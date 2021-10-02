On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 8, Houston 6

The Associated Press
October 2, 2021 12:20 am
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 7 7 2 12
Harrison 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .254
Marte cf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .310
Olson 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .272
Pinder rf 5 2 1 2 0 2 .242
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196
a-Brown ph-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .210
Kemp 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .270
Kozma ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 13 6 3 8
Siri rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Tucker rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .293
Díaz 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .262
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Alvarez lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Correa ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .279
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199
b-Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
McCormick dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .255
c-Brantley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .312
Meyers cf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .252
Castro c 4 1 3 3 0 0 .228
Oakland 001 102 040_8 7 0
Houston 100 001 040_6 13 3

a-singled for Davis in the 8th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 9th. c-grounded out for McCormick in the 9th.

E_Correa (11), Gonzalez 2 (11). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 11. 2B_Kemp (16), Meyers (8), Alvarez (34). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Pinder (6), off Valdez; Olson (39), off Valdez; Castro (7), off Guerra. RBIs_Harrison (22), Pinder 2 (26), Olson 2 (111), Brown (45), Kemp (33), Díaz (45), Meyers 2 (27), Castro 3 (20). SB_Kemp (8), Marte 2 (25).

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis, Olson, Harrison); Houston 6 (Gonzalez, Díaz, Castro, Alvarez, Meyers 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 11; Houston 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Canha, Díaz, Bregman, Brantley.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 11-10 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 6 103 3.91
Diekman, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.86
Petit, H, 22 1 3 3 3 0 0 27 3.92
Guerra 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 14 4.11
Trivino, S, 22-26 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.07
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, L, 11-6 5 4 4 4 1 7 82 3.14
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.75
Javier 1 2-3 3 4 3 1 2 45 3.55
García 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.48

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Petit 1-0, Guerra 2-2, Trivino 1-0, García 2-0. HBP_Manaea (Correa), Javier (Marte). WP_Valdez. PB_Castro (2).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:54. A_26,672 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks