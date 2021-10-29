NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

CAROLINA PANTHERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — CAROLINA: OUT: WR Terrace Marshall (concussion), DE Darryl Johnson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB CJ Henderson (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (foot). LIMITED: C Matt Paradis (back). FULL: FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion), T Cameron Erving (neck), T Trent Scott (finger). ATLANTA: FULL: CB Avery Williams (hamstring), CB A.J. Terrell (concussion).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW YORK JETS — CINCINNATI: OUT: HB Chris Evans (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Auden Tate (thigh). FULL: G Jackson Carman (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins (knee). NEW YORK: OUT: RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), DL Bryce Huff (back), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), QB Zach Wilson (knee). DOUBTFUL: WR Corey Davis (hip). QUESTIONABLE: S Ashtyn Davis (shoulder), TE Tyler Kroft (back), DL Shaq Lawson (wrist), LB C.J. Mosley (hamstring). FULL: QB Joe Flacco (NIR-Personal), LB Quincy Williams (concussion).

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DALLAS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), QB Dak Prescott (calf), T Tyron Smith (ankle). FULL: CB Trevon Diggs (ankle), DE Randy Gregory (knee), WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), S Donovan Wilson (groin). MINNESOTA: OUT: DT Michael Pierce (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: WR Dede Westbrook (ankle). DOUBTFUL: DE Patrick Jones III (knee). FULL: LB Anthony Barr (knee), RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder), WR Adam Thielen (foot), DE Patrick Jones II (knee).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — JACKSONVILLE: OUT: DT Jay Tufele (hand). QUESTIONABLE: CB Tyson Campbell (toe), DT Davon Hamilton (shoulder). FULL: T Ben Bartch (concussion), LB Myles Jack (back), LS Ross Matiscik (hamstring), G Tyler Shatley (groin). SEATTLE: OUT: S Marquise Blair (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Duane Brown (illness), RB Alex Collins (groin), G Damien Lewis (shoulder). LIMITED: DK Metcalf (foot). FULL: T Brandon Shell (ankle).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at HOUSTON TEXANS — LOS ANGELES: OUT: WR DeSean Jackson (NIR-resting player), DT Sebastian Joseph (chest), T Andrew Whitworth (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Jordan Fuller (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (illness), CB Robert Rochell (knee). FULL: T Tremayne Anchrum (illness), DT Aaron Donald (NIR-resting player), LB Terrell Lewis (ribs). HOUSTON: OUT: QB Deshaun Watson (NIR-personal matter). QUESTIONABLE: C Justin Britt (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh), DT Jaleel Johnson (back), LB Christian Kirksey (thumb), C Justin McCray (ankle). FULL: RB Rex Burkhead (hip).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: LB Jerome Baker (knee), CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), C Greg Mancz (groin), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring). LIMITED: S Brandon Jones (ankle). FULL: QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), CB Byron Jones (achilles/groin), LB Laelan Phillips (ankle), LB Elandon Roberts (shoulder), DT Zach Sieler (rib), QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs). BUFFALO: OUT: TE Dawson Knox (hand). DOUBTFUL: OL Spencer Brown (back). QUESTIONABLE: DT Justin Zimmer (foot).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — NEW ENGLAND: OUT: LB Brandon King (thigh). QUESTIONABLE: C David Andrews (ankle), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder), DL Carl Davis (hand), S Kyle Dugger (neck), K Nick Folk (left knee), DL Davon Godchaux (finger), LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), CB Shaun Wade (concussion), DL Deatrich Wise (knee). LOS ANGELES: QUESTIONABLE: RB Austin Eckler (hip), LB Drue Tranquill (chest). FULL: S Nasir Adderly (hip), WR Mike Williams (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DETROIT LIONS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: CB Zech McPhearson (hamstring), RB Miles Sanders (ankle/foot). DOUBTFUL: S Anthony Harris (thumbs/groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (back). FULL: C/G Jack Anderson (hamstring), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (foot/rest), DE Ryan Kerrigan (groin), WR DeVonta Smith (headache), OL Landon Dickerson (hip). DETROIT: QUESTIONABLE: OLB Trey Flowers (knee), CB Jerry Jacobs (illness), CB AJ Parker (neck), RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (thigh). FULL: FB Jason Cabinda (hip), TE T.J. Hockenson (ankle/knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — PITTSBURGH: OUT: TE Eric Ebron (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: LB Melvin Ingram (groin). FULL: T Zach Banner (knee), WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), RB Anthony McFarland (knee), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip). CLEVELAND: OUT: S Richard LeCounte (NIR-discipline), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin), CB A.J. Green (groin), DT Malik Jackson (ankle), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), FB Johnny Stanton (calf). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: RB Nick Chubb (calf), LB Tony Fields (illness), G Blake Hance (elbow), QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), T Jedrick Wills (ankle), LB Mack Wilson (calf).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CHICAGO BEARS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: DL Maurice Hurst (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (knee). DOUBTFUL: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), DL Dee Ford (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: T Trent Williams (ankle/elbow), DL Samson Ebukam (ankle). DNP: P Mitch Wishnowsky (NIR-personal). LIMITED: LB Marcell Harris (thumb). FULL: C Alex Mack (NIR-resting player), WR Deebo Samuel (calf), QB Trey Lance (knee), DL Nick Bosa (NIR-resting player). CHICAGO: OUT: LB Khalil Mack (foot). QUESTIONABLE: DB Tashaun Gipson (hip), WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (groin), LB Sam Kamara (knee), TE Jesper Horsted (knee). FULL: TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), DT Bilal Nichols (knee), WR Allen Robinson (ankle), OL James Daniels (knee).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — TAMPA BAY: OUT: WR Antonio Brown (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Lavonte David (ankle), CB Dee Delaney (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand), CB Richard Sherman (hamstring). DNP: DT Ndamukong Suh (knee). FULL: RB Giovani Bernard (chest), CB Jamel Dean (shoulder, thumb), TE O.J. Howard (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (NIR-resting player), LB Anthony Nelson (elbow). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: QB Taysom Hill (concussion), G Andrus Peat (pectoral), DE Payton Turner (calf), RB Dwayne Washington (neck). QUESTIONABLE: WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hand).

TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TENNESSEE: OUT: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Chris Jackson (foot), T Kendall Lamm (ankle), DT Teair Tart (groin). DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee). LIMITED: DE Denico Autry (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), LB Harold Landry (hamstring), WR Chester Rogers (groin), DT Teair Tart (groin). FULL: LB Bud Dupree (knee), T Bobby Hart (chest), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player), T Taylor Lewan (concussion), WR Josh Reynolds (illness), LB Monty Rice (illness), G Rodger Saffold (NIR-resting player). INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: CB Thakarius Keyes (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb). FULL: RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at DENVER BRONCOS — WASHINGTON: OUT: WR Dyami Brown (knee), T Samuel Cosmi (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (groin). QUESTIONABLE: CB William Jackson (knee), T Cornelius Lucas (illness), G Brandon Scherff (knee), WR Cam Sims (hamstring). FULL: RB Antonio Gibson (shin), CB Danny Johnson (wrist), WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring), G Wes Schweitzer (neck), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quadricep), TE Jace Sternberger (foot). DENVER: OUT: DT Mike Purcell (thumb). QUESTIONABLE: S Jamar Johnson (quadricep), LB Von Miller (ankle). FULL: T Garett Bolles (foot), QB Teddy Bridgewater (oblique), LB Baron Browning (concussion), WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle), LB Jonathon Cooper (shoulder), DE Shelby Harris (wrist), LB Aaron Patrick (ankle), LB Malik Reed (hip).

MONDAY

NEW YORK GIANTS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), LB Carter Coughlin (ankle) DB Nate Ebner (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee). LIMITED: TE Evan Engram (calf), DL Danny Shelton (pectoral), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle). KANSAS CITY: DNP: DT Chris Jones (NIR-personal-groin/wrist), LB Anthony Hitchens (tricep), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), S Tyrann Mathieu (illness). LIMITED: FB Michael Burton (pectoral), T Mike Remmers (knee), CB Charvarius Ward (foot). FULL: TE Travis Kelce (neck), OL Trey Smith (ankle), CB L’Jarius Sneed (wrist), OL Joe Thuney (hand), RB Darrel Williams (hamstring), QB Chad Henne (right finger).

