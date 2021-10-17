NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Bristol Dragway
|Bristol, Tenn.
|Final Order
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Spencer Massey; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Doug Kalitta; 12. Leah Pruett; 13. Josh Hart; 14. Lex Joon.
1. Alexis DeJoria; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. John Force; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Dave Richards; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Cory Lee; 12.Blake Alexander; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Jim Campbell.
1. Angelle Sampey; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Eddie Krawiec; 5. Scotty Pollacheck; 6.Kelly Clontz; 7. Ron Tornow; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Andrew Hines; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Charles Poskey; 12. Lance Bonham; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Steve Johnson; 15. Angie Smith.
1. JR Gray; 2. Jose Gonzalez; 3. Steve Jackson; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Mike Castellana; 6. Brandon Snider; 7. Khalid alBalooshi; 8. Lyle Barnett; 9. Rickie Smith; 10. Doug Winters; 11. Justin Bond; 12. Jeffery Barker; 13. Eric Latino; 14. Dwayne Wolfe.
Mike Salinas, 3.854 seconds, 245.05 mph def. Steve Torrence, 10.316 seconds, 81.57 mph.
Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.921, 327.66 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.939, 326.32.
Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.773, 196.85 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.760, 197.83.
Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 9.872, 131.91 def. Jeff Dona, Pontiac Firebird, 9.684, 139.33.
Brett Candies, Ford Mustang, 9.147, 142.85 def. Mark Lewis, Chevy Camaro, 10.777, 115.89.
Jack Sepanek, Dragster, 8.930, 178.87 def. Adam Gerber, Dragster, 8.973, 152.73.
Jacob Elrod, Chevy Corvette, 10.039, 150.87 def. Tim Powell, Corvette, 11.361, 93.34.
Chad Taylor, Dragster, 7.088, 186.90 def. Steve Furr, Dragster, Broke.
JR Gray, Chevy Camaro, 5.699, 250.64 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Clay Millican, 3.840, 327.90 def. Josh Hart, 13.886, 24.26; Spencer Massey, 3.745, 328.46 def. Leah Pruett, 7.565, 81.47; Brittany Force, No Time Recorded def. Lex Joon, 20.583, 660.14; Mike Salinas, 3.672, 334.32 def. Antron Brown, 4.381, 189.47; Billy Torrence, 4.120, 201.34 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.236, 133.63; Steve Torrence, 3.729, 328.38 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.438, 176.81; Justin Ashley, 3.690, 334.48 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.739, 327.43. Quarterfinals
Force, 3.671, 332.10 def. Massey, 3.777, 320.13; S. Torrence, 3.680, 333.00 was unopposed; Ashley, 3.708, 333.33 def. B. Torrence, 3.705, 327.27; Salinas, 3.707, 326.63 def. Millican, 3.740, 329.26.
Salinas, 3.698, 330.55 def. Force, 8.209, 79.25; S. Torrence, 3.677, 331.69 def. Ashley, 3.691, 334.15.
Salinas, 3.854, 245.05 def. S. Torrence, 10.316, 81.57.
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.016, 288.77 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 6.522, 103.46; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.030, 269.83 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 8.033, 87.70; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.997, 272.12 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 8.069, 77.10; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.945, 328.38 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 7.575, 78.95; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.924, 324.90 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.958, 326.16; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.940, 328.46 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 7.391, 96.08; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.964, 294.11 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.023, 311.63. Quarterfinals
DeJoria, 3.931, 321.04 was unopposed; Capps, 3.919, 329.83 def. Pedregon, 3.920, 326.63; Hight, 3.920, 329.34 def. Tasca III, 4.338, 220.55; Todd, 3.916, 328.78 def. Force, 4.118, 324.59.
DeJoria, 3.904, 327.74 def. Hight, 3.934, 329.10; Todd, 3.921, 327.82 def. Capps, Foul – Centerline.
DeJoria, 3.921, 327.66 def. Todd, 3.939, 326.32.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.994, 188.46 def. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, 7.117, no speed; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.895, 196.93 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.998, 189.98; Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.006, 186.36 def. Ryan Oehler, 8.503, 113.31; Ron Tornow, 6.984, 187.83 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 13.777, 58.06; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.821, 195.62 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.887, 195.70; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.894, 197.71 was unopposed; Matt Smith, 6.853, 199.08 def. Angie Smith, Broke – No Show; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.160, 152.97 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.778, 175.62. Quarterfinals
Stoffer, 6.834, 195.14 def. Tornow, 7.054, 187.29; Krawiec, 6.844, 199.29 def. Pollacheck, 6.895, 198.23; M. Smith, 6.843, 198.20 def. Clontz, 6.965, 190.78; Sampey, 7.075, 154.33 def. Bostick, Foul – Red Light.
Sampey, 6.814, 194.18 def. Krawiec, 7.964, 119.21; Stoffer, 6.785, 196.87 def. M. Smith, 6.895, 196.99.
Sampey, 6.773, 196.85 def. Stoffer, 6.760, 197.83.
1. Steve Torrence, 2,575; 2. Brittany Force, 2,502; 3. Justin Ashley, 2,428; 4. Mike Salinas, 2,425; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,357; 6. Leah Pruett, 2,291; 7. Clay Millican, 2,265; 8. Antron Brown, 2,252; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,228; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,180.
1. Ron Capps, 2,490; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,489; 3. J.R. Todd, 2,407; 4. (tie) John Force, 2,389; Cruz Pedregon, 2,389; 6. Bob Tasca III, 2,343; 7. Robert Hight, 2,337; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,319; 9.Tim Wilkerson, 2,249; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,184.
1. Matt Smith, 2,451; 2. Angelle Sampey, 2,426; 3. Steve Johnson, 2,395; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,340; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,291; 6. Karen Stoffer, 2,250; 7. Joey Gladstone, 2,235; 8. Angie Smith, 2,225; 9. Andrew Hines, 2,177; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,150.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments