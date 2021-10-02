On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 8, Houston 6

The Associated Press
October 2, 2021 12:20 am
< a min read
      
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 7 7 Totals 40 6 13 6
Harrison 3b 5 0 1 1 Siri rf 1 1 1 0
Marte cf 4 2 1 0 Tucker rf 3 0 2 0
Olson 1b 5 1 1 2 Díaz 1b 5 0 1 1
Pinder rf 5 2 1 2 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 5 0 1 0
Gomes c 3 1 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 2 0
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0
Brown ph-dh 1 1 1 1 Altuve ph 1 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 3 1 2 1 McCormick dh 3 2 1 0
Kozma ss 4 0 0 0 Brantley ph 1 0 0 0
Meyers cf 5 1 2 2
Castro c 4 1 3 3
Oakland 001 102 040 8
Houston 100 001 040 6

E_Correa (11), Gonzalez 2 (11). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 11. 2B_Kemp (16), Meyers (8), Alvarez (34). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Pinder (6), Olson (39), Castro (7). SB_Kemp (8), Marte 2 (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea W,11-10 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 6
Diekman H,14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Petit H,22 1 3 3 3 0 0
Guerra 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Trivino S,22-26 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Houston
Valdez L,11-6 5 4 4 4 1 7
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Javier 1 2-3 3 4 3 1 2
García 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Petit pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Valdez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Manaea (Correa), Javier (Marte). WP_Valdez.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:54. A_26,672 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks