
October 5, 2021 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44
Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94
New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111
Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49
L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74
Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100
Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97
Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122
N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92
Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 40, Houston 0

Chicago 24, Detroit 14

Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7

Dallas 36, Carolina 28

Indianapolis 27, Miami 17

Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30

N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT

N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT

Washington 34, Atlanta 30

Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20

Seattle 28, San Francisco 21

Baltimore 23, Denver 7

Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 19, New England 17

Monday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 28, Las Vegas 14

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

