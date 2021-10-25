On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140
N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175
Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164
Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128
Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165
Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127
Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180
Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185
Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176
Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146
Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162
Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114
L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146
San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149
Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 17, Denver 14

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 30, Miami 28

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17

Green Bay 24, Washington 10

N.Y. Giants 25, Carolina 3

New England 54, N.Y. Jets 13

Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3

L.A. Rams 28, Detroit 19

Las Vegas 33, Philadelphia 22

Arizona 31, Houston 5

        Read more: Sports News

Tampa Bay 38, Chicago 3

Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday, Nov. 1

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA firemen drive 1,000 miles for Veteran’s last trip home