Oakland 8, Houston 6

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|7
|7
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|6
|
|Harrison 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Siri rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pinder rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|McCormick dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Kozma ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castro c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Oakland
|001
|102
|040
|—
|8
|Houston
|100
|001
|040
|—
|6
E_Correa (11), Gonzalez 2 (11). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 11. 2B_Kemp (16), Meyers (8), Alvarez (34). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Pinder (6), Olson (39), Castro (7). SB_Kemp (8), Marte 2 (25).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea W,11-10
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Diekman H,14
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petit H,22
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Guerra
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Trivino S,22-26
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez L,11-6
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Javier
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|García
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Petit pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Valdez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Manaea (Correa), Javier (Marte). WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:54. A_26,672 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments