NFL Injury Report

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|SUNDAY
BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BUFFALO: QUESTIONABLE: DE A.J. Epenesa (foot), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (hamstring). DNP: WR Stefon Diggs (not injury related – resting player), DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related – resting player). LIMITED: CB Tre’Davious White (shoulder). FULL: T Spencer Brown (knee), G Jon Feliciano (concussion), CB Dane Jackson (knee), CB Taron Johnson (groin), DE Efe Obada (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (ankle), DE Gregory Rousseau (toe). KANSAS CITY: QUESTIONABLE: DE Chris Jones (wrist), CB Charvarius Ward (quadricep). FULL: CB Deandre Baker (quadricep), T Orlando Brown (groin), DE Frank Clark (hamstring), CB Rashad Fenton (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill (knee), S Armani Watts (illness).
CHICAGO BEARS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — CHICAGO: OUT: TE Jesse James (NIR-personal), TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), RB David Montgomery (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Khalil Mack (ribs/foot), DB Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hamstring), TE Jesper Horsted (knee), LB Christian Jones (back). DOUBTFUL: DT Akiem Hicks (groin). FULL: DB Deon Bush (shoulder), WR Darnell Mooney (groin), QB Andy Dalton (knee). LAS VEGAS: OUT: CB Damon Arnette (groin), TE Derek Carrier (pectoral), CB Trayvon Mullen (toe). QUESTIONABLE: RB Peyton Barber (toe). DNP: CB Casey Hayward (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DE Yanick Ngakoue (NIR-resting player), TE Foster Moreau (ankle). FULL: CB Nate Hobbs (shoulder), FB Alec Ingold (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), LB Cory Littleton (shoulder/rib), T Kolton Miller (knee), WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle), TE Darren Waller (knee).
CLEVELAND BROWNS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — CLEVELAND: OUT: T Christopher Hubbard (triceps), CB Greg Newsome (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow), LB Tony Fields (shoulder), DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle), CB Troy Hill (toe), DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle, knee), TE David Njoku (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee, back), CB Denzel Ward (neck), T Jedrick Wills (ankle). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee). FULL: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), DT Malik Jackson (not injury related – resting player). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DOUBTFUL: RB Justin Jackson (groin). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chris Harris (shoulder). FULL: WR Keenan Allen (ankle), RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), CB Chris Harris (shoulder), S Derwin James (toe, shoulder), LB Drue Tranquill (illness).
DENVER BRONCOS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — DENVER: OUT: TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), RB Melvin Gordon (lower leg), WR Diontae Spencer (chest), CB Patrick Surtain (chest), WR Courtland Sutton (ankle). FULL: QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), LB Baron Browning (back), G Graham Glasgow (knee), DE Shelby Harris (wrist), LB Andre Mintze (hamstring), G Dalton Risner (ankle), S Justin Simmons (hand). PITTSBURGH: OUT: T Rashaad Coward (ankle), DT Carlos Davis (knee), CB Cameron Sutton (groin), WR James Washington (groin). FULL: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), G Kevin Dotson (hip), DT Cameron Heyward (neck), T Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs), G Trai Turner (illness).
DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DETROIT: QUESTIONABLE: TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), T Penei Sewell (ankle), LB Trey Flowers (knee), RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (hip). FULL: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder). MINNESOTA: OUT: DT Michael Pierce (elbow), WR Ihimir Smith-Marsette (toe). QUESTIONABLE: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle). FULL: LB Nick Vigil (ankle), LB Anthony Barr (knee), CB Bashaud Breeland (illness), S Camry Bynum (abdomen), K Greg Joseph (right hip), LB Eric Kendricks (elbow), WR Dede Westbrook (quadricep).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — GREEN BAY: OUT: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), C/G Josh Myers (finger), LB Chauncey Rivers Jr. (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), T Dennis Kelly (illness). LIMITED: DL Jack Heflin (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle). FULL: LB Krys Barnes (concussion) RB A.J. Dillon (back), CB Kevin King (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player), DL Dean Lowry (ankle), CB Isaac Yladom (quadricep). CINCINNATI: OUT: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Thomas (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: C Trey Hopkins (knee), HB Joe Mixon (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee/illness), G D’Ante Smith (illness), CB Trae Waynes (hamstring). FULL: S Jessie Bates (neck), LB Akeem Davis Gaither (trap), CB Chidobe Awuzle (groin), WR Tee Higgins (shoulder), WR Stanley Morgan (ribs).
MIAMI DOLPHINS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: WR DeVante Parker (Shoulder/hamstring). FULL: CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), S Brandon Jones (ankle), CB Byron Jones (quadricep/achilles), C Greg Mancz (neck), TE Adam Shaheen (neck). TAMPA BAY: OUT: TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), DL Patrick O’Connor (calf), S Antoine Winfield (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), CB Jamel Dean (knee), OLB Jason Pierrre-Paul (shoulder/hand. DNP: WR Antonio Brown (knee), DL Ndamukong Suh (NRI-resting player). FULL: WR Chris Godwin (thumb).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — NEW ENGLAND: OUT: T Trent Brown (calf), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), CB Shaun Wade (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), DB Jalen Mills (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin). HOUSTON: OUT: RB Rex Burkhead (hip), QB Deshaun Watson (NIR-personal). QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (thigh), T Marcus Cannon (back). FULL: OL Justin Britt (knee), CB Jimmy Moreland (illness), RB Scottie Phillips (illness).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — NEW ORLEANS: OUT: T Terron Armstead (elbow), C Erik McCoy (calf). FULL: S J.T. Gray (back), CB Marshon Lattimore (hand). WASHINGTON: OUT: WR Dyami Brown (knee), G Brandon Scherff (knee), WR Cam Sims (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB Antonio Gibson (shin), LB Cole Holcomb (shoulder), DT Daron Payne (toe), WR Curtis Samuel (groin). FULL: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), S Deshazor Everett (knee), DT Matt Ioannidis (knee), RB J.D. McKissic (ankle), DE James Smith-Williams (toe), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion).
NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: OL Ben Bredeson (hand), DB Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) WR Darius Slayton (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: OL Andrew Thomas (foot). LIMITED: DB Nate Ebner (quadricep), DB Logan Ryan (hip), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OL Andrew Thomas (foot). FULL: RB Saquon Barkely (knee), WR C.J. Board (clavicle), WR Kenny Golladay (groin). DALLAS: OUT: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), S Donovan Wilson (groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), DE Randy Gregory (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (illness), DE Carlos Watkins (knee). FULL: CB Trevon Diggs (back).
NEW YORK JETS vs. ATLANDA FALCONS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: S Adrian Colbert (concussion), TE Tyler Kroft (back), S Marcus Maye (ankle), WR Jeff Smith (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandin Echols (concussion), DT Nathan Shepherd (knee). FULL: , WR Denzel Mims (illness), WR Elijah Moore (concussion). ATLANTA: OUT: DT Marlon Davidson (ankle), WR Russell Gage (ankle), WR Calvin Ridley (not injury related – personal matter). DOUBTFUL: S Erik Harris (calf), CB Avery Williams (hamstring).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at CAROLINA PANTHERS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: T Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal matter). FULL: C Jason Kelce (foot, not injury related – resting player), CB Avonte Maddox (neck), T Jordan Mailata (knee), CB Darius Slay (not injury related – personal matter), WR Quez Watkins (knee). CAROLINA: OUT: T Cameron Erving (neck), LB Shaq Thompson (foot). DOUBTFUL: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle). FULL: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), G John Miller (shoulder), C Matt Paradis (illness), LB Haason Reddick (neck).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), CB K’Waun Williams (calf). DOUBTFUL: TE George Kittle (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DL Samson Ebukam (hamstring), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee). FULL: DL Arik Armstead (not injury related – resting player), DL D.J. Jones (knee), C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player), RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), CB Josh Norman (chest), T Trent Williams (shoulder). ARIZONA: OUT: CB Byron Murphy (ribs), T Justin Murray (back). QUESTIONABLE: T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring), RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder), CB Antonio Hamilton (ankle), TE Maxx Williams (shoulder), CB Marco Wilson (ribs). FULL: LB Dennis Gardeck (hand), G Justin Pugh (hip).
TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE: OUT: OL Aaron Brewer (knee), LB Jayon Brown (knee), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin), WR Racey Mcmath (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: T Taylor Lewan (toe), WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring), DL Denico Autry (hip), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), T Ty Sambrailo (foot). LIMITED: C Ben Jones (neck). FULL: RB Khari Blasingame (ankle), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), LB Rashaan Evans (quadricep), OLB Sharif Finch (concussion), CB Chris Jackson (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DT Jeffery Simmons (back), CB Caleg Farley (shoulder), DL Teair Tart (shoulder), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player). JACKSONVILLE: OUT: DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle/illness). QUESTIONABLE: OLB Lerentee McCray (hamstring), CB Tyson Campbell (toe). FULL: RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder).
|MONDAY
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: TE Jack Doyle (NIR-resting player), T Eric Fisher (NIR-resting player), C Ryan Kelly (groin), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), T Brden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jordan Wilkins (illness). LIMITED: RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). FULL: QB Carson Wentz (ankle). BALTIMORE: DNP: T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), T Alejandro Villanueva (knee), NT Brandon Williams (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: S DeShon Elliot (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments