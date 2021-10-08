NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BUFFALO: QUESTIONABLE: DE A.J. Epenesa (foot), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (hamstring). DNP: WR Stefon Diggs (not injury related – resting player), DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related – resting player). LIMITED: CB Tre’Davious White (shoulder). FULL: T Spencer Brown (knee), G Jon Feliciano (concussion), CB Dane Jackson (knee), CB Taron Johnson (groin), DE Efe Obada (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (ankle), DE Gregory Rousseau (toe). KANSAS CITY: QUESTIONABLE: DE Chris Jones (wrist), CB Charvarius Ward (quadricep). FULL: CB Deandre Baker (quadricep), T Orlando Brown (groin), DE Frank Clark (hamstring), CB Rashad Fenton (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill (knee), S Armani Watts (illness).

CHICAGO BEARS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — CHICAGO: OUT: TE Jesse James (NIR-personal), TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), RB David Montgomery (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Khalil Mack (ribs/foot), DB Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hamstring), TE Jesper Horsted (knee), LB Christian Jones (back). DOUBTFUL: DT Akiem Hicks (groin). FULL: DB Deon Bush (shoulder), WR Darnell Mooney (groin), QB Andy Dalton (knee). LAS VEGAS: OUT: CB Damon Arnette (groin), TE Derek Carrier (pectoral), CB Trayvon Mullen (toe). QUESTIONABLE: RB Peyton Barber (toe). DNP: CB Casey Hayward (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DE Yanick Ngakoue (NIR-resting player), TE Foster Moreau (ankle). FULL: CB Nate Hobbs (shoulder), FB Alec Ingold (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), LB Cory Littleton (shoulder/rib), T Kolton Miller (knee), WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle), TE Darren Waller (knee).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — CLEVELAND: OUT: T Christopher Hubbard (triceps), CB Greg Newsome (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow), LB Tony Fields (shoulder), DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle), CB Troy Hill (toe), DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle, knee), TE David Njoku (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee, back), CB Denzel Ward (neck), T Jedrick Wills (ankle). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee). FULL: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), DT Malik Jackson (not injury related – resting player). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DOUBTFUL: RB Justin Jackson (groin). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chris Harris (shoulder). FULL: WR Keenan Allen (ankle), RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), CB Chris Harris (shoulder), S Derwin James (toe, shoulder), LB Drue Tranquill (illness).

DENVER BRONCOS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — DENVER: OUT: TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), RB Melvin Gordon (lower leg), WR Diontae Spencer (chest), CB Patrick Surtain (chest), WR Courtland Sutton (ankle). FULL: QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), LB Baron Browning (back), G Graham Glasgow (knee), DE Shelby Harris (wrist), LB Andre Mintze (hamstring), G Dalton Risner (ankle), S Justin Simmons (hand). PITTSBURGH: OUT: T Rashaad Coward (ankle), DT Carlos Davis (knee), CB Cameron Sutton (groin), WR James Washington (groin). FULL: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), G Kevin Dotson (hip), DT Cameron Heyward (neck), T Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs), G Trai Turner (illness).

DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DETROIT: QUESTIONABLE: TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), T Penei Sewell (ankle), LB Trey Flowers (knee), RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (hip). FULL: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder). MINNESOTA: OUT: DT Michael Pierce (elbow), WR Ihimir Smith-Marsette (toe). QUESTIONABLE: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle). FULL: LB Nick Vigil (ankle), LB Anthony Barr (knee), CB Bashaud Breeland (illness), S Camry Bynum (abdomen), K Greg Joseph (right hip), LB Eric Kendricks (elbow), WR Dede Westbrook (quadricep).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — GREEN BAY: OUT: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), C/G Josh Myers (finger), LB Chauncey Rivers Jr. (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), T Dennis Kelly (illness). LIMITED: DL Jack Heflin (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle). FULL: LB Krys Barnes (concussion) RB A.J. Dillon (back), CB Kevin King (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player), DL Dean Lowry (ankle), CB Isaac Yladom (quadricep). CINCINNATI: OUT: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Thomas (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: C Trey Hopkins (knee), HB Joe Mixon (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee/illness), G D’Ante Smith (illness), CB Trae Waynes (hamstring). FULL: S Jessie Bates (neck), LB Akeem Davis Gaither (trap), CB Chidobe Awuzle (groin), WR Tee Higgins (shoulder), WR Stanley Morgan (ribs).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: WR DeVante Parker (Shoulder/hamstring). FULL: CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), S Brandon Jones (ankle), CB Byron Jones (quadricep/achilles), C Greg Mancz (neck), TE Adam Shaheen (neck). TAMPA BAY: OUT: TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), DL Patrick O’Connor (calf), S Antoine Winfield (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), CB Jamel Dean (knee), OLB Jason Pierrre-Paul (shoulder/hand. DNP: WR Antonio Brown (knee), DL Ndamukong Suh (NRI-resting player). FULL: WR Chris Godwin (thumb).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — NEW ENGLAND: OUT: T Trent Brown (calf), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), CB Shaun Wade (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), DB Jalen Mills (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin). HOUSTON: OUT: RB Rex Burkhead (hip), QB Deshaun Watson (NIR-personal). QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (thigh), T Marcus Cannon (back). FULL: OL Justin Britt (knee), CB Jimmy Moreland (illness), RB Scottie Phillips (illness).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — NEW ORLEANS: OUT: T Terron Armstead (elbow), C Erik McCoy (calf). FULL: S J.T. Gray (back), CB Marshon Lattimore (hand). WASHINGTON: OUT: WR Dyami Brown (knee), G Brandon Scherff (knee), WR Cam Sims (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB Antonio Gibson (shin), LB Cole Holcomb (shoulder), DT Daron Payne (toe), WR Curtis Samuel (groin). FULL: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), S Deshazor Everett (knee), DT Matt Ioannidis (knee), RB J.D. McKissic (ankle), DE James Smith-Williams (toe), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion).

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: OL Ben Bredeson (hand), DB Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) WR Darius Slayton (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: OL Andrew Thomas (foot). LIMITED: DB Nate Ebner (quadricep), DB Logan Ryan (hip), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OL Andrew Thomas (foot). FULL: RB Saquon Barkely (knee), WR C.J. Board (clavicle), WR Kenny Golladay (groin). DALLAS: OUT: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), S Donovan Wilson (groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), DE Randy Gregory (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (illness), DE Carlos Watkins (knee). FULL: CB Trevon Diggs (back).

NEW YORK JETS vs. ATLANDA FALCONS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: S Adrian Colbert (concussion), TE Tyler Kroft (back), S Marcus Maye (ankle), WR Jeff Smith (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandin Echols (concussion), DT Nathan Shepherd (knee). FULL: , WR Denzel Mims (illness), WR Elijah Moore (concussion). ATLANTA: OUT: DT Marlon Davidson (ankle), WR Russell Gage (ankle), WR Calvin Ridley (not injury related – personal matter). DOUBTFUL: S Erik Harris (calf), CB Avery Williams (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at CAROLINA PANTHERS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: T Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal matter). FULL: C Jason Kelce (foot, not injury related – resting player), CB Avonte Maddox (neck), T Jordan Mailata (knee), CB Darius Slay (not injury related – personal matter), WR Quez Watkins (knee). CAROLINA: OUT: T Cameron Erving (neck), LB Shaq Thompson (foot). DOUBTFUL: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle). FULL: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), G John Miller (shoulder), C Matt Paradis (illness), LB Haason Reddick (neck).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), CB K’Waun Williams (calf). DOUBTFUL: TE George Kittle (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DL Samson Ebukam (hamstring), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee). FULL: DL Arik Armstead (not injury related – resting player), DL D.J. Jones (knee), C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player), RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), CB Josh Norman (chest), T Trent Williams (shoulder). ARIZONA: OUT: CB Byron Murphy (ribs), T Justin Murray (back). QUESTIONABLE: T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring), RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder), CB Antonio Hamilton (ankle), TE Maxx Williams (shoulder), CB Marco Wilson (ribs). FULL: LB Dennis Gardeck (hand), G Justin Pugh (hip).

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE: OUT: OL Aaron Brewer (knee), LB Jayon Brown (knee), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin), WR Racey Mcmath (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: T Taylor Lewan (toe), WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring), DL Denico Autry (hip), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), T Ty Sambrailo (foot). LIMITED: C Ben Jones (neck). FULL: RB Khari Blasingame (ankle), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), LB Rashaan Evans (quadricep), OLB Sharif Finch (concussion), CB Chris Jackson (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DT Jeffery Simmons (back), CB Caleg Farley (shoulder), DL Teair Tart (shoulder), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player). JACKSONVILLE: OUT: DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle/illness). QUESTIONABLE: OLB Lerentee McCray (hamstring), CB Tyson Campbell (toe). FULL: RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder).

MONDAY

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: TE Jack Doyle (NIR-resting player), T Eric Fisher (NIR-resting player), C Ryan Kelly (groin), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), T Brden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jordan Wilkins (illness). LIMITED: RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). FULL: QB Carson Wentz (ankle). BALTIMORE: DNP: T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), T Alejandro Villanueva (knee), NT Brandon Williams (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: S DeShon Elliot (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.