NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|179
|140
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|80
|175
|Miami
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|127
|207
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|193
|164
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|169
|149
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|97
|203
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|189
|128
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|188
|203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|159
|185
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|146
|210
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|233
|147
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|176
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|146
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|168
|146
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|101
|162
|Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|128
|200
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|114
|L.A. Rams
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|135
|149
|Seattle
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|140
|149
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 17, Denver 14
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 30, Miami 28
Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17
Green Bay 24, Washington 10
N.Y. Giants 25, Carolina 3
New England 54, N.Y. Jets 13
Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3
L.A. Rams 28, Detroit 19
Las Vegas 33, Philadelphia 22
Arizona 31, Houston 5
Tampa Bay 38, Chicago 3
Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18
Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday, Nov. 1
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments