Northwestern State comes back to beat Houston Baptist, 21-17

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 11:41 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Zachary Clement bulled in from the 2-yard line midway though the fourth quarter to complete Northwestern State’s 21-17 comeback win over Houston Baptist in a battle between each looking for the first win of the season on Saturday night.

Houston Baptist got a 33-yard touchdown run from Fudge Woods and a 37-yard field goal from Gino Garcia to take a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

Kaleb Fletcher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Williams to cut the Huskies’ lead to 10-7 after one half. SirMichael Veasley capped an eight-play, 78-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter and give the Demons a 14-10 lead.

Houston Baptist regained the lead on a 30-yard Orion Olivas-to-Branden Walker touchdown pass minutes later, but Clement scored the game-winner with 7:17 left to play.

Fletcher was 17 of 26 for 125 yards passing and a touchdown for Northwestern State (1-4). Clement was 7-of-9 passing for 50 yards.

Olivas completed 15 of 33 passes for 169 yards for Houston Baptist (0-5).

