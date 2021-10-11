On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
October 11, 2021 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92
Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141
Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100
Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114
Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116
Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120
Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124
Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100
Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109
Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20, London, UK

Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT

Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

New England 25, Houston 22

New Orleans 33, Washington 22

Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18

Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19

Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19

Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Chargers 47, Cleveland 42

Arizona 17, San Francisco 10

Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20

Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel