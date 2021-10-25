Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olofsson scores twice, Sabres beat Lightning 5-1

JONAH BRONSTEIN
October 25, 2021 9:40 pm
2 min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Drake Caggiula, Vinnie Hinostroza and Robert Hagg also scored for the Sabres in their first win against the Lightning in eight meetings. Tage Thompson had two assists.

Bouncing back from a 2-1 overtime loss in their road opener at New Jersey on Saturday, the Sabres continued their strong start by beating the two-time Stanley Cup champions to improve to 4-1-0 at home.

Alex Killorn had a goal for the Lightning, who opened a back-to-back trip with their first road loss of the season. Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots in his Tampa Bay debut.

        Insight by Carahsoft: During this webinar executives from the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury Department, Securities Exchange Commission, Department of Defense, Microsoft and Saviynt will discuss how their agencies are modernizing identity management through an agile, data-focused approach.

Caggiula bounced in a wrist shot off the far post to beat Elliott on an unassisted breakaway with 38 seconds left in the second, giving the Sabres a 2-1 lead during a period when they did not have a shot on goal for the first 13 minutes.

Hinostroza added on his first goal with the Sabres in the early stages of the third period, taking the puck from Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph and beating Elliott with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Olofsson’s goal off the rebound from Thompson’s shot put Buffalo ahead less than two minutes into the game. Olofsson added a goal into the empty net with 2:30 remaining for his fourth of the season.

Hagg had an empty-net goal with 5:35 to go, six seconds after the Lightning pulled Elliott for an extra attacker.

The Lightning scored in the opening period for the first time in six games when Killorn got up from his knees to knock in the rebound from Ryan McDonagh’s point shot with 1:34 left in the first.

LINEUP CHANGES

Lightning forward Pat Maroon did not make the trip to Buffalo following the birth of his daughter. … Alex Barré-Boulet returned to the Tampa Bay lineup after being claimed on waivers from Seattle. He started the season with the Lightning before getting waived and spending 11 days on the Kraken roster.

UP NEXT

        Read more: Sports News

Lightning: Conclude back-to-back trip at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Sabres: Visit Anaheim Ducks on Thursday to begin four-game trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars