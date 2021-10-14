NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS AT CLEVELAND BROWNS — ARIZONA: DNP: LB Jordan Hicks (toe), WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness), C Rodney Hudson (ribs, shoulder), LB Tanner Vallejo (hand). LIMITED: T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), TE Darrell Daniels (illness), RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder), CB Byron Murphy (ribs), QB Kyler Murray (right shoulder), CB Marco Wilson (ribs). FULL: LB Dennis Gardeck (hand). CLEVELAND: DNP: RB Nick Chubb (calf), T Jack Conklin (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle). LIMITED: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee), DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle), CB A.J. Green (shoulder, knee), DT Malik Jackson (knee), DT Malik McDowell (elbow, foot), DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle, knee), CB Greg Newsome (calf), TE David Njoku (knee), CB Denzel Ward (neck), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder, knee). FULL: LB Elijah Lee (hip).

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT DETROIT LIONS — CINCINNATI: DNP: HB Joe Mixon (ankle), G D’Ante Smith (knee). LIMITED: C Trey Hopkins (knee), WR Mike Thomas (ankle). FULL: QB Joe Burrow (throat), CB Darius Phillips (illness), G Quinton Sapin (NIR-personal). DETROIT: DNP: CB Corey Ballentine (hamstring), RB Jamaal Williams (hip). LIMITED: OLB Trey Flowers (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), G Jonah Jackson (shoulder), CB Amani Oruwariye (hip), RB D’Andre Swift (groin).

DALLAS COWBOYS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — DALLAS: DNP: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (ankle), S Damontae Kazee (hip). LIMITED: RB Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), DE Randy Gregory (knee), OT Tyron Smith (neck), S Donovan Wilson (groin). FULL: OT Ty Nsekhe (illness). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: OL Justin Herron (back), CB Shaun Wade (concussion). LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (ribs), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), DB Jalen Mills (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin).

GREEN BAY PACKERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — GREEN BAY: DNP: T Dennis Kelly (back), CB Kevin King (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related – resting player). LIMITED: WR Davante Adams (not injury related – resting player), G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), TE Robert Tonyan (knee). FULL: WR Randall Cobb (not injury related – resting player), DT Jack Heflin (ankle), C Josh Myers (finger), S Vernon Scott (knee). CHICAGO: DNP: DL Akeem Hicks (groin), TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), LB Caleb Johnson (knee), LB Khalil Mack (foot), WR Allen Robinson (ankle). LIMITED: LB Christian Jones (back), WR Darnell Mooney (groin), WR Jakeem Grant (groin). FULL: DB Xavier Crawford (back), DB Duke Shelley (ankle), QB Justin Fields (rib/knee), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), LB Danny Trevathan (knee), RB Ryan Nall (ankle).

HOUSTON TEXANS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — HOUSTON: DNP: C Justin Britt (knee), RB Rex Burkhead (hip, knee), RB Mark Ingram (not injury related – resting player), T Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (thigh), TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip), CB Desmond King (hip). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness). LIMITED: LB Darius Leonard (ankle, shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). FULL: DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Isaac Rochell (illness).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — KANSAS CITY: DNP: DB Charvarius Ward (quadricep), TE Blake Bell (back), WR Tyreek HIll (quadricep), DT Chris Jones (wrist), OL Joe Thuney (hand). LIMITED: LB Anthony Hitchens (knee). FULL: CB Chris Lammons (shin), OL Lucas Niang (hamstring). WASHINGTON: DNP: T Samuel Cosmi (ankle), LB Jared Norris (shoulder), TE Sammis Reyes (back), WR Curtis Samuel (groin), G Brandon Scherff (knee), WR Cam Sims (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), WR Dyami Brown (knee), RB Antonio Gibson (shin), LB Cole Holcomb (shoulder), DE James Smith-Williams (toe).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT DENVER BRONCOS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: DT Johnathan Hankins (hip), DT Quinton Jefferson (back), RB Josh Jacobs (illness). LIMITED: S Johnathan Abram (shoulder.calf), DB Brandon Facyson (hip), S Dallin Leavitt (knee), DE Yannich Ngakoue (not injury related – rest/knee), S Roderic Teamer (ankle). FULL: RB Peyton Barber (toe), CB Casey Hayward (knee), CB Nate Hobbs (shoulder), FB Alec Ingold (shoulder), LB Cory Littleton (shoulder), T Kolton Miller (pectoral), DE Carl Nassib (not injury related – personal/ribs), T Brandon Parker (ribs), LB Denzel Perryman (toe), TE Darren Waller (not injury related – rest/knee). DENVER: DNP: CB Mike Ford (knee). LIMITED: RB Melvin Gordon (hip), S Kareem Jackson (back), OLB Aaron Patrick (ankle). FULL: DL MIke Purcell (back), CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), DE Shelby Harris (wrist), S Justin Simmons (hand), WR Courtland Sutton (ankle).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS — LOS ANGELES: DNP: S Nasir Adderley (hip), LB Drue Tranquill (shest), WR Mike Williams (knee). LIMITED: RB Justin Jackson (groin). BALTIMORE: DNP: QB Lamar Jackson (illness), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), T Alejandro Villanueva (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (thigh), NT Brandon Williams (not injury related – rest). LIMITED: S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh).

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT NEW YORK GIANTS — LOS ANGELES: LIMITED: DL Aaron Donald (knee). FULL: OL Andrew Whitworth (rest), OLB Terrell Lewis (rest), RB Jake Funk (hamstring), K Matt Gay (ankle). NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), DB Rodarius Williams (knee). LIMITED: OL Ben Bredeson (hand), DB Nate Ebner (quadricep), LB Justin Hilliard (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (concussion/(non-contact), DB Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), DB Logan Ryan (hip), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), OL Matt Skura (knee), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), OL Andrew Thomas (foot), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle).

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — MIAMI: DNP: CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring). LIMITED: QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), CB Byron Jones (achilles), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), WR Preston Williams (groin). FULL: S Brandon Jones (ankle). JACKSONVILLE: DNP: OL Rashaad Coward (ankle), DL Adam Gotsis (NIR-resting player), LB Myles Jack (back). LIMITED: OL Ben Bartch (groin), CB Tyson Campbell (toe), DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle), OL Tyler Shatley (groin). FULL: LB Dakota Allen (shoulder), DE/OLB Lerentee McCray (hamstring), WR Marivn Jones Jr. (NIR-personal).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS — MINNESOTA: DNP: TE Ben Ellefson (knee), WR Justin Jefferson (ankle), DT Michael Pierce (elbow), WR Adam Thielen (foot). LIMITED: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe), LB Nick Vigil (ankle). CAROLINA: DNP: LB Kamal Martin (concussion), RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), LB Shaq Thompson (foot). LIMITED: CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder). FULL: T Cameron Erving (neck).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS — SEATTLE: DNP: RB Chris Carson (neck), WR DK Metcalf (foot). LIMITED: G Damien Lewis (illness), LB Bobby Wagner (knee), QB Russell Wilson (right finger), WR Penny Hart (knee), DE Darrell Taylor (ankle), T Cedric Ogbuehl (biceps). FULL: C/G Kyle Fuller (illness). PITTSBURGH: DNP: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), DT Carlos Davis (knee), WR James Washington (groin). FULL: LB Devin Bush (groin), DT Cameron Heyward (neck), LB Melvin Ingram (not injury related – resting player), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), CB Cameron Sutton (groin), G Trai Turner (not injury related – resting player).

MONDAY

BUFFALO BILLS at TENNESSEE TITAN — BUFFALO: DNP: DE Mario Addison (not injury related – resting player), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring). LIMITED: C Ryan Bates (ankle), LB Matt Milano (hamstring). FULL: G Jon Feliciano (elbow). TENNESSEE: DNP: CB Caleb Farley (illness), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related – resting player), LB Monty Rice (groin), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder), DT Teair Tart (toe). LIMITED: RB Khari Blasingame (shoulder), T Taylor Lewan (toe), RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle), WR Chester Rogers (groin). FULL: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), LB Bud Dupree (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring).

