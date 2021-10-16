On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Norrie reaches Indian Wells final lacking Top-25 players

BETH HARRIS
October 16, 2021 7:17 pm
1 min read
      

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Norrie beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday in an 86-minute semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open, which will crown the first men’s winner ranked outside the Top 25 since 2010.

The combined ATP and WTA tournament has been rife with upsets during its two-week run, among them No. 1 seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova.

Norrie advanced to Sunday’s final, where he’ll play either Nikoloz Basilashvili or Taylor Fritz.

It’s the first time in the tournament’s 45-year history that all four semifinalists were ranked outside of the Top 25. Norrie is 25th, Dimitrov 28th, Basilashvili 36th and Fritz 39th.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

The last man outside the Top 25 to win at Indian Wells was No. 26 Ivan Ljubicic.

There were four service breaks in the first set, with Norrie earning three of them.

Norrie converted the only break of the second set in the first game when the Bulgarian netted a forehand. Norrie’s forehand down-the-line winner gave him a 4-2 lead and he served out the match at love.

The second-seeded duo of Su-Wei Hsieh and Elise Mertens defeated Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Rybakina 7-6 (1), 6-3 to win the women’s doubles title. Hsieh and Mertens earned $414,500.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing