Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oilers place goalie Mike Smith on injured reserve

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 8:09 pm
< a min read
      

EDMONTON. Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers placed goalie Mike Smith on injured reserve Wednesday because of a lower-body injury.

The Oilers recalled goalie Stuart Skinner from the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League.

The 39-year-old Smith was hurt in the second period of Edmonton’s 6-5 home victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. He was replaced in net by Mikko Koskinen.

Oilers coach Dave Tippett said after the game that Smith “tweaked something” and would see a doctor on Wednesday morning.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

Smith has made three appearances for the Oilers (3-0-0) this season, posting a .920 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average. He signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension with Edmonton in July.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death