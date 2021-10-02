Oakland 8, Houston 6

Oakland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 7 7 Totals 40 6 13 6 Harrison 3b 5 0 1 1 Siri rf 1 1 1 0 Marte cf 4 2 1 0 Tucker rf 3 0 2 0 Olson 1b 5 1 1 2 Díaz 1b 5 0 1 1 Pinder rf 5 2 1 2 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 5 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 2 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 Brown ph-dh 1 1 1 1 Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 1 2 1 McCormick dh 3 2 1 0 Kozma ss 4 0 0 0 Brantley ph 1 0 0 0 Meyers cf 5 1 2 2 Castro c 4 1 3 3

Oakland 001 102 040 — 8 Houston 100 001 040 — 6

E_Correa (11), Gonzalez 2 (11). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 11. 2B_Kemp (16), Meyers (8), Alvarez (34). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Pinder (6), Olson (39), Castro (7). SB_Kemp (8), Marte 2 (25).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea W,11-10 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 6 Diekman H,14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Petit H,22 1 3 3 3 0 0 Guerra 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Trivino S,22-26 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Houston Valdez L,11-6 5 4 4 4 1 7 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Javier 1 2-3 3 4 3 1 2 García 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Petit pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Valdez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Manaea (Correa), Javier (Marte). WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:54. A_26,672 (41,168).

