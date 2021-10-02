Oakland 8, Houston 6

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|7
|7
|2
|12
|
|Harrison 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|Pinder rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-Brown ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Kozma ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|6
|3
|8
|
|Siri rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|b-Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|McCormick dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|c-Brantley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.252
|Castro c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.228
|Oakland
|001
|102
|040_8
|7
|0
|Houston
|100
|001
|040_6
|13
|3
a-singled for Davis in the 8th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 9th. c-grounded out for McCormick in the 9th.
E_Correa (11), Gonzalez 2 (11). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 11. 2B_Kemp (16), Meyers (8), Alvarez (34). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Pinder (6), off Valdez; Olson (39), off Valdez; Castro (7), off Guerra. RBIs_Harrison (22), Pinder 2 (26), Olson 2 (111), Brown (45), Kemp (33), Díaz (45), Meyers 2 (27), Castro 3 (20). SB_Kemp (8), Marte 2 (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis, Olson, Harrison); Houston 6 (Gonzalez, Díaz, Castro, Alvarez, Meyers 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 11; Houston 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Canha, Díaz, Bregman, Brantley.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 11-10
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|103
|3.91
|Diekman, H, 14
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|Petit, H, 22
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|3.92
|Guerra
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|4.11
|Trivino, S, 22-26
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.07
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 11-6
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|7
|82
|3.14
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.75
|Javier
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|45
|3.55
|García
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.48
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Petit 1-0, Guerra 2-2, Trivino 1-0, García 2-0. HBP_Manaea (Correa), Javier (Marte). WP_Valdez. PB_Castro (2).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:54. A_26,672 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments