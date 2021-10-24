On Air: Federal News Network program
NFL Glance

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140
N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175
Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131
Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128
Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165
Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144
Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127
Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180
Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176
Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124
Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109
L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 17, Denver 14

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 30, Miami 28

Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17

Green Bay 24, Washington 10

N.Y. Giants 25, Carolina 3

New England 54, N.Y. Jets 13

Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday, Nov. 1

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

