NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|172
|64
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|96
|92
|Miami
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|79
|154
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|130
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|141
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|108
|128
|Jacksonville
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|93
|152
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|117
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|114
|100
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|142
|114
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|94
|112
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|142
|116
|Denver
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|76
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|113
|120
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|154
|163
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|170
|117
|Washington
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|123
|155
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|137
|152
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|103
|139
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|195
|144
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|87
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|120
|122
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|84
|100
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|113
|109
|Detroit
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|98
|138
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|157
|95
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|141
|116
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|120
|126
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22
Sunday’s Games
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 25
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments