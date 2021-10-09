No. 9 Villanova tops No. 2 James Madison 28-27 in FCS

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Daniel Smith and Rayjoun Pringle combined on a 57-yard touchdown for the winning points late in the third quarter, and the Villanova defense shut out James Madison in the second half for a 28-27 upset in a Top 25 FCS showdown on Saturday.

James Madison, ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, put together two long drives in the fourth quarter but Ethan Ratke missed 27- and 36-yard field goals. In the first half he hit from 41 and 21 yards, giving him 81 made field goals in his career.

Justin Covington scored an a 56-yard burst up the middle for ninth-ranked Villanova (3-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) and Smith had a 15-yard TD on a keeper.

Percy Agyei-Obese ran for two touchdowns for the second-ranked Dukes (4-1, 2-1) to help build a 27-16 lead at the half.

James Madison had the ball for nine more minutes, but after picking up 223 yards in the first half had only 116 in the second. The Dukes had 99 yards on the two 14-play drives that ended in missed field goals.

Forrest Rhyne had a career-high 20 tackles with Qwahsin Townsel and Mike Ruane adding 11 each for the Wildcats.

Cole Bunce kicked 43- and 42-yard field goals for Villanova in the third quarter.

Villanova had 194 yards in both halves. Smith threw for 258 yards, with Pringle making eight catches for 132 yards.

