Panthers place McCaffrey on IR; RB can’t return until Week 9

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 1:58 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey already has missed two games, both Carolina losses.

The earliest he will be able to return to game action is Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots. McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games with injuries since becoming the league’s highest-paid running back following the 2019 season.

The Panthers (3-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will continue to start for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey practiced on Wednesday on a limited basis but was held out on Thursday and Friday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

