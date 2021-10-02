Oakland 8, Houston 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 7 7 2 12 Harrison 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .254 Marte cf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .310 Olson 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .272 Pinder rf 5 2 1 2 0 2 .242 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196 a-Brown ph-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .210 Kemp 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .270 Kozma ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 6 13 6 3 8 Siri rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .304 Tucker rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .293 Díaz 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .262 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Alvarez lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Correa ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .279 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 b-Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 McCormick dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .255 c-Brantley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .312 Meyers cf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .252 Castro c 4 1 3 3 0 0 .228

Oakland 001 102 040_8 7 0 Houston 100 001 040_6 13 3

a-singled for Davis in the 8th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 9th. c-grounded out for McCormick in the 9th.

E_Correa (11), Gonzalez 2 (11). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 11. 2B_Kemp (16), Meyers (8), Alvarez (34). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Pinder (6), off Valdez; Olson (39), off Valdez; Castro (7), off Guerra. RBIs_Harrison (22), Pinder 2 (26), Olson 2 (111), Brown (45), Kemp (33), Díaz (45), Meyers 2 (27), Castro 3 (20). SB_Kemp (8), Marte 2 (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis, Olson, Harrison); Houston 6 (Gonzalez, Díaz, Castro, Alvarez, Meyers 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 11; Houston 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Canha, Díaz, Bregman, Brantley.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 11-10 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 6 103 3.91 Diekman, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.86 Petit, H, 22 1 3 3 3 0 0 27 3.92 Guerra 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 14 4.11 Trivino, S, 22-26 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.07

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, L, 11-6 5 4 4 4 1 7 82 3.14 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.75 Javier 1 2-3 3 4 3 1 2 45 3.55 García 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.48

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Petit 1-0, Guerra 2-2, Trivino 1-0, García 2-0. HBP_Manaea (Correa), Javier (Marte). WP_Valdez. PB_Castro (2).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:54. A_26,672 (41,168).

