NHRA Schedule

The Associated Press
October 31, 2021 9:27 pm
2 min read
      

March 11-14 _ AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Josh Hart, FC-JR Todd, PS-Greg Anderson, PSM-Matt Smith)

April 16-18 _ DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Bob Tasca III, PS-Erica Enders, PSM-Ryan Oehler)

April 30-May 2 _ Lucas Oil Southern Nationals*, Commerce, Ga. (TF-Antron Brown, FC-Bob Tasca III, PS-Greg Anderson, PSM-Scotty Pollacheck)

May 14-16 _ NGK NTK Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-John Force, PS-Dallas Glenn, PSM-Steve Johnson)

May 21-Oct. 7 _ Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals Presented By Pennzoil, Baytown, Texas (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Matt Hartford)

June 11-13 _ TascaParts.com New England Nationals presented by Bandero Premium Tequila, Epping, N.H. (TF-Billy Torrence, FC-John Force, PS-Aaron Stanfield)

June 24-28 _ Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Cruz Pedregon, PS-Erica Enders, PSM-Matt Smith)

July 16-18 _ Dodge//SRT Mile-High Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Morrison, Colo. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan, PSM-Matt Smith)

July 23-25 _ Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Aaron Stanfield, PSM-Karen Stoffer)

July 30-Aug. 1 _ Lucas Oil Winternationals Presented By ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Leah Pruett, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Aaron Stanfield, PSM-Matt Smith)

Aug. 13-15 _ Menards Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Topeka, Kan. (TF-Brittany Force, FC-John Force, PS-Dallas Glenn)

Aug. 19-22 _ Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan)

Sept. 1-6 _ Dodge//SRT U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Tim Wilkerson, PS-Erica Enders, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

Sept. 9-12 _ Mopar Express Lane Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Mohnton, Pa. (TF-Billy Torrence, FC-Tommy Johnson Jr, PS-Greg Anderson, PSM-Steve Johnson)

Sept. 17-19 _ DeWalt Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C. (TF-Josh Hart, FC-Tim Wilkerson, PS-Kyle Koretsky, PSM-Angelle Sampey)

Sept. 24-26 _ Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Erica Enders)

Oct. 7-10 _ Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas (TF-Justin Ashley, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Greg Anderson, PSM-Matt Smith)

Oct. 15-17 _ Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. (TF-Mike Salinas, FC-Alexis DeJoria, PSM-Angelle Sampey)

Oct. 29-31 _ Dodge//SRT Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Cruz Pedregon, PS-Dallas Glenn, PSM-Steve Johnson)

Nov. 11-15 _ Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Points Leaders

Through October 31

Top Fuel

1, Steve Torrence, 2575. 2, Brittany Force, 2502. 3, Justin Ashley, 2428. 4, Mike Salinas, 2425. 5, Billy Torrence, 2357. 6, Leah Pruett, 2291. 7, Clay Millican, 2265. 8, Antron Brown, 2252. 9, Shawn Langdon, 2228. 10, Doug Kalitta, 2180.

Funny Car

1, Ron Capps, 2490. 2, Matt Hagan, 2489. 3, J.R. Todd, 2407. 4, Cruz Pedregon, 2389. 5, John Force, 2389. 6, Bob Tasca III, 2343. 7, Robert Hight, 2337. 8, Alexis DeJoria, 2319. 9, Tim Wilkerson, 2249. 10, Blake Alexander, 2184.

Pro Stock

1, Greg Anderson, 2520. 2, Erica Enders, 2439. 3, Dallas Glenn, 2337. 4, Kyle Koretsky, 2334. 5, Aaron Stanfield, 2304. 6, Chris McGaha, 2278. 7, Troy Coughlin Jr, 2274. 8, Mason McGaha, 2224. 9, Matt Hartford, 2214. 10, Deric Kramer, 2178.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, Matt Smith, 2451. 2, Angelle Sampey, 2426. 3, Steve Johnson, 2395. 4, Eddie Krawiec, 2340. 5, Scotty Pollacheck, 2291. 6, Karen Stoffer, 2250. 7, Joey Gladstone, 2235. 8, Angie Smith, 2225. 9, Andrew Hines, 2177. 10, Ryan Oehler, 2150.

