Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92
Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141
Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128
Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117
Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100
Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114
Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116
Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120
Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117
Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155
Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100
Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109
Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

Sunday’s Games

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|11 Amsterdam: US Export Controls for EU,...
10|11 News Release: ECTI in Amsterdam, NL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing