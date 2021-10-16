On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pappas-Byrd connection helps Morehead St. sink Butler

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 6:42 pm
< a min read
      

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw touchdowns of 17 and 16 yards to BJ Byrd in the third quarter and Morehead State beat Butler 31-8 on Saturday.

Pappas, who threw four interceptions, connected with Byrd to make it a 24-0 advantage. Pappas finished 25-of-39 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Earl Stoudemire ran for 148 yards on 15 carries, Issiah Aguero tallied 107 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown and Chance Harris scored a touchdown. Byrd caught nine passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer Football League).

Joey Suchy posted the Bulldogs’ (2-4, 0-3) lone score with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:48 remaining.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing