Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131
Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111
Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165
Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144
Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176
Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152
Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124
Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109
L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 17, Denver 14

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday, Nov. 1

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

