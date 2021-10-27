NFL Injury Report

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|THURSDAY
GREEN BAY PACKERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: T Dennis Kelly (back). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kevin King (shoulder, back), LB Preston Smith (oblique). FULL: LS Hunter Bradley (hand), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), TE Josiah Deguara (finger), CB Rasul Douglas (shoulder), DE Dean Lowry (ankle). ARIZONA: OUT: DE J.J. Watt (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), C Max Garcia (Achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), DT Rashard Lawrence (calf). FULL: LB Jordan Hicks (toe), LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), QB Kyler Murray (right finger), LB Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), LB Tanner Vallejo (hand, wrist).
|SUNDAY
CAROLINA PANTHERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — CINCINNATI: DNP: HB Chris Evans (hamstring), C Trey Hopkins (knee). LIMITED: DE Trey Hendrickson (shoulder). FULL: G Jackson Carman (ankle). CAROLINA: DNP: WR Terrace Marshall (concussion). LIMITED: CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), DT Daviyon Nixon (knee), FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion), LB Shaq Thompson (foot). FULL: T Cameron Erving (neck). ATLANTA: LIMITED: CB A.J. Terrell (concussion). FULL: CB Avery Williams (hamstring).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW YORK JETS — CINCINNATI: DNP: RB Chris Evans (hamstring), C Trey Hopkins (knee). LIMITED: DE Trey Hendrickson (shoulder). FULL: G Jackson Carman (ankle). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), QB Joe Flacco (NIR-resting player), DL Bryce Huff (back), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), LB Quincy Williams (concussion), QB Zach Wilson (knee). LIMITED: S Ashtyn Davis (shoulder), TE Tyler Kroft (back), DL Shaq Lawson (wrist), LB C.J. Mosley (hamstring).
DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DALLAS: LIMITED: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (ankle), QB Dak Prescott (calf), T Tyron Smith (ankle). FULL: DE Randy Gregory (knee), WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), S Donovan Wilson (groin). MINNESOTA: DNP: DT Michael Pierce (elbow), WR Dede Westbrook (ankle). LIMITED: LB Anthony Barr (knee), TE Ben Ellefson (knee/foot). FULL: RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder), WR Adam Thielen (foot).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: DT Jay Tufele (hand). LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (toe), DT Davon Hamilton (shoulder), LB Myles Jack (back), LS Ross Matiscik (hamstring), G Tyler Shatley (groin). FULL: T Ben Bartch (concussion). SEATTLE: DNP: T Duane Brown (non injury related-resting veteran), G Gabe Jackson (non injury related-resting veteran), T Brandon Shell (ankle), LB Carlos Dunlap II (non injury related-resting veteran), S Marquise Blair (knee). LIMITED: RB Alex Collins (groin). FULL: G Damien Lewis (shoulder), WR D.K. Metcalf (foot), CB John Reid (knee), DE Darrell Taylor (neck), LB Jordyn Brooks (elbow).
LOS ANGELES RAMS at HOUSTON TEXANS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: T Andrew Whitworth (knee), S Jordan Fuller (knee), DB Robert Rochell (knee), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest), OLB Terrell Lewis (ribs), OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness), DL Aaron Donald (rest). HOUSTON: DNP: C Justin Britt (knee), RB Mark Ingram (not injury related – resting player), LS Christian Kirksey (thumb), C Justin McCray (ankle), QB Deshaun Watson (NIR-personal). LIMITED: RB Rex Burkhead (hip), WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related – resting player), DT Jaleel Johnson (back).
MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — MIAMI: LIMITED: LB Jerome Baker (knee), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), S Brandon Jones (ankle), Byron Jones (achilles/groin), C Greg Mancz (groin), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle), LB Elandon Roberts (shoulder). FULL: QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), DT Zach Sieler (rib), QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs). BUFFALO: DNP: WR Cole Beasley (NIR- resting player), OL Spencer Brown (back), TE Dawson Knox (hand). LIMITED: DT Justin Zimmer (foot).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — NEW ENGLAND: LIMITED: C David Andrews (ankle), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder), DT Carl Davis (hand), S Kyle Dugger (neck), K Nick Folk (left knee), DT Davon Godchaux (finger), LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), LB Brandon King (thigh), G Shaquille Mason (abdomen), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), CB Shaun Wade (concussion), DE Deatrich Wise (knee). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: LIMITED: LB Drue Tranquill (chest). FULL: S Nasir Adderley (hip), WR Mike Williams (knee).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DETROIT LIONS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (back), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player), DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder), S Anthony Harris (hands, groin), CB Zech McPhearson (hamstring), RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot), WR DeVonta Smith (headache). LIMITED: G Jack Anderson (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (not injury related – resting player), C Jason Kelce (foot, not injury related – resting player), DE Ryan Kerrigan (groin). DETROIT: LIMITED: OLB Trey Flowers (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (ankle/knee), CB A.J. Parker (neck), RB D’Andre Swift (groin). FULL: FB Jason Cabinda (hip).
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — PITTSBURGH: LIMITED: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), LB Melvin Ingram (groin), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip). FULL: T Zach Banner (knee), RB Anthony McFarland (knee). CLEVELAND: DNP: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin), LB Tony Fields (illness), DT Malik Jackson (ankle), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), S Richard LeCounte (not injury related – discipline), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), RB Nick Chubb (calf), T Jack Conklin (knee), CB A.J. Green (groin), G Blake Hance (elbow), QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle), LB Mack Wilson (calf).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CHICAGO BEARS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), DL Dee Ford (concussion), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (calf), C Alex Mack (non injury related), WR Deebo Samuel (calf), S Jaquiski Tart (knee), T Trent Williams (ankle/elbow). LIMITED: LB Marcell Harris (thumb), QB Trey Lance (knee). CHICAGO: DNP: LB Khalil Mack (foot). LIMITED: S Tashaun Gipson (hip), WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (groin), TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), DE Bilal Nichols (knee), WR Allen Robinson (ankle). FULL: G James Daniels (knee).
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Antonio Brown (ankle), CB Dee Delaney (ankle), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand), DT Ndamukong Suh (knee). LIMITED: LB Lavonte David (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), TE O.J. Howard (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (hamstring). FULL: RB Giovani Bernard (chest), CB Jamel Dean (shoulder, thumb), LB Anthony Nelson (elbow). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), QB Taysom Hill (concussion), G Andrus Peat (pectoral), DE Payton Turner (calf), RB Dwayne Washington (neck). FULL: CB Marshon Lattimore (hand).
TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TENNESSEE: DNP: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), LB Bud Dupree (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LB Monty Rice (illness), WR Chester Rogers (groin), G Rodger Saffold (not injury related – resting player), DT Teair Tart (groin). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (not injury related – resting player), T Bobby Hart (chest). FULL: T Kendall Lamm (ankle), T Taylor Lewan (concussion). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep), CB Thakarius Keyes (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf). LIMITED: RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). FULL RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness).
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at DENVER BRONCOS — WASHINGTON: DNP: WR Dyami Brown (knee), T Samuel Cosmi (ankle), WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring), WR Curtis Samuel (groin), G Wes Schweitzer (neck). LIMITED: RB Antonio Gibson (shin), CB William Jackson (knee), G Brandon Scherff (knee), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quadricep), WR Cam Sims (hamstring). FULL: CB Danny Johnson (wrist), TE Jace Sternberger (foot). DENVER: DNP: OLB Von Miller (ankle), DL Mike Purcell (thumb). LIMITED: T Garett Bolles (foot), WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle), S Jamar Johnson (quad), OLB Aaron Patrick (ankle), OLB Malik Reed (hip). FULL: ILB Baron Browing (concussion), OLB Jonathon Cooper (shoulder), DE Shelby Harris (wrist).
